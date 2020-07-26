32 Random Things On Amazon That Make You Look & Feel Way Better

A fresh manicure. Jeans that fit just right. Exfoliating and moisturizing from your scalp to your toes. While tiny victories and everyday acts of self care may not always seem like a big deal, over time, they can make a significant impact on how you look and feel. Whether it’s taking your multivitamins or investing in a new serum, it’s the small things in life that help us feel our best, and luckily, they usually don’t cost much or require a lot of effort. Case in point: These random things on Amazon will make you look and feel way better — and these days, quite frankly, who couldn’t use a boost?

By definition, these random things on Amazon are pretty, well, random, so you’ll find plenty of variety featured in this roundup. Whether it's a soothing French face mask or a gorgeous necklace that doubles as an aromatherapy diffuser, you’re sure to find at least one product here that’ll significantly improve your life. And, given that everything is on Amazon for less than $50, you’re not risking much by giving these products a chance.

Ready to discover the products that’ll help you look and feel your best? Then just keep reading.

1. This Multi-Purpose Ice Roller That Reviewers Can't Stop Recommending Esarora Facial Ice Roller $22 Amazon See on Amazon Buy this ice roller and pop it in the freezer now — you'll be glad to have it on hand next time you wake up with tired, puffy eyes or skin. According to Amazon reviewers, this ice roller is also a godsend for relieving sinus pain, headaches, migraines, and allergies, and it can also help make things like burns and swollen glands feel more comfortable, too. As far as affordable products that'll help you look and feel great go, it doesn't get much better than this.

2. A Super Gentle Face Mask To Soothe & Moisturize Dry, Sensitive, Or Irritated Skin Eau Thermale Avène Soothing Moisture Mask $26 Amazon See on Amazon This is one of those beauty products that not only makes your skin look great, but also feels amazing. The rich, creamy formula helps to soothe and moisturize skin that's feeling dry, tight, or irritated, and pro tip: It feels even better when stored in the fridge. Apply a thick layer after a long night (or flight) or day spent in the sun, and once you rinse it off, you'll look and feel totally refreshed.

3. A Fan-Favorite Humidifier To Relieve Stuffy Sinuses & Restore Moisture To Dry Skin Homasy Cool Mist Humidifier Diffuser $29 Amazon See on Amazon Reviewers can't stop raving about this cool mist humidifier, giving it nearly 2,000 glowing five-star reviews thus far. There are multiple reasons it stands out from the competition: Most notably, it's super easy to refill without removing the tank, thanks to an innovative top-fill design, and its 3.5-liter tank can run continuously for up to 30 hours, after which it will shut off automatically. It's also super quiet and dependable, it doubles as an essential oil diffuser, and unlike many other humidifiers, it's actually attractive. Use it to keep your eyes, lips, and skin moisturized all year round, and to soothe sore throats and stuffy sinuses during cold season.

4. A Charcoal Exfoliating Shampoo To Boost Volume, Reduce Flaking, & Relieve Tight, Itchy Scalps Briogeo Scalp Revival Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo $42 Amazon See on Amazon There are multiple reasons to try Briogeo's Scalp Revival exfoliating shampoo. For one, reviewers say it's almost shockingly effective at combating dandruff and relieving dry, itchy, or tight-feeling scalps. Plus, the premium natural ingredients with which it's made — like charcoal, biotin, tea tree, and coconut oil — mean it's also great at washing your hair and scalp, especially when it comes to removing product buildup. Like any good exfoliating shampoo, this one should give you a volume boost, too.

5. A Gorgeous Pair Of Sparkling Huggies That Look Good With Everything PAVOI 14K Gold Cuff Earrings $14 Amazon See on Amazon Reviewers are obsessed with these cuff earrings from PAVOI, and it's easy to see why. Plated in your choice of genuine 14-karat rose, yellow, or white gold, dozens of people swear they can pass for real diamond earrings, despite ringing in at just $14. A dainty row of twinkling cubic zirconia "diamonds" gives them the perfect touch of sparkle, while their dainty size means they're suitable for everyday wear — with literally any outfit. They're also lead-free, nickel-free, and hypoallergenic, so you won't need to worry about them irritating sensitive ears.

6. This Royal Jelly Body Lotion With A Subtle Iridescent Finish Burt's Bees Radiance Body Lotion $9 Amazon See on Amazon Royal jelly is among the most nourishing substances found in nature — and it's also the secret ingredient that makes Burt's Bees Radiance body lotion so effective. Okay, so it's not exactly a secret. But once you've seen what this stuff will do for your skin, your only complaint will be that nobody told you sooner. Plus, the all-natural formula also contains mica, a light-reflecting mineral that will leave your skin glowy and shimmering.

