These Swimsuits Share A Common Trait: You Can Find Them At The Mall

When it comes to swimwear, whether you're packing for a vacation or stocking up for summer— you can never be truly certain what you'll feel comfortable in come pool day. And with so many options available online, it can be hard to choose. For those who want to try on their swimwear before bringing it home, one place that can serendipitously offer the best swimsuit finds is the mall. Everyone remembers their first mall experience and for those who grew up near one, you’ll recall the fond memories of hanging out in the food court after school or on the weekends.

Though you might do most of your shopping online now, beloved mall stores like J.Crew, American Eagle, and Torrid won’t ever be forgotten. And most of the time, these brands carry a plethora of swimsuits in-store that you can try and buy that day — no 3-day shipping necessary. Whether you prefer of-the-moment ruffles, playful prints, stand-out solids, or all of the above, TZR’s edit of affordable mall-brand finds, below, will suit your every whim. Use the list as a jumping off point to check out what’s at your local mall — should you not live near one but want to support mall brands, shop the options directly from this page.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Swimsuits To Buy At The Mall: J.Crew

Swimsuits To Buy At The Mall: Aerie

Swimsuits To Buy At The Mall: Nordstrom

Swimsuits To Buy At The Mall: Torrid

Swimsuits To Buy At The Mall: Urban Outfitters

Swimsuits To Buy At The Mall: Lane Bryant

Swimsuits To Buy At The Mall: Victoria’s Secret

Swimsuits To Buy At The Mall: Athleta

Swimsuits To Buy At The Mall: Forever 21

Swimsuits To Buy At The Mall: Zara

Swimsuits To Buy At The Mall: H&M

Swimsuits To Buy At The Mall: Saks Fifth Avenue

Swimsuits To Buy At The Mall: Roxy

Swimsuits To Buy At The Mall: Abercrombie & Fitch

Swimsuits To Buy At The Mall: Target

Swimsuits To Buy At The Mall: Pacsun