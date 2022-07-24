Few accessories can channel a whole mood like a straw handbag. Effortlessly relaxed and eternally chic, the best straw handbags and beach bags are the sort of pieces that take you from zero to Jane Birkin in under 60 seconds. From classic raffia totes to fisherman-inspired woven shoulder bags, they’re practical enough to be tossed onto a pile of sand along with your beach towels and sunscreen, but stylish enough to accompany you to a summer brunch or picnic.

If you’re looking for a functional beach bag, size matters. A tote big enough to stash a towel, sunscreen, and water bottle, with handles long enough to carry on your shoulder, will fit the bill. If you’d like a straw handbag with enough polish to take to that aforementioned summer brunch, look for elevated details; perhaps a compact, ribbon-adorned basket bag, or a shoulder bag with a luxe chain strap.

Lest you believe all straw bags look the same, the options featured ahead abound with special details. You’ll find gorgeous braiding, leather-wrapped handles, and festive tassels that will make you feel like you’re on a tropical vacation, even if you’re just headed to the farmer’s market. There are even straw totes that can double as home decor; I’ve included one that I personally use to stash throw blankets and magazines.

The best straw handbags and beach bags are some of the easiest, chicest, and most functional ways to revamp your summer wardrobe. Scroll on to shop some of the best Amazon Fashion has to offer.

1 Writer’s Pick: This Moroccan Market Bag That Doubles As Home Decor Amazon Casablanca Market Moroccan Market Basket with Four Straps $50 See On Amazon I own a few of these Moroccan market bags by Casablanca Market, and I use them for so many things. The perfect beach bag, you can easily fit a surprising amount of bulky items — once I managed to fit two beach towels along with my water, sunscreen, and snacks — but I use them as home decor, too. I stash throw blankets and magazines in them, and they make for chic recycling bins. The sturdy leather shoulder straps are both functional and beautiful, and I love that these are handwoven from palm leaves in Morocco. Trust me, you’ll use them for everything. Available colors: 1

2 A Straw Tote With Faux-Leather Handles For The Beach & Beyond Amazon MABROUC Lightweight Straw Bag $26 See On Amazon This woven straw shoulder bag is large enough to hold beach essentials like a towel, water bottle, sunscreen, and a book or tablet, and the zipper closure will keep your valuables safe — no need to worry if this bag tips over in the sand. Faux-leather handles are a chic touch that can take this bag from the beach to brunch, or vice versa; casually elegant, the delicate weave adds the perfect amount of structure. Available colors: 4

3 A Classic Straw Beach Tote With Adjustable Leather Straps Amazon Poolside Bags The Essaouira Tote $225 See On Amazon The coolest feature of The Essaouira Tote by Poolside Bags (apart from that gorgeous, pale woven straw construction) is the adjustable, genuine leather strap, which allows you to wear it over your shoulder bag or hooked on your elbow. This mid-size bag is big enough to stash essentials, but compact enough for casual evening dinners; and with a handy zipper closure, you’ll be sure your valuables safe are kept safe, no matter where you are. Available colors: 1

4 A Picnic-Ready Basket Bag With A Cute Ribbon Amazon DOKOT Wicker Basket Purse $35 See On Amazon Pair this wicker basket purse with some ballet flats and denim cutoffs and you’re ready for a picnic. Fully lined with a bundle pocket, it’s big enough to hold your keys and phone (and that French ham and butter sandwich you picked up from the market), and it’s tied with the cutest bow. It’s perfect for casual daytime wear; but paired with a floaty dress, it’ll look right at home at a sunset cocktail party. Available colors: 1

5 This Luxe Raffia Shoulder Bag For Nights Out Amazon Caterina Bertini Woven Shoulder Bag $225 See On Amazon On your way to a beach cocktail party? Bring this luxe raffia shoulder bag by Caterina Bertini. Trimmed with calfskin suede and featuring a contrasting, woven pink and white detail with an interwoven shoulder strap, it’s the kind of piece that can be dressed up or down, and would look amazing with any sundress, shorts, or flowy linen pant — basically anything in your summer wardrobe. A fold-over flap with a magnetic closure and inner zipper pocket keep your valuables safe. Available colors: 1

6 A Black Straw Tote With Leather-Wrapped Handles Amazon Kayu Mara Bag $135 See On Amazon Think all straw bags look alike? Not so with this chic black straw tote by Kayu. The black shade is a sophisticated departure from the usual neutral straw, and the contrasting leather-wrapped handles offer an elevated, textural touch. This bag is large enough to easily stash a magazine and treats if you’re beach-bound, but the handles are structured enough you can bring this to the office; it’s even large enough to stash your laptop. Available colors: 1

7 This Woven Net Bag With Beautiful Braiding Amazon Oweisong Woven Net Tote $20 See On Amazon This woven rattan net bag features a relaxed silhouette and the most beautiful braided handles — such a luxurious touch. And while this bag is still big enough to fit all your essentials, the slightly smaller size means it won’t feel bulky if you decide to use it as an everyday handbag. Hard to believe this timeless tote costs just $20 on Amazon — which gives you full license to pick it up in all three shades. Available colors: 3

8 This Raffia Tote In A Cute Heart Print Amazon Mar Y Sol Amelie Hearts Crocheted Raffia Straw Tote Bag $172 See On Amazon Love the idea of a classic straw tote but want one with a little extra personality? This raffia tote by Mar Y Sol features a sweet yet minimalist heart print — which is also available in colors like aqua, yellow, and a few multicolored options, if you’re feeling extra adventurous — so you can take advantage of the classic beach tote look, but with a little extra zhush. Handwoven in raffia and featuring real leather handles and a magnetic snap closure, this bag is large enough to fit beach necessities or groceries, but you’ll want to take that cute heart print with you everywhere. Available colors: 6

9 An Expensive-Looking Straw Tote With Jane Birkin Energy Amazon YXILEE Handmade Large Straw Tote Bag $36 See On Amazon If you want to channel Jane Birkin on holiday in France (and who doesn’t?) add this handwoven straw tote to your cart. That retro, polka-dotted, ribbon-wrapped handle and graceful shape screams Gallic-chic — and, despite costing well under $40, it’ll make any summer outfit look so expensive. Lined with a little drawstring bag to keep your valuables safe, it has enough room to fit some picnic supplies, and it’ll be the sweetest accompaniment to all your floaty summer dresses. Available colors: 1