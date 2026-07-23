Few feelings ignite more panic than running behind because you don’t know what to wear. File away some fail-safe outfit ideas to fall back on with TZR’s Fashionably Late series, where we tap our favorite tastemakers for the looks they reach for in a rush — and, naturally, the exact products you need to follow suit.

Lately, female athletes have been rising in the spotlight — and in the fast-paced world of soccer, it’s clear that Bruninha is a star to watch. Originally born Bruna Santos Nhaia, the 24-year-old has become known for her skills as an intense right-back on both the Gotham FC and Brazil national teams, earning her two National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) championship titles and a CONCACAF W Champions Cup. Off the field, her personal style is equally impactful and versatile. It’s a value she shares with womenswear brand Aligne, which recently partnered with Gotham FC for this month’s Queen’s Classic tournament. The event itself, held before an audience of over 42,000 fans, was notably the first women’s sporting event at Citi Field; Gotham won, which pitted the team against the Washington Spirit in a rematch of 2025’s NWSL championship.

When putting outfits together in her downtime, Bruninha favors practicality and versatility with clean, classic details. This can clearly be seen in her go-to outfit formula: a T-shirt with jeans or dress pants, which she wears for a range of occasions. “It’s not too casual, but it’s not overly formal either,” Bruninha tells TZR. “Streetwear, on the other hand, is much more casual and sporty, while still having its own style and appeal.”

(+) Courtesy of Bruninha (+) Courtesy of Aligne INFO 1/2

The soccer star’s closet masters both with aplomb. Comfortable tees in any hue are mainstays for the star, who pairs them with bottoms from labels like Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Aritzia, and Zara. Of course, there’s plenty of sporty separates like sneakers, cargos, and technical jackets in the mix, often from Nike — and a mutual focus on endurance makes sense, as no day is the same for Bruninha. “If I have a day off and I’m going to a restaurant and then stopping by the grocery store afterward, I would wear the first outfit [T-shirt and jeans],” she said. “But if I’m heading to the club for a regular training day, I would usually choose the second option [sweater and trousers].”

(+) Courtesy of Aligne (+) Courtesy of Aligne INFO 1/2

Bruninha brings a similar attitude to her outfits on game days, too. Her most recent have been from Aligne, which she favors for the brand’s polished aesthetic and tailored fit. “Their structured pieces create a look that’s effortlessly chic while still feeling modern and comfortable,” Bruninha says. “I always pay attention to elegance and color combinations. If I’m in a hurry, I tend to go with streetwear. But if I have more time and the occasion is more formal, I like to put together something more refined. Overall, I prefer clothes with a more fitted silhouette rather than oversized pieces.” Given Aligne’s commitment to supporting female athletes — and further uplifting girls’ participation in sports in the process — Bruninha’s alliance with the brand is a perfectly stylish match.

Below, take a closer look at Bruninha’s top pieces for comfortable and sharp day-to-night looks.