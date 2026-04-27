Some trends have serious staying power — case in point: baggy jeans. The oversized, slouchy denim silhouette has held a firm grip on the fashion set over the past few years, embraced by it-girls and celebrities alike. But even the most sought-after trends eventually run their course. While relaxed fits aren’t disappearing entirely, slim, straight-leg jeans are certainly giving them a run for their money this spring.

Stylist Elizabeth Cardinal Tamkin is noticing the shift, too. “After a few seasons of looser shapes dominating, slimmer, straighter silhouettes are naturally re-emerging,” she tells TZR. “It feels less like a hard pivot (baggy jeans are definitely not gone) and more like a reset.” Tamkin adds that baggy denim doesn’t resonate with everyone. “Often, people buy into a trend, but once the novelty wears off, they’re left with pieces that don’t quite align with their personal style.” As a result, she says more universally wearable silhouettes, like a straight leg, tend to resurface.

Designers, she notes, have helped fuel the comeback. “We’re seeing the runway trickle-down effect kick in,” Tamkin notes. After brands like Celine, Brandon Maxwell, and Khaite spotlighted slimmer fits on the Spring/Summer 2026 catwalks, it was only a matter of time before the look gained wider traction.

If you’re all in on the slim-fit denim revival, scroll below for five ways to style the bottoms this spring. That said, don’t retire your baggy jeans entirely — as you know, the trend cycle is always in flux.

Sweater (Vest) Weather

Spring weather is notoriously unpredictable, so having a few strong transitional looks on standby is key. One foolproof formula? Slim jeans paired with a sweater vest and leather ankle boots. If there’s still a chill in the air, layer on a denim jacket or blazer for good measure.

Back To Basics

If you gravitate toward luxe basics over statement-making trends, straight-leg jeans are sure to get a lot of mileage this season. For a wear-anywhere look, team the classic bottoms with an equally timeless white button-up, then add a hint of edge by way of snakeskin boots.

Pop Of Color

A splash of color can transform a pair of dark-wash straight-leg jeans, and the look above is proof. Here, a fiery red button-up does the heavy lifting, while a pearl necklace and leather flats lend a polished feel to the everyday outfit. Styling tip: For a cool-girl finish, leave the top partially unbuttoned over a plain white tee.

Denim On Denim

It doesn’t get more classic than a denim-on-denim look. Instead of leaning into oversized silhouettes, opt for a more refined approach with fitted jeans and a coordinating button-up. Choosing light-wash separates, meanwhile, keeps the outfit feeling relaxed and casual.

A Bit Of Edge

Don’t stow away your leather jacket just yet. With the inevitable chilly spring days ahead, a slouchy bomber will come in handy. Balance the outerwear with slim-fit dark-wash jeans and suede boots for a cool, off-duty look. Bonus points if you mix in a cotton headband.