We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
It’s officially the dog days of summer — aka the toastiest time of the whole entire year. To combat the downright brutal heat, you’re likely cooling off in various ways, from hours spent in the nearby pool to frequent trips to your go-to ice cream shop. As for what this means for your wardrobe? Skin-baring looks are the name of the game. More specifically, crochet tops, which typically boast airy cutouts all over, should be your best friends right now.
In addition to the ventilation component, another notable aspect of a crochet top is its easygoing nature, notes Sarah-Jane Abrahams and Helle Them-Enger, the co-founders of Faithfull The Brand. “In the warmer months, we’re looking to lightweight, breathable fabrications with throw-on, throw-off appeal.” They add that the artisanal-looking style is inherently wearable, and no two pieces are ever the same. And nostalgia is a major selling point, too. “This timeless textile has been a staple at iconic music festivals like Coachella and Woodstock, evoking a sense of carefree summers past,” namesake designer Nia Thomas tells TZR.
This season, Thomas says shoppers are embracing the versatility of the Mexico City-based brand’s crochet tops, wearing them in a slew of creative ways. “I’ve seen customers pairing our Penelope Polo with our Paulo Shorts for a chic summer look, while also layering our Sessa Shirt over the Carlota Top with their favorite jeans for a more relaxed outfit.”
Now that you have some styling ideas at top of mind, keep scrolling for 15 must-have crochet tops for summer.