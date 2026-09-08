Few feelings ignite more panic than running behind because you don’t know what to wear. File away some fail-safe outfit ideas to fall back on with TZR’s Fashionably Late series, where we tap our favorite tastemakers for the looks they reach for in a rush — and, naturally, the exact products you need to follow suit.

For both millennials and Gen Z, Brenda Song’s fashion impact is undeniable. Whether she was playing hotel heiress and couture connoisseur London Tipton on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, fighting bad guys while wearing a taffeta-and-tulle gown as the titular character in Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior, or absolutely dominating a Disney Channel red carpet in a skirt-over-pants combo, Song solidified herself as a style force to be reckoned with from a young age — even if that early 2000s era doesn’t completely resonate with her today.

“I felt like I had PTSD,” Song jokes to TZR about recently delving back into some Y2K trends. “I haven’t been able to jump on the dress-over-jeans trend. It feels a little triggering. But I actually have been loving the big scarves, oversized sunglasses, oversized bags — very happy to have that back. I did a scarf over a capri [recently], and at first I was so self-conscious about it. And you know what I said? ‘Brenda, let it go.’”

That mentality has always driven Song’s style ethos, as evidenced by the slew of ahead-of-their-time outfits she wore early on in her career (plenty of which are at the top of many girls’ current Pinterest inspo boards). Now, as the star of several major projects (The Last Showgirl, Running Point, and Zootopia 2 — to name a few) and a mom of two, she’s bringing her evolved dressing expertise to a new partnership with Marshalls, curating four different edits for the retailer.

(+) Michael Simon/Courtesy of Marshalls (+) Brooke Frischer INFO 1/2

“[This partnership] really reminded me of how adventurous I used to be. When I was younger, walking to Marshalls with my mom or my girlfriends, it allowed me to try on things that I would not normally try on,” she says. “You’re not getting stuck with one style, and it reminded me, ‘Brenda, if you like it, just wear it; it’s okay. Who’s judging you? No one except yourself.’”

Although she may not reach for the same statement pieces she used to as a teenager, her willingness to play around with new ideas in her wardrobe is just as present — particularly when it comes to accessorizing. “I feel like I get a little bit more bold with my jewelry in the fall. I love layering jewelry, I love the mixed metals, I’m loving people bringing back the layering of the belts,” Song says. “Especially when you have a basic white tee on, it makes me feel more inclined to accessorize. It’s such an easy way to change up a look so quickly.”

When it comes to her clothing preferences, Song tends to keep things classic with her silhouettes, and lets the fabrications and materials get a bit more explorative. “I really feel like, as I’ve gotten older and matured, I really understood what shapes look best on my body,” she explains. “And if you’re gonna put leather on a rack, I’m gonna choose it. I’m old school. I love, love leather.” Ultimately, Song lets her gut lead the way when shopping. Whatever she likes, she’ll wear, and she encourages others to navigate their personal taste in the same way.

“The thing that I always say that I love about fashion is, it’s what you like. It’s subjective,” Song says. “Even if it’s not for me, it doesn’t mean someone else shouldn’t wear it. If you love it, wear it.”

Below, Song walks TZR through the tried-and-true pieces she does love, her go-to outfit formula for a night out, and the closet staples she depends on for everyday wear — whether she’s on set or taking her kids to school.