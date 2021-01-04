The Zoe Report
@chrissyford

31 Chic January Outfits To Ring In The New Year On A Stylish Note

By Kelsey Stewart
Over the past 12 months you've added professional baker to your resume and finally learned how to use TikTok. However, in terms of fashion, 2020 might not have felt so progressive. Your favorite metallic heels are still tucked away under your bed, along with all the dresses untouched in your closet. But on a positive note, there's a light at the end of the tunnel. While you won't necessarily be headed into a jam-packed restaurant anytime soon, you can still kick off the new year in high style. This January, lean on chic outfits to get your creative juices flowing.

While leaving your warm, toasty home and combating the 17 degree temperature outside isn't enjoyable, it sure is fun dressing for winter weather. In fact, once you learn the art of layering, you'll probably look forward to bundling up. Not to mention, these days throwing on a puffer jacket is basically like wearing your comforter outdoors (thanks to new iterations from brands like Jil Sander and Rains). Below, you'll find 31 outfits to wear all throughout January, no matter if you'll be staying at home playing Scattergories with your family or venturing outside to meet up with friends at the park. Whatever your month entails, make 2021 your best dressed year yet.

January Outfit: Outdoor PJs

Too lazy to change out of your pajamas for your morning stroll? All you need is a polished cream coat — your fellow walkers won't even blink an eye.

Enid Coat
$1,359
Harris Tapper

January Outfit: Learn To Layer

Winter is all about layering, but instead of throwing on multiple jackets, consider doubling up on your tops. A relaxed plaid button-down and elevated tube top makes for an exciting juxtaposition.

Classic Plaid Shirt
$363$315
Alberto Biani

January Outfit: Don't Ditch The Sweats

If you're getting tired of wearing head-to-toe loungewear, pair your cozy bottoms with a luxe wool coat and edgy combat boots.

Track Pants Brown
$101.15
Cold Laundry

January Outfit: Modernize Your Western Staples

If western trends seem daunting to pull off, wear them with your everyday basics. For instance, a fringe jacket and cow print boots appear more modern when paired with denim and cat-eye sunglasses.

Georgia Bootie
$358
Frye

January Outfit: Add Color To A Neutral Puffer

Liven up your white comforter (you mean, puffer jacket) with funky tie-dye trousers and a bright pink bag.

Bougie Fuchsia And Dark Brown Suede
$565
By Far

January Outfit: Play With Texture

Pull your silky midi skirt out from the back of your closet and allow it to see sunlight again. Style the bottom with a knit top for a fun play on texture.

Crewneck Pullover Sweater
$29.99
Ava & Viv

January Outfit: Double Up Jackets

On those frigid days where you don't want to feel like you're drowning in a huge parka, layering is key. You'll certainly stay warm when you pile a long coat over a blazer, button-down, and long-sleeve turtleneck tee.

Houndstooth Wool-Tweed Jacket
$2,550
Chloé

January Outfit: Go For Printed Tights

If your New Year's resolution is to incorporate more prints into your wardrobe, consider swapping out your black tights for an exciting animal print pattern.

Leo Tights
$67$43.55
Wolford

January Outfit: Coordinate On Top

If wearing the same color head-to-toe is a bit out of your comfort zone, simply coordinate the hue of your blouse with your jacket. For your bottoms, opt for denim or a khaki trouser.

Ellen Coat
$298
Song Of Style

January Outfit: Fun Graphic Tee

A quirky tee is equal parts eye-catching and comfortable. Easily elevate the top by throwing a chic leather blazer over it.

Auto Club Tee
$125
Simon Miller

January Outfit: Matching Set

Have a matching set in reach for days when you're in a rush. Finish off with your favorite winter accessories and you're good to go.

Huracan
$177
Paloma Wool

January Outfit: Contrasting Prints

Lift your spirits with an outfit consisting of multiple contrasting prints. (Don't forget your zebra crocs.)

