At the ripe age of 40, I’m a true Los Angeles millennial. I come from and dwell in the land of cargo pants, platform flip-flops, Balenciaga’s City Bag, boozy nights at Les Deux, and coastal car rides with a boy band blasting at the highest volume. I consider the early aughts some of the some of the most fun and carefree years of my life, and I will take any opportunity to relive the magic. So, you can imagine my euphoria when I had the opportunity to take a trip to Las Vegas for an epic weekend stay at Caesars Palace to see the Backstreet Boys live at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

This trip was extra special for a number of reasons. First of all, it came about 25 years after I first saw the Backstreet Boys in Los Angeles as a young teen. Accompanying me on the getaway would be my cousin, who actually attended said concert with me way back then. Also, Las Vegas holds a special place in my heart. As an LA girl, the city of sin was always just a short flight away, so I would often spend long weekends there with girlfriends as a young 20-something. This summer trip felt like a true full-circle moment.

The only difference now, at this age, is that the accommodations — and itinerary — are far more luxurious. No more sharing a double queen room with four or five girls. No more fast food meals to keep costs low. A couple of decades later, we got to do Vegas as fully formed adults with grown-up bank accounts, better shopping habits, and refined palettes.

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Ahead, see how I spent the ultimate millennial girls trip to Sin City.

Where We Stayed

As two women with mutual interests in luxury accommodations, an elevated, memorable weekend stay was crucial. We booked a stay at Caesars Palace in one of the newly renovated Palace Sky Villas. To describe the three-bedroom quarters as “spacious” would be a substantial understatement. Ranging from 3,000 to 3,400-square-feet, the suites come complete with private bathrooms for each bedroom, a bar, living room, and dining space, making it the ultimate sanctuary in which to unwind after a long day of shopping and concert-going.

A stay at one of these suites, unveiled in January of this year, allows for the ultimate VIP treatment from the jump. After being picked up by a hotel car at the airport, we were escorted to a VIP lounge for check-in and guided to the VIP elevator that took us straight to the penthouse floor, where our sky-high suite was located.

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Upon entry, it was clear the decor and design aimed to suit that of a Greek goddess. Designed by Peter Silling & Associates, the villas aim to pair Caesars’ grand European opulence with a more streamlined and modern approach. Think: strong material contrasts like marble and metal, velvet and leather, crystal and stone, along with high ceilings, sculptural lighting, and curated Greek-inspired artwork. Floor-to-ceiling windows provide sweeping views of the Las Vegas skyline, as well as blackout curtains to allow for ample sleep.

My favorite feature of the space was by far the tablets in each room, which allow you to play music (even in the shower!) as well as control temperature and lighting. Considering the purpose of the weekend, Backstreet Boys were obviously blasted in every room for a full 48 hours. Heaven.

What We Ate

I consider myself a very food-motivated individual, so I base a lot of my travel around a food scene. Luckily, Vegas has no shortage of great dining options, so I was prepared to fully indulge. For our first night, we went for elevated Italian at Giada, in the Vanderpump Hotel. The restaurant is the culinary brainchild of famed chef Giada De Laurentiis who wanted to create a menu that presented her favorite Italian dishes with a sprinkle of California flair. The perfect kickoff to the weekend, I feasted on orzo meatballs, the signature focaccia, and cacio e pepe (which came in a cheese wheel!), and sipped on perfectly chilled Sancerre. For dessert, we wrapped things up with crème brûlée cheesecake.

For the ideal boozy girls’ brunch, we opted for Pinky’s by Vanderpump. Created by millennial fave Lisa Vanderpump in partnership with Caesars Entertainment, the establishment embodies everything one would want and expect from a Vanderpump project: over-the-top glamour, elevated takes on comfort foods like goat cheese balls and chicken tenders, and innovative craft cocktails. Truly, the latter was no short of a spectacle, with one of our drinks served in a birdcage and another topped with strawberry cotton candy.



