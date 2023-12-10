Good news: If you waited until the very last minute to purchase a look for a holiday gathering or New Year’s Eve event this December, it seems this actually worked out in your favor. How so? Brands left and right are releasing new collections perfect for whatever is on the schedule this month. The J.Crew and Anna October collaboration, for example, just dropped on Dec. 5, and it’s essentially a one-stop-shop for party dressing. Not to mention, if you still have a few people to check off your holiday shopping list, you’re guaranteed to find gift-buying inspiration within the biggest fashion news of December, which we’re breaking down for you here.

But first, let’s talk a little more about that J.Crew and Anna October drop. The limited-edition line features everything from feminine sequin dresses to playful feather-adorned tops. If we had to choose a favorite look from the assortment, though, it would probably be the flirty blush sequin slip. As for accessorizing your slinky new number? A just-out assortment from Balenciaga and Jacob & Co. has just the thing (actually, well, four). From chunky chain necklaces to nameplate necklaces, the high-octane, diamond-encrusted selection is ideal for festive affairs.

Before we give away too much info, keep scrolling ahead to read up on these debuts and more.

Balenciaga Collaborates With Jacob & Co.

Courtesy Of Balenciaga

Kim Kardashian’s Erewhon shopping bag and the onslaught of low-rise tracksuits weren’t the only highlights from Balenciaga’s Fall/Winter 2024 show on Dec. 2. ICYMI: On the runway (err, streets of Los Angeles) last week, the maison unveiled a jewelry collaboration with Jacob & Co., a high-end watchmaking brand. The opulent styles were first spotted on the one and only Cardi B, who wore the Diamant chain necklace and Diamant typo ring while strutting down the catwalk.

According to the press release, Balenciaga’s creative director Demna Gvasalia chose Jacob & Co. for the partnership because the brand isn’t a traditional jeweler. “The partnership pushes boundaries, and the result is both innovative and unconventional,” it reads in the statement. “The collaboration seamlessly marries Balenciaga's expansion into high jewelry with Jacob & Co.'s venture into high fashion, resulting in the exquisite Diamant collection.” The new pieces are available now on Balenciaga Couture’s website upon request as well as the French label’s Rodeo Drive flagship store in Los Angeles.

Alex Mill Releases A Third Black Supply Collection

Courtesy Of Alex Mill

On Dec. 1, Alex Mill launched its third range made in partnership with Blank Supply. For this ReWork Collection, the labels came together to design pieces made entirely from vintage quilts (some are from the 1800s!). Handcrafted in Brooklyn by artisan Willa Blank of Blank Supply, the one-of-a-kind offerings include 15 jackets (each priced at $650) and 10 bucket hats (which are sold for $150). Note: The prior two iterations sold out in less than 48 hours, so if you see something you like, snag it ASAP.

J.Crew Teams Up With Anna October

Courtesy Of J.Crew

Still searching for the perfect holiday party outfit? Look no further: This week, J.Crew released a festive limited-edition selection with Ukrainian designer Anna October. Ranging from $78 to $398, the assortment is brimming with celebratory-worthy styles, including silk mini dresses, feather tops, and shimmery skirts. All that’s missing is a glass of champagne.

Zara Launches Its Fourth Atelier Collection

Courtesy Of Zara

On Dec. 7, Zara is back with its fourth atelier drop, which zeroes in on one wardrobe essential each season. Their pick this time around? A jacket. Thus, the designs include six takes on outerwear: The Beyond Jacket ($499), The Embrace Jacket ($349), The Timeless Jacket ($649), The Poetess Jacket ($349), The Siren Jacket ($299), and The Rebel Jacket ($799). Running the gamut from cropped leather biker silhouettes to embroidered wool toppers, there’s a piece that speaks to every style type — as illustrated in a beautiful Tim Walker shot campaign starring model Kristen McMenamy (check out a preview of the shoot above).

Lightbox Partners With The Future Rocks

Courtesy Of Lightbox

When two beloved jewelry brands come together for a collection, the result are going to be good. Such is the case with Lightbox and The Future Rocks collaboration, which will be available to shop on Dec. 1. Together, the two brands dropped a lineup of luxe pieces, including princess-cut diamond necklaces and cord bracelets, crafted in 18k yellow, white, and rose gold.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with TFR, one of the most creative and dynamic companies in the lab-grown diamond space right now,” Antoine Borde, CEO of Lightbox, said in the press release. “TFR CEO Anthony Tsang and his team are well-tapped into the younger, global consumer and how they want to engage, not just with lab-grown diamond jewelry, but with brands overall. We believe there is tremendous potential to expand our community globally thanks to this unique collaboration.”