A universal agreement among swimsuit shoppers is that finding the perfect bikini or one-piece is still quite a task. Thankfully, this is where Target's wide selection of swimsuits come in. Maybe you're an avid bikini collector and have the pleasure of being close to the beach, or you relish in the task that is picking out a swimsuit for your tropical vacation. This summer staple is one of those items you can never quite have enough of.

Target, the very same place you go into for one thing and leave with 20 miscellaneous items (been there, done that), has a range of swimwear for whatever sun-filled activity awaits you. Need a family-friendly one-piece for the annual fam-bam get together? Check. A two-piece made for a day of tanning? Check. Or, maybe you're looking for something athletic that will hold up during a day filled with water sports on the lake? Check! The retailer isn't shy about offering options.

While it's great to have more than 1,000 styles to choose from, there's still the task of finding that perfect fit. If you're worried about sizes, don't fret. Target is all about being inclusive in its sizing and has a range of tops, bottoms, and one-pieces for everyone. Swimsuits are available in sizes like extra small and 3X. If you shop with cup sizes in mind, Target’s bikini tops can range from 32A to a 40G.

The best part of shopping for swimwear at Target? Most swimsuits end up costing you under $50. And because you know you'll lust after more than a few pieces, affordable options are key for refreshing your swimwear stock each season. Whether on-trend bikinis, vivid prints, or achingly cool one-pieces are on your list to shop this year, you can find all these and more hidden gems at Target. Check out the best styles available for summer, below.