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To fuel up before the big show at the Sphere, Ramsay’s Kitchen was an obvious option. Located in Harrah’s hotel, the 240-seat restaurant boasts a menu inspired by famed chef Gordon Ramsay’s world travels. Indeed dishes like elotes risotto, maitake mushrooms, and beef wellington (a house fave) will make you feel like you’ve gone around the world in 60 minutes. Hot tip: Leaving the restaurant without tasting the sticky toffee pudding would be big mistake. Huge.

And, of course, no trip to Vegas would be complete without a buffet experience, and the Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace is not only the largest, but arguably the best. The options are truly endless, to the point of overwhelm. There are dozens of global cuisines at your fingertips, from fresh seafood and carne asada tacos to wood-fired pizza, BBQ pork buns, and sushi. And, yes, the dessert bar is equally enthralling thanks to decadent treats like crème brulee, ube mousse, berry cheesecake, and tiramisu.

How We Spent Our Time

While the Backstreet Boys concert at the Sphere was obviously the main event for our trip, it was not the only activity on our itinerary. Vegas is and always has been an adult playground of sorts, thanks to its plethora of live entertainment. For our first night, we kept our play local and attended Absinthe, the famously raunchy spectacle that combines circus, burlesque, cabaret, and comedy. A first for me, I found the 80-minute program to be like a sexier, funnier, more irreverent version of Cirque du Soleil, which aligned nicely with the playful theme of the weekend.

During the day, shopping was a priority. Luckily, The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace gave us plenty to explore. Set in the signature Roman theme and spanning a jaw-dropping 675,000 square feet, the famous mall features a balanced mix of some of the biggest fashion and lifestyle brands, ranging from luxury design houses like Prada, Fendi, and Dior to more affordable retailers and labels like Zara, H&M, and Aritzia.

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And then there was the pièce de résistance: Backstreet Boys. Since launching their residency at The Sphere in July 2025, the 90-minute pop extravaganza has become the biggest Vegas event to hit the strip since Celine Dion. It’s attracted all manner of fans around the world, including celebrities like Brenda Song, Chrissy Teigen, John Mayer, and Post Malone. Its popularity has warranted several residency extensions, with performance dates added through the end of 2026. For a year since its premiere, I was on a mission to secure tickets and bring my fandom full circle. I hadn’t seen the band live since that first fateful Millennium tour way back in the early aughts, so to say the anticipation was high would be a vast understatement.

For the big night, my cousin and I leaned into the white-themed dress code and opted for blanc dress ensembles — hers leaning more Western/Americana and mine more modern bohemian. We arrived about 30 minutes prior to the start of the show to hit the merchandise table and stock up on all the goods as well as grab a cocktail to get the party started.

The show did not disappoint. From the 25-song set list that covered all the band’s biggest hits (including “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back),” “As Long as You Love Me,” “Shape of My Heart,” and “The Call”) to the classic choreography, and the Sphere’s stunning wraparound visuals, the show was an immersive nostalgic production that will remain engrained in my memory forever. I sang and danced like I was 14 again, with zero cares and zero responsibilities.

With adrenaline running high well after the final number, we made our euphoric selves back to the hotel where we kept the party going at Caspians, a speakeasy lounge in Caesars Palace. Coincidentally, the venue just happened to have a Y2K cover band, playing all the early aughts rock hits from nostalgic bands like Blink 182, Sum 41, and The Killers. It was the perfect end to an already perfect night.

For our final day, decompression and recovery was key, so a morning at Qua Spa at Caesars Palace was much needed. To soothe my aching post-dance muscles, I opted for a 50-minute Restful Aromatherapy Massage, which helps reset and quiet your body and mind. The full-body treatment incorporates aromatic essential oils to soothe your and promote deep relaxation, easing muscle tension, encouraging restful breathing, and restoring your body to harmony. The treatment served as the a peaceful send-off to a high-octane weekend of nostalgia, fun, and carefree girl time. Until next time, Las Vegas.