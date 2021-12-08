It’s happened to almost everyone in some form or another — layered delicate chain necklaces hopelessly knotted beneath a wool scarf, a delicate earring stud caught on a cashmere sweater — layering jewelry during the winter can feel like more work than it’s worth, especially when your statement pieces are buried under layers of knitwear. While it would be unreasonable to forego wearing baubles simply because you’re bundling up, it does mean swapping out pieces that don’t play nicely with cold-weather layers for those that do as a beneficial strategy.

Nailing down the best jewelry pieces to wear with cold-weather layers should check off a few boxes. Is it going to snag? What’s the likelihood it will get jumbled under a scarf and coat? Does it still express your personal style? All of these considerations are good jumping-off points for deciding what might work. Generally speaking, thin chains may be worth ditching for the time being as they can knot and break more easily. Earrings and rings with prong settings are also getting into dangerous territory as the prongs can snag on woven fabrics. Of course, there are still plenty of jewelry staples that bode well for a winter wardrobe, and the experts below highlight a handful of standouts. From the perfect necklace to wear with a coat to a pair of earrings that’ll never let you down, continue ahead for ways to adapt your jewelry box to the season.

Thick Chain Link

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For designer Grace Lee, a mantra of less is more applies to cold-weather jewelry styling. “When wearing bulky winter items, I pair a thicker link chain,” she says. “I like to keep it chic and simple.” The benefit of a chunky chain link necklace is that it still gives a flash of metal while avoiding the tangling risks associated with its dainty counterpart.

Statement Earrings

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lee also says you can skip the necklace altogether and go for bolder earrings for a more statement-making look. Naturally, this leaves your options wide open in terms of style — metal, beading, wood, acetate — and makes it more effortless to dress up a coat in a flash.

Chunky Choker

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A chunkier choker is a great fit for winter layers because it sits higher up on your neck and features a shorter length, reducing the potential for knotting. Yam Founder Morgan Thomas reaches for a chunky necklace once temps take a dip. “Yam’s Highgate Choker is an adjustable toggle choker that hangs down the front of your chest. It's a nice little peek-a-boo through an open coat and pairs well with a turtleneck,” she says.

Bold (Or Simple) Hoops

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Last Line Creative Director Shelley Sanders notes her preferred jewelry pairing with a sweater. “Chunky knits need a bold hoop either classic gold or diamond if you want a little extra,” she says. “It helps to break up the oversized proportion and draws attention to your face, bonus points if you add a red lip and style them graduated up the ear.”