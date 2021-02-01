Let's not sugarcoat it: February is arguably the dreariest month of the year. Spring is just around the corner, however, you're still stuck with sloshy snow and dry wind. But luckily, there are a few digital events during the month to help keep you occupied until March. For sports fans, there's the Superbowl to look forward to. As for fashion followers, you have the entire month to watch the Fall/Winter 2021 shows and presentations. With all these virtual occasions on the docket, you'll want to have a bunch of cozy looks for February lined up.

Luckily, with a digital fashion month, everyone can dress up and follow along from home. Your favorite influencers will be posting their looks for the shows, so you'll have plenty of ideas at your disposal for your own show-day looks. Between runways, you might also be celebrating Valentine's Day this month, and whether you're braving outdoor dining or staying in your space, it's still an excuse to pull out a chic slip dress and heels. As for the rest of the month, keep things comfortable while you're watching the snowfall from inside. Ahead, find 28 looks to wear all throughout the month, no matter what your plans entail.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Cozy February Outfit: Add On A Bright Scarf

All you need to liven up a black puffer jacket is an ultra-bright scarf. Take the ensemble a step further by throwing on a vivid beanie, too.

Cozy February Outfit: Party On Top

A puff-sleeve knit is the perfect top to have in reach for any Zoom meetings. Pair the piece with cool wide-leg trousers and you'll be cozy head to toe.

Cozy February Outfit: Break Out Your Jeans

Consider breaking out your jeans this month. But to keep the look cozy, pair the bottoms with a shearling jacket and loafers.

Cozy February Outfit: Use Your Sweater As A Scarf

Instead of a scarf, try wrapping a sweater around your neck. If you're out and it happens to get super cold, you have another layer of clothing ready to go.

Cozy February Outfit: Printed Set

On days where you want to look stylish but don't want to put in a lot of effort, a printed set is your best friend. All you need is some simple jewelry to finish off and you have a chic ensemble.

Cozy February Outfit: Comfy Valentine's Day Look

Celebrating Valentine's Day in your living room this year? Add a cozy element to a slip dress by throwing a cardigan on top of it.

Cozy February Outfit: Layer A Trench

Easily elevate a printed dress and jeans combo by throwing a trench coat and beret into the mix.

Cozy February Outfit: Ribbed Knits

If you're working from your bed, opt for a ribbed set. You'll be both comfortable and stylish for any virtual calls you have to hop on.

Cozy February Outfit: Simple Graphic Tee

Spruce up a simple graphic tee by tucking it into polished trousers.

Cozy February Outfit: Match Your Puffer

Matching an accessory like a beanie or bag to your puffer coat easily ties everything together.

Cozy February Outfit: Have Fun With Prints

Make February the month that you try out a new print, like a funky warped checkered.

Cozy February Outfit: Stick To Neutrals

Play with different shades of neutrals in your look. You'll stand out, but not overly so.

Cozy February Outfit: Add On Colorful Jewelry

On gloomy days, add pops of color to your ensemble through your jewelry and bag.

Cozy February Outfit: Experiment With Cutouts

Yes, you can wear cool cutouts in the winter. All you need to do is layer a thin long-sleeve tee underneath (or a coat on top) if you're headed outdoors.

Cozy February Outfit: Sweater Vest Season

Sweater vests clearly aren't going out of style anytime soon, so embrace the silhouette this season by throwing it over a crisp white button-up. Keep the look casual by finishing off with sneakers.

Cozy February Outfit: Sweat Set

So, you've worn the same matching sweat set every other day of quarantine. Before you toss it to the side for good, try dressing it up with a sleek structured bag.

Cozy February Outfit: Dig Up Your Uggs

Call your mom and see if your old Uggs are still somewhere around the house. If they did get thrown in the donation pile, consider scooping up a new pair. Influencers and celebrities alike are proving the nostalgic shoe is making a comeback.

Cozy February Outfit: Loose Silhouettes

You can still be cozy while sporting your sleekest pieces. Just choose loose trousers and an oversized coat and you'll be able to move around.

Cozy February Outfit: Battle The Snow In Durable Boots

Instead of snow boots, choose a durable, lug-sole option you can trek around in.

Cozy February Outfit: Pastel Suit

Trade in your black or navy suit for something slightly softer, like powder blue. If you want a shoe that's comfier than heels, opt for sneakers to complete the look.

Cozy February Outfit: Tuck In Your Trousers

Whether it's actually raining or not, a pair of rubber boots add a cool texture to your look. Consider tucking your trousers into the shoes to show them off.

Cozy February Outfit: Dress Up Your Hoodie

If you've been wearing the same hoodie all week, no need to take it off. Just layer a cool furry jacket over it and you have yourself a chic look.

Cozy February Outfit: Leather On Leather

If you like a matching look but getting sick of sweatsuits, try a full leather look.

Cozy February Outfit: Stay In Your Pajamas

No need to change out of your pajamas during the day. Dress the bottoms up by coupling them with a shirt in a similar color and polished sweater.

Cozy February Outfit: Tonal Ensemble

Tonal dressing is the easiest way to look put together in a pinch. Instead of all neutrals, try something a bit more eye-catching, such as army green.

Cozy February Outfit: West Coast Layering

If you live somewhere warm, February is probably your month to layer. Choose a matching sweat set, and instead of wearing the top, layer it over a tank and light jacket.

Cozy February Outfit: Fun & Furry

Looking for a coat that's a tad more dressy than a puffer? A fur (or faux fur) jacket is the answer.

Cozy February Outfit: Shearling Shirt

On days where it's not quite cold enough to wear a huge jacket, opt for a thick shearling shirt jacket. Layer a turtleneck underneath and you're good to go.