No one can deny the magnetic appeal of London. Between the food, architecture, music, shopping, and fascinating history, it’s no wonder the city draws in millions upon millions of visitors each year. However, even the most bustling metropolitan hubs can wear on you, which is why you’ll likely hear many Londoners speak of the charms of long weekends in the countryside. In fact, for his latest Fall/Winter 2025 collection, Burberry Creative Director Daniel Lee paid homage to pastoral escapes and the role they play in the city’s culture.

“It’s that great Friday night exodus from London,” said Lee in the official show notes. “Long rainy walks in the great outdoors to disconnect and day trips to grand stately homes.”

Indeed, the feigned weekend procession kicked off in London’s Tate Britain with cozy, rounded worn-in knits replacing the typical structured and sturdy outerwear that is signature to the nearly 170-year-old design house. Rich, earthy tartan prints and moody florals resembled the furnishings and wall coverings of old country cottages — exactly the vibe Lee was going for when bringing his vision for the upcoming fall and winter seasons to life. “Struck by the craftsmanship and lavish fabrics of the finest stately homes, Lee began pouring over swatches of hand-painted wallpapers found in the grandest drawing rooms, alongside furnishing fabrics, handmade carpets and ‘sumptuous, somewhat faded’ tapestries,” read the official show notes.

Cold-weather comforts one might reach for — a shaggy throw blanket or a textured pillow — also came into play here. Twisted woven wool sweaters, brocade velvet suits, and shearling-lined trench coats nod to the little luxuries that warm the heart and mind on those much-needed weekends away from city life. Speaking of coats, a category the brand has consistently championed throughout its existence, a fresh take is seen in the “new proposals of heirloom pieces,” which incorporate “patchwork shearling and jacquard weaves.” Burberry’s iconic cape also returns “in knit and shearling, complete with trench elements found after a detailed survey of the exhaustive Burberry archive.”

Practicality was introduced in the strapping footwear. Thigh-high riding boots complemented the equally countryside-appropriate jodhpur trousers and brightly colored umbrellas clutched by the non-nonsense models stomping through the electric blue runway. Large leather weekender bags were thrown easily over shoulders, signaling a quick and easy getaway to greener and calmer pastures.

