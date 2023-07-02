Bikinis tend to hog all the glory during beach season, and it’s easy to see why: After spending a whole long winter covered up, there’s something so wonderfully freeing about frolicking about all summer in nothing save for two little bits of fabric. Still, there’s something to be said about a well-cut one-piece bathing suit as well. It might not have all the ab-baring flash of its skimpier counter-parts but when wet and hugging all the right places, it’s undeniably just as (if not more) alluring as the teeniest top and bottom set.

This is a sartorial truth that the TZR team stands by — and our editors have just the maillots to prove it. Ahead, they’re gathered the one-and-done pieces they’ve been ordering for the season ahead, and there’s a little something there for every possible need. Getting inspired by the Barbie-mania in the air? Reach for Jade Swim’s fuchsia cutout one-piece. Rather go the understated route? Toteme’s olive green silhouette has you (and your torso) covered. And if you want something that feels like you could wear it floating on a yacht in St. Tropez, there’s perhaps no better pick than a white and brown striped one-piece by Anemos. Shop these designs and more insider-approved options below.