Cozy Winter Layers That Are Way More Affordable Than They Look

The winter season can sometimes make your wardrobe choices feel extremely limited. After all, you have to be practical about your clothing — it’s cold out there! But it’s also easy to fall into the trap of wearing the same thick sweaters and sweatshirts over and over again in an effort to keep warm. The cure to dismal winter dressing? Creative layering. It’s all about finding pieces that all synergistically work together for easy winter layers so that you’re still excited to get dressed no matter what the temperature is outside.

Curating a decent collection of layering-friendly clothing can be pricey, but it doesn’t have to be that way. Walmart has an array of stylish pieces that are a dream come true when shopping for affordable winter fashion. From denim, to shoes, to outerwear, and everything in between, these pieces are primed and ready for you to work your layering magic. They include wardrobe classics like sweatshirts and tees, but with fun details like ruffles and puff sleeves, as well as denim in a range of silhouettes to choose from. Not to mention, everything is super affordable, even though the quality and design feel high-end.

Ahead, find 13 of our favorite pieces from Walmart that will level up your winter wardrobe without breaking the bank.