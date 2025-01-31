While New York, London, Milan, and Paris might be the more well-known and followed cities come Fashion Month, ask any industry insider and they will likely wax poetic about their love for Copenhagen. The unofficial kickoff to the ready-to-wear season, the Danish capital hosts presentations of its best and brightest talent just before passing the baton to New York. And, considering the increasing fascination and popularity around Scandi style, as well as the meteoric trends that have burst from the city’s runways (quilted coats! gingham! puffed sleeves!), it’s no wonder the fashion set keeps a close eye on it. And, as it happens Copenhagen Fashion Week’s Fall/Winter 2025 runways didn’t disappoint in delivering fresh trends for the year ahead.

First, amidst the plunging necklines that ruled the red carpet in 2024, a new silhouette emerged from the Scandi runways. Yes, high, neck-hugging styles showed off the upper body in an elegant way at shows like A. Roege Hove, Herskind, and Gestuz. Also, in the name of accentuation, waist-cinching accessories and details also reigned supreme. Labels like Deadwood, Opérasport, and Skall Studio employed cool corseting, scarves, and belts to emphasize natural body curves.

And while denim has always been an essential component to the Scandinavian uniform, runways doubled down on their devotion via head-to-toe ensembles. The Canadian — er, Danish? — tuxedo took on new form by way of mismatched co-ords (at Won Hundred and Baum und Pferdgarten) and one-wash skirt suits that included matching footwear (Alis).

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg here. Ahead, see the top five trends that stood out at Copenhagen Fashion Week.

Neck & Neck

(+) A. Roege Hove Matt Jelonek/Getty Images (+) Herskind @herskindofficial (+) Gestuz Matt Jelonek/Getty Images INFO 1/3

Sky-high, wrap-round styles were all the rage on the runways, ranging from the striped turtlenecks and silk mocknecks at A. Roege Hove and Herskind respectively to the gauzy twisted halter tops at Gestuz.

Fit & Flare

(+) Nicklass Kovgaard @nicklasskovgaard (+) TG Botanical @tg.botanical (+) Forza Collective Matt Jelonek/Getty Images INFO 1/3

Skater-like skirts were all the rage at Nicklass Kovgaard, TG Botanical, and Forza Collective, adding a flipped edge to traditional dress styles.

So Waisted

(+) Deadwood Matt Jelonek/Getty Images (+) Opérasport Opérasport by James Cochrane (+) Skall Studio Matt Jelonek/Getty Images INFO 1/3

Cinched, accentuated mid-sections were championed in varying ways this season. First, there were the deconstructed leather corsets at Deadwood. Opérasport found a new way to style a scarf, wrapping them over cargo suits. And then there was Skall Studio, which featured oversized cloth waist belts as part of their earthy co-ord sets.

All Denim Everything

(+) Alis Matt Jelonek/Getty Images (+) Won Hundred Matt Jelonek/Getty Images (+) Baum und Pferdgarten Matt Jelonek/Getty Images INFO 1/3

Denim will take its reign to new, monochromatic heights this year, as evidenced at shows like Alis, Won Hundred, and Baum und Pferdgarten.

Warm & Fuzzy

(+) The Garment @the.garment (+) CMMN SWDN Matt Jelonek/Getty Images (+) Munthe Raimonda Kulikauskiene/WireImage/Getty Images INFO 1/3

This autumn/winter season will be extra cozy thanks to the super soft and textured handbags teased at shows like The Garment, CMMN SWDN, and Munthe.