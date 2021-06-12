Ditch Your Sweats For This $73 Summer Lounge Shorts

In the past year, you’ve probably exclusively only lived in fleece-lined leggings and plush sweat sets. They’re about as comfortable as you can get, but as the temperatures soar, you’re likely seeking out some lightweight pieces. Nap Dress-inspired frocks and linen rompers are great for an easy one-and-done look. And along the lines of effortless summer staples like these are comfy lounge shorts. The bottoms are roomy, slightly more elevated than pajama shorts, and are perfect for ditching your thick winter sweats for.

Lounge shorts come in all types of materials, too, like cotton or nylon and can feature drawstring waistbands or a few easy snap-button closures. You can call upon the shorts when you’re running to the grocery store, or slip on a pair before lounging on the couch to watch your favorite Netflix show. They even work as a beach or pool cover-up, should you not be a fan of sarongs. For a luxe take, you can opt for styles like Bottega Veneta’s Lime Leather Shorts. (Gigi Hadid loves this color.) For a sporty, casual look, add MSGM’s Tie-Dye Shorts to your checkout cart. The print hits all those summer notes and is a throwback to the tie-dye trend that emerged out of quarantine last year. Keep scrolling to shop some TZR-approved lounge shorts. If you’re looking for more comfort-first fashion, check out how to style menswear swim trunks or pajama short sets for summer.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Colorful Standard Ivory Cotton Shorts $72 This under-$100 shorts match with everything. It’s well suited for days when you don’t want to do mental gymnastics on what bottom pairs with which top. Buy now

Ganni Software Isoli Shorts in Sweet Lilac $115 Made from recycled polyester and an organic cotton blend, this mid-rise bottom is what you would call the classic lounge shorts. Style with your favorite tee or tank, and you’re good to leave the house. Buy now

Kenzo Sport Nylon Shorts $201 $160.80 Consider this a designer take on the basketball shorts. This pair is made from embossed nylon fabric, which will provide comfort and air circulation on a hot summer day. Buy now

Eberjey Blair Pajama Shorts in Navy $105 Pajama short sets are trending, so lean into the cozy, comfort-forward aesthetic by shopping this stretch-jersey bottom from Eberjey in the versatile navy blue color. Buy now

Christina Lehr Birdie Jersey Short in Milk $135 This piqué knit cotton bottom gives off major beachwear vibes. Pair it with the brand’s matching crop polo for the perfect lazy afternoon outfit. Buy now

CASABLANCA Laurel Shorts $300 For those who like the feel and shape of menswear lounge shorts, opt for this pair from CASABLANCA. It’s made with 100% organic cotton. Buy now

Max Mara Viscose Knit Shorts $574 $460.80 This silky, loose-fitting style offers unrivaled comfort and ease, which makes them suited for everyday wear. Wear the shorts with an equally breezy cropped tee and some easy-to-wear slides for the ultimate laid-back summer outfit. Buy now

Angel Chen Black Shell Shorts $300 For lounge shorts that look a little more intriguing, go with this design from Angel Chen. The rows of drawstring allow you to adjust the shape of your shorts to your liking. Buy now

Rails Jane Off-White Jersey Shorts $110 If you’re a fan of the ombré effect, these mint-colored shorts from Rails will speak to your soul. The bottoms receive bonus styling points for the many pockets that will safely carry all of your daily essentials. Buy now

Stella McCartney Compact Knit Shorts in Black $725 For a slightly fancier pair of lounge shorts, try this knit style from Stella McCartney. It can be worn with a tee just as easily as with your favorite puff-sleeve gingham print top. Buy now

Rotate Sunday Roda Cream Logo Cotton Shorts $97 If you hate hanging drawstrings, this pair of shorts is for you. This style is a step up from the gym shorts your teenage self wore. Buy now

Natasha Zinko Black Jersey Shorts $260 One way to beat the heat is to wear less fabric. These micro shorts tick off that box and feature a raw unfinished hem plus embroidered fangs patch appliqué. Buy now

Bottega Veneta Lime Leather Shorts $2,700 Leave it to Bottega Veneta to create a pair of leather lounge shorts that makes a fashion statement, but is still comfortable. It has an elastic waistband and many pockets to hold all your essentials. Buy now

MSGM Tie-dye Shorts With Micro Logo $227 $158.90 Tie-dye never gets old. These multicolor jogging shorts from MSGM will add a pop of color to your wardrobe. Buy now