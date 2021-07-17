42 Cheap Things That Make Everyone Look Good

Shopping online can be something of a crapshoot — especially when shopping for clothes from brands you’re unfamiliar with, or faux-masquerading-as-real costume jewelry that you haven’t seen in person. All too often, a well-intentioned blind purchase ends in disappointment. But it would be silly (and, honestly, no fun at all) to never to shop online for new, untested pieces ever again. So instead, our shopping-obsessed editors have curated this list of cheap things that make everyone look good, all conveniently available on Amazon — aka, your one-stop shop for failsafe purchases.

Everything you’re about to encounter is guaranteed to make you look and feel amazing, no matter your personal style. And timeless, not trendy, is the name of the game here, so all of these things will last you well beyond a single season. Naturally, you’ll find plenty of classic clothing that will never go out of style, as well as cute-and-functional accessories and genius, fuss-free beauty products that will help streamline your morning routine.

The best part? Since everything on this list is so cheap, you can go ahead and add a few things to your cart without spending very much at all. So scroll on, get shopping, and have some fun — risk-free.

1 These Stretchy Waist Belts With Gleaming Gold Clasps Amazon JASGOOD Stretchy Waist Belts (Set of 2) $12 See On Amazon These stretchy belts will add polish to dresses, shirts, blazers, and shirtdresses (the waist belt’s natural pairing), while the elasticated band ensures they’ll fit a range of waist sizes. They’re available in packs of two or three, and in an assortment of neutrals like black, white, and camel. Some options feature slightly different clasp designs, so be sure to choose the style you like best. Available sizes: Fits Waist 26”-32” — Fits Waist 33”-42”

Available styles: 9

2 A Creamy Illuminating Lotion That Can Be Used So Many Ways Amazon L'Oreal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion $11 See On Amazon L’Oreal’s True Match Lumi Glotion is like a creamy highlighter in a tube, but it isn’t limited to use on your cheekbones. You can apply it all over your skin like moisturizer (or mix it in with your moisturizer) and wear it alone; use it as primer underneath makeup to give your foundation a subtle glow; or dab it onto your shoulders and collar bone for a sultry, summery effect. In other words, this foolproof lotion will make your skin look dewy and radiant without barely effort involved.

3 These It-Girl Approved Tortoiseshell Claw Clips Amazon Aileam Hair Claw Clips (2-Pack) $12 See On Amazon For an easy, it girl-approved updo, secure a twisted bun with one of these claw clips (or channel Julia Roberts as Erin Brokovich and clip it into a half-up, half-down style). This order comes with two clips in tortoiseshell patterns — one traditional tortoise, and one in a lighter, creamier colorway — that’ll go with literally everything in your closet.

4 An Easy Way To Make Your Hair Look Shiny & Sleek Amazon GIOVANNI Shine Of The Times High Gloss Hair Mist $9 See On Amazon Whenever your hair is looking a bit dull, reach for GIOVANNI Shine Of The Times High Gloss Hair Mist. Just a few spritzes will instantly make your hair look shiny and sleek — an easy hack for rushed mornings when you don’t have time to fuss with your hair. It smells great, too, so on really rushed mornings, you can just use this and forego perfume.

5 The Classic Blazer That’ll Never Go Out Of Style Amazon Hybrid & Company Blazer $27 See On Amazon No grown-up closet is complete without at least one good blazer. This one is particularly easy to wear, whether your personal style skews more polished or casual: It’s blended with stretchy spandex for a low-key feel, but its angular hemline and sharp lapels look sleek, so it’ll go just as well with a pair of crisp dark jeans and flats à la Kate Middleton as it would a band tee and chunky gold jewelry. Black is a failsafe option, but adventurous dressers have 45 other colors and prints (like tie-dye and tartan) to choose from. Available sizes: Small — 5X

Available colors: 45

6 This Crossbody Bag That Goes With Everything — & Looks So Expensive Amazon FashionPuzzle Chevron Quilted Crossbody Bag $24 See On Amazon The perfect bag for everyday wear — and more formal events, too — this chic little crossbody looks about 20 times more expensive than it actually is. With 22 colors to choose from (and a price tag of just $24), you might want to pick up a few. It’s the ideal complement to any outfit, day or night, so keep yours within easy reach. Available colors: 22