7. A Collagen-Packed Protein Powder For Strong Hair, Skin, Joints, & Nails Orgain Collagen Peptides Protein Powder $25 Amazon See on Amazon The reasons to add this protein powder to your diet never seem to end — in addition to essential amino acids and a satiating protein boost, it'll also provide a generous dose of collagen peptides to promote strong hair, skin, nails, and joints. It's a particularly great option if you have dietary restrictions, since it's free of gluten, dairy, sugar, and GMOs, as well as being keto- and paleo-friendly. Plus, because it's completely tasteless and odorless, it'll blend seamlessly into virtually any drink.

8. This Foaming Bubble Bath With Aromatherapeutic Benefits Dr Teal’s Foaming Bath with Pure Epsom Salt $5 Amazon See on Amazon Aside from being indulgent and fun, this foaming bubble bath has some more practical benefits, too. Because it's made from epsom salt, it's a great way to soothe sore, tired muscles and relieve body aches and pains. Plus, its essential-oil based scents are formulated for specific aromatherapeutic benefits — think calming chamomile, sleep-inducing lavender, or sinus-clearing eucalyptus and spearmint.

9. A Mulberry Silk Scrunchie That's Gentle On Hair & Perfectly On Trend LilySilk 100% Silk Charmeuse Scrunchie $10 Amazon See on Amazon This silk scrunchie will add a texture-rich pop of color to an otherwise basic 'do. Plus, unlike regular hair elastics, it's far less likely to cause breakage or frizz. Available in over 20 solid colors and statement-making prints, it's made of 100% genuine mulberry silk, yet costs just $10 on Amazon.

10. These Soothing Under-Eye Patches That Feel Amazing On Tired, Puffy Skin Klorane Smoothing and Relaxing Patches $24 Amazon See on Amazon An effective way to soothe tired, puffy eyes, Klorane's smoothing and relaxing under-eye patches have earned a seal of approval from beauty insiders and celebrities alike: Karlie Kloss swears by them for when she's jet-lagged, and Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Alex Borstein shouted them out as an essential part of her pre-Emmy makeup prep. Formulated with soothing cornflower water, arnica, and chamomile, the gels are sold in a set of seven individually packaged pairs.

11. A Seamless Bralette That's Completely Invisible Under Thin Dresses & Tops Calvin Klein Women's Invisibles Adjustable Bralette $20 Amazon See on Amazon Sleek, minimalist, and completely invisible under clothes, this seamless Calvin Klein bralette is a must for every wardrobe. Silky soft and incredibly comfortable, its simple pull-on design features a subtle V-neckline, soft, removable pads, and thin adjustable straps stamped with the iconic Calvin Klein logo. It's available in 11 colors, ranging from skin-toned neutrals to soft, pretty pastels. Available sizes: XS-XL

12. A Set Of Mulberry Silk Pillowcases That Not Only Feel Amazing, But Are Better For Your Hair & Skin Jocoku 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcases $29 Amazon See on Amazon These pillowcases will bring new meaning to the term "beauty sleep." Despite being almost shockingly affordable for a set of two, the 600-thread count pillowcases are made of 100% genuine mulberry silk (it's no wonder Amazon reviewers are so excited about them!). They're certainly luxurious, but they also have some more practical benefits: Sleeping on silk helps prevent hair breakage, tangles, and knots, as well as pillow creases from forming on your face.

13. An Exfoliating Scalp Massager To Make Your Showers Feel Like A Trip To The Spa Maxsoft Hair Scalp Massager $9 Amazon See on Amazon According to reviewers, massaging your scalp with this waterproof shampoo brush feels "close to heaven" — but its circulation-boosting, scalp-invigorating benefits will last long after you're done using it. Designed with an ergonomic handle that makes it super easy to use, its soft silicone bristles work to exfoliate dead skin and remove product buildup, which can help boost your hair's volume, too.

14. A More Moisturizing (& Natural!) Alternative To Lipsticks & Glosses Honest Beauty Tinted Vegan Lip Balm $9 Amazon See on Amazon Honest Beauty has earned a solid reputation for making clean, safe, and effective skin care products, and this top-rated tinted lip balm is no exception. Delivering long-lasting moisture and a wash of sheer-but-buildable color, the all-natural formula is packed with nourishing ingredients like antioxidant-rich açaí, avocado, and pomegranate oils. Choose from eight beautiful shades, ranging from subtle peachy nudes to juicy blood orange or deep plum.