Robyn Jean - Black Daisy Check/Black
$159
Lisa Says Gah

January Outfit: Flowy Silhouettes

Set your sweatpants to the side and opt for a flowy midi skirt. Give the ensemble a slight grungy feel by sliding on cool chunky boots.

Rubber-Trimmed Leather Chelsea Boots
$485
Ganni

January Outfit: Sweater Dress Season

Tis the season for sweater dresses. On those extra cold January days, wrap a sweater in the same hue around your neck.

Raina Dress
$210
Sincerely, Tommy

January Outfit: Elevate Your Loungewear

Instantly dress up your gray sweatsuit by styling it with a polished long coat and leather black booties.

Zipped Combat Boots
$1,290
The Row

January Outfit: Trade In Your Beanie For A Beret

On days when you're itching to feel a bit fancy, throw on a beret. The style is a bit more upscale compared to your go-to beanie.

Mishka Faux Fur Beret
$225
Eugenia Kim

January Outfit: Bright Jacket

Cure the winter blues with a bright green jacket. If you're an adventurous dresser, stick to the same vivid color scheme throughout your whole ensemble.

Shearling-Trimmed Leather Coat
$1,595
Saks Potts

January Outfit: Belt An Oversized Coat

An oversized jacket is stylish on its own, but switch things up by belting it. You'll have an entirely new look at your disposal.

Leather Buckle Belt
$380
Khaite

January Outfit: Unexpected Combination

Baggy jeans and loafers make for a cool combination. To add a sporty vibe to the ensemble, top with a baseball cap.

Wilson Loafer in Linen
$615
Brother Vellies

January Outfit: Sleek Slip At Home

No plans? No problem. You can still wear your sleek slip dress around the house, just tone it down with a chunky cardigan.

Draped Slip Dress
$108
Almina Concept

January Outfit: Match Your Accessories

Tie together your cold-weather look by coordinating the color of your accessories. The finish is cohesive without coming off too matchy-matchy.

Emerald Green Furoshiki Bag
$101
ROOP

January Outfit: Layer A Sheer Top

A sheer turtleneck is the perfect layering item to have in your arsenal. Consider coupling the fitted blouse with loose silhouettes.

Gaia Top Red
$90
Kai Collective

January Outfit: Choose A Leather Top

On those rare warm January days, swap out your parka for a toasty leather top.

vies Leather Shirt
$1,298$778.80
Lafayette 148 New York

January Outfit: Show Off Your Shoes

Show off your knee-high boots by tucking your trousers into them.

Crossing The Line
$730
Anny Nord

January Outfit: Continue Dressing For The Holidays

The holidays aren't completely over come January. Celebrate any last minute festivities in a metallic jumpsuit.

Gold Metallic Crossover Jumpsuit
$109.95$35
Lane Bryant

January Outfit: Try A Sweater Vest

For those who live in warmer climates, skip thick knits and try a trendy sweater vest instead.

Jo Waistcoat - Pink Lady
$174
nué notes

January Outfit: Upgrade Your WFH Uniform

Amp up your work from home uniform by trying out a stylish midi dress. Consider this an excuse to finally break out your fancier pieces.

Agathe Dress
$445
Ulla Johnson

January Outfit: Allow Room For Layering

Choose a blazer with a boxy silhouette so you can have fun with layering underneath.

Oversized Faux Leather Blazer
$195
The Frankie Shop

January Outfit: All-Black

When in doubt, you can always fall back on an all-black ensemble. Keep things interesting by incorporating different materials into the look (like suede, leather, and a cashmere knit).

Dernee Suede Ankle Boots
$670
Isabel Marant

January Outfit: Elevate Your Black Leggings

Elevate a pair of black leggings by styling them with a luxe quarter-zip pullover and knee-high boots.

Grey Diana Half-Zip Sweatshirt
$115
Gil Rodriguez

January Outfit: Loud Printed Pants

Take your puffer coat look to the next level by coupling the jacket with loud printed pants.

Rewind Pants
$214
Say October