7 The Perfect White T-Shirt Amazon The Drop Sydney Crew Neck T-Shirt $20 See On Amazon This white T-shirt from The Drop would be an excellent addition to your vast collection of white T-shirts (because fashion people know that not all white tees are created equal). Design details like an extra-thick collar, cropped fit, and long-ish sleeves give this an effortless feel — think gym class uniform, but elevated — and its soft jersey material drapes so nicely. If you love the style, you can pick up this tee in five other colors, as well. Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X

Available colors: 6

8 This Hem Tape That Lets You Adjust Your Garments, Without A Tailor Amazon Hollywood Fashion Secrets Hem Tape $7 See On Amazon Adjust any hemline, sans a trip to the tailor, with this Hollywood Fashion Secrets hem tape. The adhesive is heavy-duty enough to hold a temporary cuff in even the thickest fabrics, like denim and wool, but it won’t mark or damage the material. The double-sided tape also comes in handy for holding slippery or open tops in place, so you can wear slinky styles (like scarf tops) confidently.

9 A Scrub & Moisturizer Duo For A Clear, Glowy Complexion Amazon Garnier Skinactive Instant Glow Kit $17 See On Amazon You don’t need to spend a fortune on fancy exfoliants and face oils to achieve smooth, radiant skin. This kit from Garnier costs just $17, and it contains two amazing products that help boost your glow: A two-in-one face mask and scrub, which uses finely ground apricot seed to slough away dull skin; and a moisturizer/primer that imparts a soft, radiant finish to any complexion. Pro tip: If you have very sensitive skin and shy away from physical exfoliants, the mask would work wonderfully as a body scrub instead.

10 The Super-Comfortable Bra That’s Invisible Under Clothes Amazon Bali Comfort Revolution Easylite Seamless Bra $15 See On Amazon The right bra can make a world of difference. This one’s seamless construction feels like wearing next to nothing, it fully disappears underneath clothing, and the material won’t roll under tight tops. Note that it’s free of underwire, lining, and padding, so it’s best for those who don’t want or need a ton of support. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 15

11 The Perfect Pair Of Earrings For Every Outfit & Occasion Amazon PAVOI 14K Gold Cuff Earrings $13 See On Amazon Elegant enough for evenings and events yet subtle enough for everyday wear, these PAVOI huggies will become your new go-to earrings. They’re encrusted with cubic zirconia stones that genuinely look like real diamonds (no one will ever believe they’re faux), and come in white-, rose-, or yellow-gold finishes. The stainless steel posts are nickel-free, lead-free, and hypoallergenic, so they won’t irritate sensitive skin — a rarity for earrings this affordable. Available finishes: 3

12 A Classic Button-Down Shirt That Will Always Look Chic Amazon Amazon Essentials Button Down Poplin Shirt $18 See On Amazon There are few items of clothing more effortlessly chic than a poplin shirt. A surprisingly inexpensive option, this one is made of soft, tumbled cotton and designed with an ever-so-slightly roomy fit (though you can always size up if you like the oversized look, or down if you prefer fitted). It’s available in a multitude of cool, classic colors and prints, like white, baby pink, and French-blue stripes. Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

Available colors/prints: 14

13 These Barely-There Nail Polishes That Are Handmade In Brooklyn Amazon Cirque Colors Sheers Nail Polish $13 See On Amazon Even if you tend to favor brights or darks, the occasional barely-there manicure feels so refreshing (and nude nail polishes happen to be huge this season). This line of nude polishes from Brooklyn-based Cirque Colors includes five neutral shades, ranging from almost-white (Linen, pictured) to options leaning more pink, mauve, or tan. Every shade has a sheer finish, though the rich, creamy pigment can be built up to nearly opaque with two or three coats. Plus, the formulas are cruelty-free and 10-free, as a bonus. Available shades: 5

14 A Classic Striped Shirt With A Loose, Comfy Fit Amazon Daily Ritual Jersey Short-Sleeve Scoop-Neck Shirt $17 See On Amazon You can always use another soft, slouchy T-shirt — especially one in a classic striped print that costs under $20, like this one from Daily Ritual. This is made of a blend of viscose and elastane for stretch and drapiness, while a rounded hem and slightly oversized fit add to the effortless vibe. You’ll want one in all 12 colors, guaranteed, though the stripes are especially easy to dress up. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 12

15 This Faux-Leather Belt That Looks Way More Expensive Than It Is Amazon Earnda Faux Leather Belt $11 See On Amazon Another chic belt for your collection, this one is made of buttery-soft faux leather and features a decorative, double-O clasp — though you should take a moment to sort through all 11 style options on this page, as well. You’ll find an assortment of colors (like orange, chocolate, and leopard print); materials (faux-suede and snakeskin); and clasp designs, including one with subtle, Western-inspired etching on the clasp. Best part? Every option costs under $20. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available styles: 11

