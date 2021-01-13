Another much-loved beauty brand has made the covetable hop from internet to Target shelves. On Dec. 27, Function of Beauty hair care arrived at Target stores nationally, a move that proves just how much power there is in the ever-growing customizable beauty market — which covers skin care and body care, too. Soon, mixing together two of your favorite shampoos for the ideal cleanser or failing to find a niche conditioner for your hair type will be a thing left behind in 2020.

In fact, Function of Beauty's arrival at Target takes something that used to be slightly irritating — at the very least — and makes it an experience that's colorful, fun, and much, much more affordable. Function of Beauty customizes hair care purchased on its website via a quiz, but at Target, you're able to mix and match all on your own. Four $9.99 shampoos and conditioner "bases" are available and are divided across the four major hair types: straight, wavy, curly, and coily.

Select which one matches your own hair texture and then add in up to three #HairGoals Booster Shots. 10 booster options are available, with each one targeting a unique goal you might have, such as strengthening, volumizing, curl definition, or scalp soothing. And, at only $2.99, every box includes two booster shots — one for your shampoo, and one for your conditioner. Mix them in, shake your bottle, and presto; you have a hair care set that covers whichever three goals you're after.

That might not sound like much if your hair is on the simpler side, but it's a big deal for those who've never been able to find, say, a conditioner formulated to encourage hair growth, protect against hot tools, and strengthen your strands. (A combination that's possible with Function of Beauty's line.) Better yet, the possibility of cutting back on styling time and products used is appealing here, particularly for anyone who has trouble rushing through their hair care routine in the morning.

Explore all of the Function of Beauty line at Target in stores, or on the retailer's website. Ahead, a few of the most eye-catching #HairGoal Booster Shots, so you can begin strategizing your very own custom blend.

