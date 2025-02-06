Fashion and football have never been more intertwined. To wit, in the past year, sought-after brands like STAUD, Veronica Beard, and Lele Sadoughi have introduced cute game-day clothing and accessories for women. Meanwhile, there are new stylish sports labels bubbling up, most notably Off Season, founded by fashion entrepreneur Emma Grede and Kristin Juszczyk, a budding designer and wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk. “It’s always been so important for me to show up for him, so there's nothing that has been more rewarding than seeing our two worlds blend together,” Juszczyk tells TZR over the phone, referring to their respective careers.

Though her outerwear brand Off Season, which is in collaboration with the NFL and Fanatics, debuted on Jan. 7, Juszczyk has been honing her design skills for years now. In fact, the entrepreneur made waves when she began DIY-ing her own game-day pieces. She initially dabbled in sewing when creating the couple’s Halloween costumes (fun fact: they went as a denim-clad Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake circa 2001). “And that’s when I was like, ‘Oh, I actually think I want to try to make something for one of Kyle’s games,’” Juszczyk says after getting her first taste of design. At the time, she had a box of his merchandise and decided to make sweatpants from a shirt that read “100% Juice,” which referenced her husband’s nickname.

Designing chic football attire went from a hobby to a successful business once Juszczyk began crafting custom looks for fellow WAGs like Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes, and Simone Biles. “Even though I started out for myself, I think I realized pretty soon that there was a high demand for it, and there was a gap in the market,” she explains. When it came to designing the pieces, incorporating no-fuss styles into her new line was non-negotiable. “I wanted to make sure I would bring the silhouettes that I wear in my everyday life into the sports world,” she explains. “For me, it was really just like, ‘This is how I like to dress every single day, so why can't I dress like this when I go support my husband at his games?’”

As for Juszczyk’s personal fashion sense? The designer hasn’t necessarily defined it. “If you were to look back at things that I’ve made for Kyle’s games, they’re all very different styles,” Juszczyk notes. “Sometimes I’m wearing something big and oversized, and other times I’m wearing something cropped and petite. It just depends on the day and how I’m feeling.”

Her fashion expertise and new line, which has seen incredible success over the past month (as evidenced by all the sold-out styles), have contributed to Juszczyk’s growing popularity. Much like her NFL superstar husband, who partners with companies like Culture Pop Soda and POM Wonderful, labels have tapped the designer for collaborations. In September, she joined forces with Gatorade on a capsule collection featuring duffle bags, water bottles, towels, and more workout essentials. More recently, Juszczyk teamed up with Invisalign for the second year in a row. “Confidence really transcends from my smile,” she says about why the collaboration was appealing to her. “And what’s so amazing about partnering with Invisalign is they’ve had 25 years of research,” Juszczyk adds. “There’s nowhere I go where my Invisalign doesn’t go.”

Suffice it to say the burgeoning designer is making a name for herself. Ahead, check out a few silhouettes from Juszczyk’s inaugural fashion brand, which includes merch for the San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions, and Buffalo Bills. No need to be a devoted NFL fan to rock these cute, sporty looks.