15. A Two-Pack Of Heavy-Duty Hand Creams For Day & Night O'Keeffe's Working Hands Hand Cream $13 Amazon See on Amazon People have been relying on O'Keeffe's Working Hands for years to relieve extremely dry, cracked skin. This two-piece set includes the cult-favorite hand cream, as well as a tweaked version of the original that's formulated specifically to use at night, thanks to the addition of calming lavender oil. With just a few uses, your hands will look and feel better than they ever have before.

16. These Ingenious Clips That Make Any Bra A Racerback Razor Clips Bra Strap Clips $6 Amazon See on Amazon Rather than investing in a new racerback bra, use these nifty bra clips to adjust the straps on your current favorite. The clips are also a great way to breathe new life into a worn-out bra with loose, stretched-out straps, so the fit of your bra looks and feels better. With each order, you'll get three clips in black, beige, and white.

17. An Aromatherapeutic Body Gel That'll Help You Relax, Both Mentally & Physically Aromatherapy Associates De-Stress Muscle Gel $28 Amazon See on Amazon This cooling body gel from Aromatherapy Associates uses soothing natural ingredients like lavender, rosemary, ginger, and black pepper to combat inflammation, relieve sore muscles and achy joints, and even ease stress. Massage the lightweight gel into your muscles and joints after a tough workout or a long day at work — it'll instantly cool any aches or pains, then gradually warm your muscles 'til all the tension melts away.

18. The Cult-Favorite Levi's Jeans With Over 5,000 Glowing Five-Star Reviews Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Skinny Jeans $22 Amazon See on Amazon No denim brand inspires more loyalty from its customers than Levi's. People are obsessed with their Levi's — and the fanfare surrounding these pull-on skinny jeans proves they're no exception. Not only do they have thousands of five-star reviews, but they're sold in several different washes, sizes, and inseam lengths, which makes it easy to find the perfect fit. They also have a discreet elastic waistband and plenty of added stretch, so they're incredibly comfortable. "Literally ditching every other pair of jeans I have and stocking my entire wardrobe with these," one person wrote. Available sizes: 2-28 (27, 29, or 31-inch inseam)

19. This Refreshing Face Mist That Beauty Editors & Makeup Artists Swear By Caudalie Beauty Elixir Face Mist $18 Amazon See on Amazon Caudalie's iconic Beauty Elixir is a cult-favorite among beauty editors, makeup artists, and French women, who swear by it to soothe, hydrate, and tone their skin, set their makeup, and more. Formulated with green grape extract, rose, and peppermint, the light fragrance is pleasantly herbaceous without being overpowering. Use it in the morning, throughout the day, and mid-flight to give your skin and mind an invigorating boost.

20. A Vegan Probiotic Blend That's Packed With All Kinds Of Beauty-Enhancing Ingredients MaryRuth Organics Vegan Probiotics $30 Amazon See on Amazon Probiotics are essential to a healthy gut, but if you're vegan, common sources like yogurt are a no-go. Luckily, Mary Ruth's Beauty+ vegan probiotics are an excellent alternative — in fact, because the probiotics are combined with biotin, vitamin C, ceramides, and other beauty-boosting supplements, the multi-benefit formula will likely do more for your health than yogurt ever could.

21. A Vintage-Inspired Aromatherapy Locket That Would Make A Gorgeous Gift Kitsch Aromatherapy Necklace $16 Amazon See on Amazon This aromatherapy necklace is worth buying for its look alone; The 14-karat, gold-plated brass pendant has a vintage-inspired aesthetic that'll go with everything. What really sets the piece apart, though, is that it's designed with a hidden compartment to hold an essential oil-doused felt pad, allowing you to enjoy the aromatherapeutic benefits of your favorite essential oils no matter where you are. Packaged in a pretty box with three interchangeable pads, it would also make an excellent gift.

22. The Fan-Favorite Conditioning Oil That'll Transform Your Cuticles & Nails CND Essentials Nail & Cuticle Oil $9 Amazon See on Amazon Reviewers can't seem to get enough of this popular nail and cuticle oil — of the 2,600 customers who left feedback after trying it, a full 87% left a glowing review. Packed with rich, nourishing ingredients like vitamin E, rice bran, and jojoba and sweet almond oils, it'll leave your nails and cuticles smooth, strong, and conditioned. Plus, it smells amazing.

23. This Quality Dry Brush For Neck-To-Toe Exfoliation POPCHOSE Exfoliating Dry Body Brush $10 Amazon See on Amazon Dry brushing is arguably the best way to exfoliate your body, and it doesn't hurt that it's super affordable and eco-friendly, to boot. This body brush is literally all you'll need to embrace the centuries-old, celebrity-approved beauty trick, which can also boost circulation and promote lymphatic drainage. The brush's simple design features genuine boar bristles, a solid wooden back, and a handy cotton strap to make it easier to grip.

