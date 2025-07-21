Halle Berry has joined the Monday Swimwear fan club. The stylish Oscar winning actor is the latest star to make a case for the brand which has been shaking up the swimwear industry with its innovative approach to sizing since it launched in 2014.

The 58-year-old took to Instagram over the weekend in the Clovelly one-piece while enjoying some R+R time at The Invisible House in Joshua Tree‚ California. The sleek high-cut black and ivory swimsuit is seemingly a favorite of Berry’s‚ as just last month she posted in it too — bouncing energetically on a trampoline‚ no less.

Monday Swimwear was created by Australian duo Natasha Oakley and Devin Brugman who gained traction in the early days of Instagram for documenting their love of bikinis. As both future-entrepreneurs wear a larger cup size‚ they parlayed their personal need for more supportive swimwear with nuanced fit into the successful label.

Case in point: Berry’s sculpting Clovelly swimsuit features underwire support and is fully adjustable at the back too — and it’s available in sizes from US 0-18.

In the desert‚ the Union star posed makeup-free in the swimsuit alongside a gigantic black straw hat and delicate diamond studded necklace.

Given the backdrop‚ which is popular for editorial and film sets‚ it’s possible that the mom-of-two was on location shooting something for her menopause care platform and brand‚ Respin.

Berry relaunched the endeavor — she previously operated it as a general health and lifestyle website — in February of this year to address the gap around mid-life health and wellbeing advocacy and information.

According to Berry, Respin Health offers an alternative to Hormone Replacement Therapy through personal access to experts and community members who share their individual experience. Subscribers can also access personalized ‘Respin Reset’ plans created for them based on 150 health data points.

“This is my second act. Not just a project. Not just a passion. Respin is personal‚” the actor explained on social media. “Over the past few months, I’ve been traveling, speaking, and showing up wherever I can to advocate for better menopause care...when women have the right tools, they thrive. When I hit menopause, I had access to doctors, books, the best advice out there— and I still felt confused and alone. That’s why we’re building Respin: a science-backed, expert-led, community-powered way to take your health into your own hands—and feel better, fast.”