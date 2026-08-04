There’s street style, and then there’s Copenhagen Fashion Week street style. Twice a year, the event draws local Scandi tastemakers and fashion insiders from around the globe, all flexing their sartorial muscles like no other — think dramatic silhouettes, punchy prints, and vibrant colors. During the biannual event, the sidewalks are rife with endless outfit inspiration, and this season is no exception. Case in point: the Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027 street style, which is setting the tone for the month.

What makes CPHFW street style so special is attendees’ adventurous outfit formulas. (By contrast, fashion week in cities like Milan and Paris tends to favor head-to-toe designer looks.) It’s not uncommon to see, say, a sporty zip-up jacket paired with a dramatic sequin skirt or other unexpected combinations that somehow just work. That was certainly the case on day one, when fashion insiders — like Jeanette Madsen, Hanna Stefansson, and Darja Barannik — arrived at the shows in everything from voluminous tutu skirts to dresses layered over pants. In Copenhagen, after all, no styling rule is off limits.

Ahead, discover the best street style looks from CPHFW Spring/Summer 2027. Consider the ensembles a preview of what's to come during the rest of fashion month.

Day 1

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Sequins during the daytime? Absolutely.

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Yes, you can wear a tutu as an adult, as proven by this guest.

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Jeanette Madsen made the case for doubling up on leopard print accessories.

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The dress-over-pants look lives on.

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Fringe bags are all the rage in Copenhagen this week.

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Juxtapose a sporty jacket with a sequin skirt for a surprisingly chic look.

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You heard it here first: cargo pants are poised to make a comeback this fall.