24. These Eye Drops That Work To Sooth Red, Dry, Or Itchy Eyes — Without That Pesky Burning Sensation Clear Eyes Redness Relief Eye Drops $4 Amazon See on Amazon If your eyes are prone to redness, dryness, itchiness, or general irritation, these Clear Eyes eye drops are here to save the day. Formulated with two types of moisturizing lubricants, the drops provide relief for up to 12 hours at a time. Not only will your eyes feel better, but they'll look less tired and red, too.

25. The Luxurious Robe That Reviewers Say Is "Perfect For Summer" N Natori Brushed Terry Bathrobe $48 Amazon See on Amazon Treat yourself to pure luxury with this plush spa robe from N Natori. Reviewers rave about its impossibly soft, brushed terry fabric, which, coupled with its knee-length cut, makes it the ideal robe for year-round wear. Featuring roomy patch pockets and self-tie belt, it's available in six soft colors, including heather gray, blush pink, and a pretty powder blue. Available sizes: XS-XL

26. The Upgraded Version Of Your Trusty Jade Roller Finishing Touch Vibrating Facial Roller & Massager $19 Amazon See on Amazon If you already use a jade roller, why not take things up a notch with this vibrating facial roller? Its genuine rose quartz stone provides the same soothing, circulation-boosting effects you love — the vibrating feature simply amplifies those benefits. The battery-operated device (the battery is included) also comes with an eye press attachment to soothe and de-puff tired-feeling eyes.

27. These Ingenious Fashion Tape Strips To Hem Your Clothes Without Sewing Scotch Essentials Adjustable Hem Tape $6 Amazon See on Amazon If you're petite — and even if you're not — these tape strips are an essential addition to your fashion tool kit. After all, perfectly tailored clothes not only make you look more polished, but can make you feel more put together, too. Sold in a pack of 24 pre-cut strips, they're specifically designed to temporarily adjust the hemline on dresses, pants, shorts, and skirts, which is why they're stronger and more durable than traditional fashion tape. Reviewers say they work like a charm — even on heavier fabrics like denim or wool — and note that despite their strong adhesive, they're surprisingly easy to remove without damaging your clothes.

28. These Arnica-Infused Bath Salts To Reduce Inflammation, Ease Sore Muscles, & More Kneipp Arnica Mineral Bath Salts $20 Amazon See on Amazon These mineral bath salts are a must if you're recovering from a tough workout — but even if you're not, you'll still love the relaxing effect they have on your muscles and joints. That's because the thermal spring salts with which they're made are infused with arnica, a powerful homeopathic ingredient that's been used for centuries to reduce inflammation, ease soreness, and generally promote healing. Put these salts in your bath, and you'll come out with softer skin, less body pain, and a relaxed state of mind.

29. A Long-Lasting Powder Concealer To Hide Grown-Out Roots PROTÉGÉ Instant Temporary Root Concealer $25 Amazon See on Amazon Between salon visits, touch up any visible roots with this popular root concealer. Formulated with reflective mineral-based ingredients to mimic your hair's texture and shine, the powder concealer is quite literally like makeup for your hair — in even comes in a sleek, mirrored compact. It also comes with a specially designed application brush, and is sold in six natural shades to match most common hair colors.

30. This Ultra-Comfy Wireless Bra Reviewers Can't Stop Recommending Bali Comfort Revolution Wirefree Bra $12 Amazon See on Amazon For days when you'd rather go braless but can't, this best-selling wireless bra is the next-best thing. Aptly called "Comfort Revolution," its soft, minimally-padded cups are strategically knit to provide support without the wire, and its wide straps won’t dig in at the shoulders, either. It's also lined with the softest seamless fabric, and comes in your choice of 45 (!!!) colors. “The most comfortable bra I have ever owned,” one reviewer wrote. “I have told every woman I know about these bras,” commented another. Available sizes: 32B-42DD

31. A Nourishing, Exfoliating Lip Treatment That's 100% Organic — & Reviewers Say It Smells Like Freshly-Baked Sugar Cookies Beauty by Earth Organic Lip Scrub $13 Amazon See on Amazon Say goodbye to flaking and chapped lips. This organic lip scrub will exfoliate, nourish, and moisturize your lips all at once — and the yummy vanilla scent doesn't hurt, either. Packed with good-for-you natural ingredients like jojoba oil, calendula, beeswax, and exfoliating sugar granules, it's a great way to prep your lips before applying color.