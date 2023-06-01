When iconic fashion figures like Audrey Hepburn and Grace Kelly wore an item during their heyday, you knew it was destined for success. Such was the case with Cartier’s Grain de Café jewelry styles, which initially debuted in 1938 under the direction of former Creative Director Jeanne Toussaint. The luxury looks reached peak popularity in the ‘50s and ‘60s, thanks to these two leading ladies; Hepburn donned a pair of earrings from the collection on the cover of Harper's Bazaar October issue in 1956, while Kelly sported a coffee bean motif necklace on numerous public occasions, including to a 1961 meeting with President John F. Kennedy. And though the jewelry fizzled out of Cartier’s repertoire over the years, the heritage brand announced on June 1st that it’s bringing the beloved designs back with an assortment of new Grain de Café pieces.

As you probably guessed by its name, the original creations for this collection drew inspiration from a coffee bean — and this new launch, which features rings, pendants, earrings, bracelets, and brooches, follows suit. For instance, a ring and bracelet are adorned with rubellite beads and a cluster of beans. Meanwhile, a necklace in the lineup features two rows of gold beads sprinkled with coffee beans-inspired motifs and gold-studded rubellites.

Bettmann/Bettmann/Getty Images

Those in the sartorial loop may be aware that back in December 2022, Cartier debuted a few Grain de Café pieces in select stores. Today, though, the brand launched a full range of new styles, which are available worldwide. And according to the press release, the luxury label is also reissuing a 1955 necklace this year in tribute to the history of Grain de Café and its original creator, Toussaint.

(+) Courtesy Of Cartier (+) Courtesy Of Cartier (+) Courtesy Of Cartier INFO 1/3

To promote Cartier’s new accessories drop, Cartier tapped Elle Fanning as the global ambassador and face for the campaign. “It is an honor to become the face of a creation that brings together elegance, glamour, and radiant femininity,” Fanning said in a press release. The actor was quick to step into her new role, as she graced the Met Gala 2023 red carpet in a choker and matching ring from the fresh jewelry assortment, pictured below. She wore the luxe gems with a lavish bespoke Vivienne Westwood gown.

(+) Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23/Getty Images Entertainment (+) Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment INFO 1/2

Longtime Cartier fans know the new pieces are much, much more glitzy than some of the label’s other signature styles, including the Love Ring and Love Bracelet. These more minimal items are available in yellow, white, and rose gold. If you tend to lean into statement jewelry, however, the eye-catching stones and intricate designs of the Grain de Café pieces are probably right up your alley. Even better, if you’re attending a black-tie wedding or a friend’s party this summer, these sparkly styles are sure to jazz up a simple gown.

Eager to add a piece, or two, from the new lineup into your jewelry collection? If yes, head over to the nearest Cartier store and find your dream style (Audrey Hepburn and Grace Kelly would have given you the green light).