The Dogs Days Of Summer Are No Match For These Crochet Tops

Beat the heat.

It’s officially the dog days of summer — aka the toastiest time of the whole entire year. To combat the downright brutal heat, you’re likely cooling off in various ways, from hours spent in the nearby pool to frequent trips to your go-to ice cream shop. As for what this means for your wardrobe? Skin-baring looks are the name of the game. More specifically, crochet tops, which typically boast airy cutouts all over, should be your best friends right now.

In addition to the ventilation component, another notable aspect of a crochet top is its easygoing nature, notes Sarah-Jane Abrahams and Helle Them-Enger, the co-founders of Faithfull The Brand. “In the warmer months, we’re looking to lightweight, breathable fabrications with throw-on, throw-off appeal.” They add that the artisanal-looking style is inherently wearable, and no two pieces are ever the same. And nostalgia is a major selling point, too. “This timeless textile has been a staple at iconic music festivals like Coachella and Woodstock, evoking a sense of carefree summers past,” namesake designer Nia Thomas tells TZR.

This season, Thomas says shoppers are embracing the versatility of the Mexico City-based brand’s crochet tops, wearing them in a slew of creative ways. “I’ve seen customers pairing our Penelope Polo with our Paulo Shorts for a chic summer look, while also layering our Sessa Shirt over the Carlota Top with their favorite jeans for a more relaxed outfit.”

Now that you have some styling ideas at top of mind, keep scrolling for 15 must-have crochet tops for summer.

Handmade in Bali, Faithfull The Brand’s Gioia top can take up to three days to create. It doesn’t get much more special than that.

Nia Thomas’ Issa Tank keeps you covered in all the right places while still revealing plenty of skin.

Oozing romance, this deep red peplum look courtesy of Ulla Johnson feels fitting for an outdoor summer soirée.

Polo tops have rippled through Instagram over the past few months, and this lime green and sunny yellow style is a playful approach to the notoriously preppy silhouette.

Should you be on the hunt for a ladylike top to elevate your denim Bermuda shorts, this dainty crochet tank will get the job done.

Balance Naked Cashmere’s baby blue long-sleeve top with leg-baring hot pants, as seen on the model here.

Knot the neckline of this FRAME top or leave it undone — both will yield a chic result.

If you’re allergic to color (a Wednesday Addams reference, indeed), opt for a minimal cream iteration, like this crop top from A.L.C.

With swirl motifs all over, Rhode’s Sloane Top is best described as trippy.

Diotima knows a thing or two about making a one-of-a-kind crochet top, as shown by this multicolor Conch piece, which is exclusive to Moda Operandi.

Once fall rolls around, throw a lightweight cardigan or oversized blazer over Khaite’s high halterneck silhouette.

Punch up Tory Burch’s square-neck style by way of a vibrant floral miniskirt.

Found: The most fabulous crochet top for an evening out on your upcoming vacation.

This ultra-colorful cardigan will resonate with bona fide maximalists.

Throw this loose long-sleeve piece atop your bikini before heading to the boardwalk.