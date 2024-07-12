It’s officially the dog days of summer — aka the toastiest time of the whole entire year. To combat the downright brutal heat, you’re likely cooling off in various ways, from hours spent in the nearby pool to frequent trips to your go-to ice cream shop. As for what this means for your wardrobe? Skin-baring looks are the name of the game. More specifically, crochet tops, which typically boast airy cutouts all over, should be your best friends right now.

In addition to the ventilation component, another notable aspect of a crochet top is its easygoing nature, notes Sarah-Jane Abrahams and Helle Them-Enger, the co-founders of Faithfull The Brand. “In the warmer months, we’re looking to lightweight, breathable fabrications with throw-on, throw-off appeal.” They add that the artisanal-looking style is inherently wearable, and no two pieces are ever the same. And nostalgia is a major selling point, too. “This timeless textile has been a staple at iconic music festivals like Coachella and Woodstock, evoking a sense of carefree summers past,” namesake designer Nia Thomas tells TZR.

This season, Thomas says shoppers are embracing the versatility of the Mexico City-based brand’s crochet tops, wearing them in a slew of creative ways. “I’ve seen customers pairing our Penelope Polo with our Paulo Shorts for a chic summer look, while also layering our Sessa Shirt over the Carlota Top with their favorite jeans for a more relaxed outfit.”

Now that you have some styling ideas at top of mind, keep scrolling for 15 must-have crochet tops for summer.

Faithfull The Brand Gioia Handmade Crochet Shirt Black/Off White $289 See On Faithfull The Brand Handmade in Bali, Faithfull The Brand’s Gioia top can take up to three days to create. It doesn’t get much more special than that.

Nia Thomas Issa Tank $335 See On Nia Thomas Nia Thomas’ Issa Tank keeps you covered in all the right places while still revealing plenty of skin.

Ulla Johnson Boden Top $750 See On Ulla Johnson Oozing romance, this deep red peplum look courtesy of Ulla Johnson feels fitting for an outdoor summer soirée.

Staud Resort Mabel Crochet Top $325 See On Saks Fifth Avenue Polo tops have rippled through Instagram over the past few months, and this lime green and sunny yellow style is a playful approach to the notoriously preppy silhouette.

FARM Rio White Flowers Crochet Top $248 See On FARM Rio Should you be on the hunt for a ladylike top to elevate your denim Bermuda shorts, this dainty crochet tank will get the job done.

Naked Cashmere Bria Crochet Crewneck $695 See On Naked Cashmere Balance Naked Cashmere’s baby blue long-sleeve top with leg-baring hot pants, as seen on the model here.

FRAME Crochet Tassel Popover $448 See On FRAME Knot the neckline of this FRAME top or leave it undone — both will yield a chic result.

A.L.C. Amalie Cropped Crochet Top $325 See On A.L.C. If you’re allergic to color (a Wednesday Addams reference, indeed), opt for a minimal cream iteration, like this crop top from A.L.C.

Rhode Sloane Top $250 See On Rhode With swirl motifs all over, Rhode’s Sloane Top is best described as trippy.

Diotima Exclusive Conch Crocheted Cotton Crop Top $450 See On Moda Operandi Diotima knows a thing or two about making a one-of-a-kind crochet top, as shown by this multicolor Conch piece, which is exclusive to Moda Operandi.

Khaite Benedetta Crocheted Halterneck Top $1,480 See On Net-a-Porter Once fall rolls around, throw a lightweight cardigan or oversized blazer over Khaite’s high halterneck silhouette.

Tory Burch Cotton Crochet Tank Top $598 See On Tory Burch Punch up Tory Burch’s square-neck style by way of a vibrant floral miniskirt.

Cult Gaia Lule Crochet Top $458 See On Cult Gaia Found: The most fabulous crochet top for an evening out on your upcoming vacation.

Tach Clothing Tini Crochet Cardigan $271 See On Tach Clothing This ultra-colorful cardigan will resonate with bona fide maximalists.