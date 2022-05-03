Like everyone else, I was glued to my screen as celebs arrived at the 2022 Met Gala, waiting to see what style icons like Billie Eilish and Sarah Jessica Parker would show up in. And among all the gorgeous, gilded looks, Blake Lively’s 2022 Met Gala gown by Atelier Versace was an undisputed standout.

Upon first glance, the strapless dress appeared to feature light-catching Art Deco detailing with a voluminous draped bow in a stunning copper color hugging her waist and hips. However, midway through the step-and-repeat, Lively revealed that the pinkish-orange metallic fabric unwrapped, transforming to a long teal train embellished with copper accents.

Later in the evening, Lively shared that her reversible dress was inspired by New York and its popular landmarks, which makes complete sense given the copper-to-green Statue of Liberty color scheme.

Not only did Lively’s gown make for a look that’ll go down in Met Gala history, but the two-in-one reversible construction is also a genius concept for everyday style moments.

Of course, an epic gown like Lively’s isn’t exactly suitable for a dinner date or running errands, but there’s actually more causal reversible dresses out there that offer double the versatility. Like two dresses in one, they make for a cost-effective addition to your wardrobe.

Below, see and shop a selection of reversible dresses, inspired by Blake Lively’s 2022 Met Gala moment.

Reversible Tops & Jumpsuits

Two-in-one design goes beyond just reversible dresses. No matter where you opt to wear them, these additional reversible pieces will add more functionality to your wardrobe.

