In the midst of the current economy, prioritizing health and financial safety is the most important thing you can do. But if you have the means, supporting and shopping small fashion brands can make the difference in keeping them afloat until they're able to resume business. There are many notable designers and labels worthy of attention, but if you're in need of a few ideas, team TZR is here to share a few of our recent (or soon to come) purchases in solidarity with the smaller brands we love.

If you're also looking for a wider range of emerging fashion labels to support, start local. Boutiques and shops in your neighborhood or city may stock newer designers that could use a little extra love at this time. And even if purchasing something new isn't possible at this time, simply sharing a few brands you love to encourage others to shop could greatly help their bottom line in the months to come. Below, read 8 picks to consider a shopping starting point.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Small Brands To Shop: A.W.A.K.E Mode

I've been trying to stick to my "no shopping new" rule for 2020 by only bringing vintage pieces into my closet, but I've made it an effort to support some of my favorite brands like STAUD and A.W.A.K.E Mode ( I just bought the Lucy pillow bag and I can't wait until I can take outside for a spin). — Shelby Hyde, Fashion Shopping News Editor

Small Brands To Shop: Street Scene Vintage

I'm trying to shop local to help my community. One of my friends owns this amazing vintage store, Street Scene, in my town, so I'm shopping from its website as much as I can. — Anna Buckman, Beauty Shopping News Editor

Small Brands To Shop: Manner Market

I’m so into scarves right now. They’re versatile and can be worn multiple ways such as- around the neck, over the head, tied around a wrist or even wrapped around the handles of a bag. Manner Market has the perfect silk red bandanna that I can't wait to purchase! — Ryan Gale

Small Brands To Shop: Brinker & Eliza

"Brinker & Eliza! It's a mother daughter duo jewelry line and I'm usually wearing at least one of its pieces. Even if you don't need anything at the moment, consider buying one of its adorable pieces of jewelry for a friend's upcoming birthday." — Kelsey Stewart, Editorial Assistant

Small Brands To Shop: Ookioh

"@Ookioh! I'm looking towards sunnier days ahead, and I love their simple-yet-unique designs." — Aidan Macaluso, Senior Social Media Editor

Small Brands To Shop: Simonett

"I resolved not to buy anything new in the month of March, but I have a few purchases from Simon Miller, Reike Nen, Simonett, and the new swimwear brand Isa Boulder." — Lauren Caruso

Small Brands To Shop: Wwake

My friends who own small businesses are being hit especially hard right now, and yet they are also the ones stepping up to the plate to help. Wwake is doing a program to donate jewelry to health workers in need of something special, and I want to support!" — Aemilia Madden, Senior Market Editor

Small Brands To Shop: Dame

"I'm loving sustainable apparel brand Dame right now. It recently did a cool collab with artist Kim McCarty, and I can't get enough of the tees!" — Angela Melero, Deputy Editor