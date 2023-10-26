I often joke that my three-year-old pup, Lily, has a better wardrobe than I do. She has her Little Beast floral sweater, checkered collar from Daisy by Shelby, rugby shirt courtesy of the Rowing Blazers x Target collection, cashmere Brochu Walker hoodie, and, well, the list goes on. Although I would like to take credit for a good bit of her “closet,” I also owe my family and friends a shoutout, as her well-rounded closet wouldn’t be possible without them. Funny enough, they’ve gifted cute pet products not only for Lily’s birthday but for mine as well — dog mom life, ya know? This is all to say, if you’re contemplating surprising the pooch parent (cats included too!) in your life with an outfit or accessory for their fur baby this holiday season, don’t think twice about it.

Luckily, there’s no shortage of cute options for your four-legged friend right now. In fact, it feels like new pet collections are popping up left and right these days. In August, Kate Spade introduced its first-ever pet assortment, which includes collars, leashes, bowls, and more pieces that embody the New York brand’s cheery, feel-good aesthetic. Then, in September, dog company Wild One joined forces with dress label HVN to design a playfully feminine selection of pooch products (it’s the cherry print looks for me). And earlier this month, Reese Witherspoon’s Nashville-based brand Draper James teamed up with The Foggy Dog on a preppy limited-edition range for the canine crowd.

Still need some help finding the perfect dog or cat present? I’m here to lend a hand. Below, I’ve rounded up gifts that’ll earn you a round of a-paws (sorry, couldn’t help myself) when the receiver unwraps it.