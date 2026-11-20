A full closet and nothing to wear is a familiar holiday predicament. Add three parties, a family dinner, and a trip somewhere with an entirely different dress code, and getting dressed can start to feel less like a fun expression of self and more like another seasonal obligation. Thankfully, The Zoe Report’s Founder and Editor-at-Large Rachel Zoe has a few ideas for making the process a little less daunting and a lot more enjoyable — starting with a closer look at what you already own.

On Nov. 18, the stylist and entrepreneur joined ChatGPT in Los Angeles for an evening focused on personal styling. Through a live presentation, sample prompts, and interactive virtual try-ons, Zoe demonstrated ways to rethink wardrobe staples and assemble outfits around holiday plans. Her approach began with the details a stylist would want to know: where you’re going, what’s in your suitcase, and how dressed up you want to be.

And while we don’t always have Zoe on deck to solve our personal styling quandaries, she shared a few sample ChatGPT prompts to help fill the gaps. For an imagined holiday weekend in Aspen, that meant listing everything from a cream cashmere sweater and leather flares to a faux-fur coat, then asking for four outfits. (Shopping, lunch, après-ski drinks, and dancing each got their own brief.) The instruction to experiment with texture gave the exercise some of Zoe’s signature glamour (notably the faux fur), with one look designated to be more dressed up than the others.

Courtesy of ChatGPT

Another prompt tackled a particularly useful December challenge: wearing a black dress to three different events. Zoe proposed changing the outerwear and jewelry for each occasion, alternating between a vintage beaded jacket, a long faux-fur coat, and a sequin blazer. Gold, silver, crystal, and pearl jewelry options offered three different directions, depending on whether the invitation was for friends, family, or a fashion party. Zoe also suggested asking ChatGPT to style each look from head to toe, taking the guesswork out of pulling it all together — especially when this time of year can take you through several dress codes in one evening.

Her other scenarios covered both ends of the holiday calendar. A St. Barths New Year’s Eve brief called for sequins and a standout piece, while dinner at home centered on comfort, deep hues, and vintage jewelry. Hair, makeup, shoes, and bags were part of the planning, too.

The most useful takeaway is all about intention. Before reaching for something new, take stock of the pieces you have and the places you’re headed. Then, the fun begins.