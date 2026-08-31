In the latest edition of designer and brand swaps, Ib Kamara is parting ways with Off-White. Kamara previously joined the brand as its art and image director in 2022, after his previous work as a stylist and editor-in-chief of Dazed. His appointment followed the 2021 death of Virgil Abloh, making Kamara the label’s second-ever designer since it was founded in 2013.

Kamara shared the news of his Off-White exit this morning on Instagram. “Off-White™ and I have mutually decided to part ways after four transformative years together, closing a chapter that began years earlier when I first worked alongside the brand’s founder, Virgil Abloh, before stepping into the role of Creative Director myself,” said Kamara. “Thank you to the team and everyone involved in this journey. The work continues.”

Bluestar Alliance, which acquired Off-White in 2024, also shared remarks on Kamara’s departure, according to WWD. “We are deeply grateful for Ib’s vision, creativity, and the remarkable energy he brought to Off-White throughout his tenure,” said Joey Gabbay, Chief Executive Officer of Bluestar Alliance “Ib’s contributions have been instrumental in shaping and evolving the brand, and we sincerely thank him for his dedication and lasting impact.”

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Kamara released six collections inspired by Abloh’s legacy since joining the brand, which included themes like uniforms, afrofuturism, and Kamara’s own travels to Japan. During his tenure, the designer held seven fashion shows for Off-White, including its first runway at New York Fashion Week in September 2024. He also released the brand’s lower-priced L/AB c/o Off-White line, which originally began as a single drop called “Off-White For All” by Abloh in 2018. Unlike other creative directors, Kamara did not introduce a new group of celebrities as brand ambassadors and campaign stars. However, Paris Hilinski was named a brand ambassador for Off-White’s first golf collection in 2024, while Chinese rapper Lay Zhang was appointed as its newest ambassador this month.

Currently, Off-White has not named Kamara’s successor, and isn’t scheduled to show at Paris Fashion Week in September. In the meantime, it looks like the designer will remain busy managing his creative agency Raw Materials by Ib Kamara, which just celebrated its first anniversary this summer.