16 A Chiffon Blouse That’ll Take You Straight From Work To Cocktails Amazon MANER Plus Size Pleated Chiffon Shirt $20 See On Amazon This chiffon cami is a paragon of day-to-night dressing: The silhouette is simple, but the beaded straps and pleats make it feel a special. Wear this top with dark jeans and a blazer to the office; distressed denim and sneakers over the weekend; and a pair of leather pants and pumps for cocktails, for just a few styling ideas. Available sizes: Medium — 4X-Large

Available colors/prints: 19

17 A Gel-Cream Blush That Gives Every Complexion A Dewy, Radiant Glow Amazon Flower Beauty Blush Bomb Color Drops $10 See On Amazon Whether you’re a self-proclaimed blush person or not, you’ll love this liquid blush from Flower Beauty. It leaves behind a radiant, natural flush — nothing garish — though you can build up the pigment if you prefer a more intense wash of color. Dab it across your nose and the top of your forehead for a cute, sunkissed look. An easy, fuss-free way to perk up your complexion. Available shades: 6

18 This Timeless Sundress You Can Wear To Every Summer Event On Your Calendar Amazon KILIG Button Down Sundress with Pockets $23 See On Amazon How sweet is this dress? It’s designed with so many classic details, including an A-line silhouette, pleated skirt, front buttons, and roomy pockets, which makes it ideal for almost any semi-casual occasion you can think of — brunch, baby showers, birthday parties, et cetera. This style is also available with long sleeves, so you’re covered for the chillier months, too. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors/prints: 42

19 The Perfect Red Lipstick — & It’ll Stay On All Day Without Smudging Amazon Maybelline New York SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick $8 See On Amazon Boasting over 30,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, the Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick is possibly the most beloved liquid lipstick on the market. One coat delivers an intense swath of color with a slightly powdery finish that lasts for hours; but unlike other matte liquid lipsticks, this doesn’t make your lips feel uncomfortably dry. It comes in 45 shades, including several perfect reds that will make you feel glamorous with a single swipe. Available shades: 45

20 This Cozy Shawl That’ll Make Any Outfit Look Elegant Amazon Moss Rose Shawl Wrap Cardigan $30 See On Amazon This shawl/cardigan hybrid is basically made for cozying up in your pajamas, but it’s certainly stylish enough to wear beyond your couch, too. It strikes the right balance between warm and breathable, so you can wear it transitionally, depending on the print you pick: Opt for one of the many plaids or tartans for fall, and perhaps the Mediterranean-inspired white with blue-gray stripes for summer evenings. Available sizes: One size

Available colors/prints: 29

21 A Leopard Print Headband That’s Like A Hack For Bad Hair Days Amazon ShiQiao Spl Leopard Print Headband $7 See On Amazon Headbands are such a fresh way to finish off an outfit (or conceal a bad hair day) ,and this leopard print one is guaranteed to go with everything. It’s slightly oversized, as the trend dictates, but it’s not so big that it’ll overpower smaller head sizes. The chiffon-like material and top knot are so elegant, too.

22 The Cult-Favorite Styling Tool That Gives You A Pro-Quality Blowout In Minutes Amazon Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Brush $42 See On Amazon An absolute lifesaver for those with limited time or patience, the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer works to dry and style wet-to-damp hair with just a few passes. Ionic technology minimizes unwanted frizz and leaves your hair silky-smooth, while its three adjustable heat settings helps mitigate damage. This brilliant tool has earned over 230,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, making it one of the most popular hair products on the market, period.

23 The Perfect Pair Of Skinny Jeans — & They’re Comfy, Too Amazon Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Modern Skinny Jeans $25 See On Amazon We don’t care what Gen Z says: Skinny jeans are forever. This super-popular pair from Levi’s is well worth adding to your wardrobe. The style comes in several washes, three inseam lengths, and both straight and plus sizes, so you’re bound to find a pair that suits you; and though they’re quite stretchy and forgiving, they look and feel like bonafide jeans. Choose from several light and dark denim washes, and a classic black pair as well. Available sizes: 2 — 28

Available inseam lengths: 28 ins., 30 ins., 32 ins.

