Cindy Bruna's Unzipped Puffer Revealed The Most Controversial Winter Staple

A fluffy down jacket, while warm, has a puffy aesthetic that sometimes overpowers the rest of your outfit. Savvy fashion icons, however, have figured out how to wear this essential coat without compromising their own styles. This week, model Cindy Bruna wore her puffer with a bodysuit — a one-piece so unexpected for winter that it ended up stealing the spotlight from her outerwear.

On Jan. 21, the French model was spotted in New York City while wearing a winter-meets-early-spring ensemble. She unzipped her inky black Moncler coat to reveal a Y/PROJECT velvet bodysuit underneath and wore a pair of black skinny jeans, which exposed the bodysuit's high-cut design for that serendipitous exposed hips moment. Bruna rounded out the look with Fendi Promenade boots, which also featured front cutouts to reveal a hint of skin. (This whole look felt apropos to that of Dua Lipa's cutout ensemble, which the singer recently wore while on vacation.) If this wasn't enough, Bruna also seemingly mastered another trend in her street style outfit by wearing her hair in space buns, which is trending amongst celebrities.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Moncler coats are a longtime favorite of Bruna's. She has previously worn a sleek black style from the label as a transitional outerwear piece for early spring, layering it over a white sundress and slipping on a pair of tennis shoes. Every time she wears puffer coats, Bruna makes the look her own and doesn't let the style drown her frame. As evidenced by the model, showing skin when least expected is the trick to making this kind of coat pop, or perhaps it's employing an impactful hairstyle.

To shake up your own winter puffer look, use Bruna's ensemble as inspiration. Her exact bodysuit is 50 percent off on Mytheresa while her designer boots are still available to shop via Fendi. You can also peruse similar versions to her coat and jeans, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.