12 Pairs Of White Jeans To Buy Now & Wear Year-Round

White jeans are the ultimate wardrobe staple: They're timeless, versatile, and — despite what you may have heard — can be stylishly worn all year round. It can also be notoriously difficult to find the perfect pair, but the edit ahead should make things easy: All of the best white jeans featured here have just the right amount of stretch to make them both comfortable and stylish, and they come in a wide variety of silhouettes to suit any preference.

When shopping for white jeans, choosing the right fit is key: It's good to know whether you prefer low-rise jeans, a super-high waist, or something in between. Also, think about how you plan to style your light-colored denim: White jeans can be the cornerstone of a monochromatic neutral outfit, but they also look great paired with bold, bright colors, a look that feels especially appropriate during spring and summer. That said, white jeans can also be versatile enough to take you through the colder months as well — just check out this guide on how to wear white jeans in winter if you want more inspiration.

Keep reading to shop some of the best white jeans on the market right now — from a $20 pair that fashion girls are obsessing over to the classic True Religions that will last you for seasons to come.

If you want a casual pair of white jeans that you can wear with literally anything, these classic Levi's are a great option. They have distressed detailing on the knee, a high-rise waist, and a slim fit throughout the leg. The ankle-length hem makes these jeans easy to style with sneakers, flats, or boots, and they're made from a cotton-blend fabric with just the right amount of stretch.

If you're in the market for a pair of jeans that feels as cozy as your favorite loungewear, these wide-leg jeans are a great pick. They have a stretchy, pull-on design that makes them easy to wear and even easier to style, as well as on-trend, wide-cut legs. As an added bonus, the cotton/poly/spandex fabric blend is extremely comfortable.

These jeans are made from 100% cotton, so they're extremely comfortable — though they will stretch out between washes, which can be a good thing if you like your denim to feel lived in. The high-rise waist will look great with crop tops for spring and summer, but these jeans also style well with sweaters, jackets, and everything else in your closet.

If you're feeling the '90s-throwback style, these classic True Religions are a must-have. They're made from a cotton blend with a bit of stretch, and the mid-rise waistband offers a happy medium that styles well with almost any kind of top. The trendy bootcut legs are perfect for styling with boots, sneakers, or sandals, and if you end up falling in love with them, they also come in seven other washes.

You don't have to sacrifice style for comfort with these white jeggings, which are made from a stretchy blend of cotton, spandex, and polyster. The faux-front pockets, faux fly, and functional back pockets mean that no one will know you're not really wearing jeans, and they look great with breezy summer tops and cozy sweaters alike.

If you're looking for a great pair of plus-size skinny jeans, these are made from an incredibly soft, stretchy fabric that will make you feel like you're wearing your most comfortable lounge pants, but with the look and functionality of denim. They have a zippered closure with a button fly, and a classic, five-pocket design. The rise hits at the natural waist, and these jeans won't lose their shape even with regular washing and wear.

These J Brand jeans offer the aesthetic of trousers with the feel of denim, making them a true closet chameleon. Style these with a button-down shirt and a vest or jacket for the perfect all-white suit, or wear them with basic tees and tanks for a more relaxed look. The front pleats and visible buttons will set these jeans apart from the rest of your wardrobe, so even if you already have so many jeans, you can still justify adding this pair to your collection.

These tapered, high-rise jeans are a must for anyone who loves a tailored look. They have a simple, classic silhouette that can easily be styled with office attire and more casual basics, while their off-white color means they'll work well in any season. They're made from a cotton/polyester blend with a touch of elastane for added stretch, have a zippered closure, and are fully machine washable for easy care. If these jeans end up becoming your new favorite pair, they come in 31 other colors.

If you're looking for some trendy, off-white jeans, this is the pair you've been searching for. The high-rise waist, relaxed fit, and slightly cropped ankle make these the perfect jeans to take you into the warmer months, but they're versatile enough to style with sweaters and ankle boots in the fall and winter, too. They're made from a slightly stretchy denim material that's not too heavy, but has enough heft so that you don't have to worry about them being see through.