Available colors: 13

24 This Pretty Rose-Gold Necklace For A Subtle Hint Of Sparkle Amazon Pormant Jewelry 18K Gold/Silver Plated Cubic Zirconia Tennis Necklace $13 See On Amazon Add a hint of glamour to your look with this cubic zirconia tennis necklace. Encrusted with dainty, sparkling stones, it’s sold in rose gold, yellow gold, or silver plating, and hangs around your neck just a bit looser than a choker would. Wear it alone for an understated look, or layer it with other, longer necklaces like in the picture.

25 A Simple Long-Sleeved Shirt That Will Always Look Great Amazon Daily Ritual Standard Jersey Long-Sleeve Crewneck Shirt $17 See On Amazon Don’t underestimate the power of a classic, plain, long-sleeved shirt. It’s one of the most versatile pieces a person could own — you can dress it up with a high-waisted skirt and heels, use it for countless layering purposes, and it’ll pretty much always look chic. This one has an especially nice cut and rings up at less than $20 on Amazon, making it worth stocking up on. It’s made of viscose and elastane, so it feels soft and has just the right amount of stretch, which adds to its polished, streamlined look. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

26 A Chicer Alternative To Baller Flats & Loafers Amazon Amazon Essentials D'Orsay Flats $25 See On Amazon Bored with ballet flats? Not into heels? Then meet your new favorite pair of shoes. Polished enough for the office but comfy enough for a day of walking, these D’Orsay flats cost just $25 — truly incredible for a pair of high-quality shoes — and will look good with just about any outfit. Available styles: 4

Available sizes: 5 — 13

27 The Classic Wrap Dress That’ll Become Your New Go-To Amazon Star Vixen Ballerina Wrap Dress $31 See On Amazon A wrap dress like this one truly won’t ever go out of style. Adding to its versatility, it looks great on literally everyone and works for any occasion — dress it up with heels and some earrings, or dress it down with a denim jacket and sneakers. This comes in both petite and plus sizes, so it should be easy to find one that fits you nicely. Available colors/prints: 36

Available sizes: Small Petite — X-Large Petite; 1X — 3X

28 An Affordable Garment Steamer So You Always Look Polished Amazon PurSteam Garment Steamer $20 See On Amazon An easy way to ensure you always look great? Invest in a garment steamer, like this one from PurSteam. Even if you’re just wearing a simple white tee and pants, steaming your clothes first will make you look 10 times more polished. Since this one is lightweight and compact, you can even travel with it easily.

29 This Sweater-Like Cami That Dresses Up Any Pair Of Basic Jeans Amazon Imily Bela Knit Cami Sweater $22 See On Amazon Another easy way to look good sans effort? Swap out your go-to T-shirt or cami for this sweater-like tank top, which looks so chic with any bottoms — blue jeans, white jeans, denim cutoffs, a pencil skirt... you name it. Its high neckline gives it a slightly dressy feel, but this can literally work for any occasion (including the office). Available colors: 20

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

30 An Eyeliner Stamp For Perfect Wings In Seconds Amazon Lovoir Winged Eyeliner Stamp $12 See On Amazon If you love the look of winged eyeliner but struggle with the technique, you need these genius, best-selling eyeliner stamps. On one side of the pen is a wing-shaped stamp, and on the other is a liquid liner, which you use to connect the wing to your lid. Amazon reviewers have called it things like, the “Best. Product. Ever.” and “the greatest eyeliner purchase I have ever made in my life” — in fact, over 20,000 shoppers left it a five-star rating or review after purchasing it.

31 The Viral Leggings That Make Your Bum Look Great Amazon A AGROSTE High Waist Yoga Pants $22 See On Amazon These leggings went viral on Tik Tok for — lets face it — their bum-enhancing abilities. If you want to see what all the fuss is about, pick up a pair for about $22 on Amazon, where you have dozens of colors and prints to choose from (including neon, space dye, and tie-dye). Be sure to scroll through all the styles before choosing a pair, as some have pockets and some are capri-length. Available styles: 76

Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

32 An Elegant & Super-Spacious Tote — For Just $10 Amazon Dreubea Faux Leather Tote $10 See On Amazon The right bag can make a major impact on your outfit, even when you’re in a simple jeans-and-a-tee combo. Case in point? This sophisticated, classic tote that’s as functional as it is stylish. It has room for a laptop, notebook, spare sweater or pair of shoes, and all your smaller essentials, so it’s the perfect commuting bag. You have literally over 100 options to choose from in terms of the color and texture, and since it costs just $10, why not stock up on a few? If you’re skeptical of its low price tag, just check out the 20,000+ five-star reviews on Amazon. Available styles: 100+

33 An Easy Way To Add A Fashion-Forward Touch To Any Outfit Amazon corciova Large Square Silk Scarf $9 See On Amazon Whether you wear this around your neck, bag handle, or ponytail, this satin scarf will add an understatedly stylish touch to any outfit: a little black dress, a white T-shirt and shorts, a utility-chic jumpsuit... you get the idea. It’s sold in over 40 chic prints, and considering how versatile they are, you may want to pick up more than one. Available prints: 43

34 These Comfy Jeggings That Come In Lots Of Cool Prints Amazon Amazon Essentials Skinny Stretch Knit Jeggings $23 See On Amazon These jean/legging hybrids look amazing on everyone, and they’re among the most versatile bottoms a person could own. They’re obviously great for casual occasions, but some of the other prints these are offered in, like the gray plaid, would make the perfect comfy work pants (though they look just like dressy trousers). Also perfect for tucking into high boots, of course. Available colors:

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large (short, long); 14 — 30 (short, long)

35 A Pair Of Oversized Glasses To Give Your Outfit A Hint Of Glamour Amazon FEISEDY Cat Eye Polarized Sunglasses $16 See On Amazon Here’s another way to add a touch of glamour to your ensemble: a classic pair of black, oversized, cat-eye sunglasses. These are just the right amount of cat eye, though — they don’t feel over the top. And they’ll add a bit of mystery to your look, too. Available styles: 13

36 A Chic & Comfy Alternative To Basic Tanks & Tees Amazon Daily Ritual Jersey Sleeveless Mock-Neck Shirt $15 See On Amazon This mock-neck top feels a bit dressier than your standard tank or tee, but it’s every bit as comfortable. Made of Daily Ritual’s signature, super-soft blend of viscose and elastane, it drapes beautifully, looks great both tucked-in or out, and comes in over 10 solid colors and elevated prints. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

37 A Lip Balm That Adjusts To Your Skin To Create The Perfect Shade Of Pink Amazon Maybelline New York Baby Lips Glow Lip Balm $3 See On Amazon Perfect for no-makeup makeup days — or actual no-makeup days when you still want a hint of color — this version of Maybelline’s cult-classic Baby Lips balm adjusts to your lips’ pH to create the perfect shade of pink for you. How cool is that?

38 These Strappy Black Heels That Come At Such A Great Price Amazon Dream Pairs Coco Pointed Toe High Heels $40 See On Amazon These strappy pumps from Dream Pairs will look great with anything — you can pair them with jeans and a fun top for nights on the town, or long maxi dresses for weddings and other similarly dressy events. The D’Orsay-style toe makes them feel chicer than most other, basic pumps, while the chunky heel ensures you can wear them on grass without getting stuck. At just $40, it’s safe to say these are among the best heels you can buy for the price. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: 5 — 11

39 The Perfect Dress To Have On Standby For Last-Minute Events Amazon Nemidor Plus Size V-Neckline Midi Dress $29 See On Amazon Pair this dress with the pumps above and you’ve got the perfect outfit for your next formal event. This LBD (though it comes in other colors, too) belongs in every wardrobe — it’s a great standby to have on hand for last-minute invites to weddings, work events, and cocktail parties. Made of a soft, stretchy, jersey material, it’s just as comfortable as it is chic; and with its classic, wrap-style silhouette, you can trust that it will never go out of style. Available colors:

Available sizes: 14 Plus — 26 Plus

40 These Magnetic Eyelashes That Even Falsie-Beginners Can Master Amazon Arishine Magnetic Eyeliner & Lashes Kit (5 Pairs) $17 See On Amazon Falsies make everyone look great, but they can be notoriously tricky to apply. That’s where these magnetic lashes come in, which are applied to your lashes using the included magnetic eyeliner — genius, right? Though it may sound gimmicky, they really do work, and the whole process takes mere seconds. Over 20,000 Amazon reviewers have awarded them a five-star review or rating thus far.

41 A $15 Tennis Bracelet That Looks Like It Cost Hundreds Amazon PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Tennis Bracelet $15 See On Amazon It’s surprising how far a simple wrist accessory can go. Take this tennis bracelet, for example, which will make any outfit feel dressier and more glamorous. Made of lead-free, nickel-free metal coated in your choice of white, rose, or yellow gold, this is dotted with cubic zirconia stones that look just like real diamonds. At just $15, it’s a number-one best-seller on Amazon with over 7,000 five-star ratings.