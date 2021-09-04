If you’ve been paying attention to the skirt’s role in street-style trends, then you’ll have noticed that hemlines seem to be getting shorter and shorter with each season. And in keeping with the collective obsession for all things retro, the best mini skirts on the market remix the last years’ worth of trends into something new. Take, for example, the denim skirt, which has been rising in popularity over the past few months — chop the hem and add an interesting finish, and suddenly this nostalgic style feels fresh. And if you’ve long been a fan of easy-going athleisure looks, you’ll enjoy the mini skirts made from soft knits that feel as comfy as loungewear.

When it comes to the best shoes to wear with your mini, the fashion set is in agreement that knee-high boots are the way to go this season — though sporty kicks, chunky sandals, or kitten heels will feel equally current. It’ll depend on how maximalist you want to go, too. An animal-print mini simply begs to be worn as part of a ’90s-homage look with square-toed boots and a crop top. On the other end of the spectrum, a basic black skater skirt lends itself to years of wear from season to season, whether bare-legged in warmer months or paired with tights and boots in winter.

Ready to cop a leg-baring piece or two? Then keep scrolling for nine of the best mini skirts available right now, starting at just under $15 (seriously).

1 This Bodycon-Style Mini Skirt With A ’90s-Inspired Lettuce Hem Amazon Shein Ribbed-Knit Stretchy Mini Skirt $17 See On Amazon This mini skirt is the epitome of modern throwback style. With a stretchy, ribbed-knit construction, it’ll conform to your figure like a bodycon dress, yet it won’t stretch out or risk show-through. The lettuce hem adds a subtly nostalgic touch to this otherwise classic design, which hits just at the waist. Take your pick from a number of solid shades, from earthy neutrals to sweet pastels to rich jewel tones and beyond. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

2 A Preppy Mini Skirt In A Micro Plaid Print Amazon Floerns Plaid High Waist Mini Skirt $21 See On Amazon Doesn’t this mini skirt scream preppy back-to-school vibes? It’s made from pure cotton, so it doesn’t have much give, but Amazon reviewers describe the fabric as soft, substantial, and the perfect weight (not too thick, not too thin). This would be perfection with a cable-knit sweater and knee-high boots; or, if you want to try mixing prints, pair it with a simple cream sweater and a tweed blazer in a similar color. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Plus

3 This Swingy Skater Skirt You’ll Want To Wear Year-Round Amazon Romwe Plus Size Flared Mini Skater Skirt $19 See On Amazon Every season calls for a good skater skirt moment. This one has a rich textured finish that makes it feel polished, but otherwise, it has all the trappings of a classic — a stretchy, banded waist, a flared hem, and a comfortable lack of closures or zips. Get it in tons of colors and prints (the ’90s-style plaid is particularly cool), or opt for one with a slightly longer length. Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus

4 An Animal-Print Mini Skirt With A Darling Ruffled Hem Amazon Relipop Ruffle Wrap Tie Mini Skirt $20 See On Amazon If you find yourself gravitating toward timeless wrap dresses, this mini skirt may appeal to your taste. While some colors and prints have genuine wrap designs, others on the page only have the look of a wrap, so you’ll want to keep an eye on the product details. Either way, each one features a side tie and sweet ruffled trim both in front and around the hem, so you can wear it both casually and on date night. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

5 This Faux-Suede Mini Skirt With Western-Style Laces Amazon katiewens Lace Up Faux Suede Mini Pencil Skirt $23 See On Amazon Equal parts edgy and sophisticated, this mini skirt is another transitional-dressing hero. It’s crafted from a soft, faux-suede material that’s finished with intricate, crisscross lacing that gives it a Western-themed look, while two front slits finish off the design. Choose from nearly every color you can imagine; or go with a similar style with a long fringed trim or buttons down the front. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

6 A Soft & Stretchy Mini Skirt You’ll Reach For Again And Again Amazon Stretch is Comfort Plus Size Stretch Mini Skirt $17 See On Amazon This mini skirt is such a staple, you’ll want to buy it in multiple colors. Thanks to its streamlined silhouette, this skirt can be worn dressed up or down, through seasons both warm and chilly. The fabric is soft, lightweight, and extra stretchy, so it’ll stay comfortable, too. Plus, you really can buy multiples without getting outfit fatigue, as it comes in plenty of shades, both neutral and jewel-toned, as well as floral and leopard prints. Available sizes: Small — 5X

7 This Y2K-Style Mini Skirt With A Sheer Mesh Overlay Amazon Verdusa Mesh Overlay Bodycon Mini Skirt $16 See On Amazon Between the sheer mesh overlay, the lettuce hem, and the pop star-appropriate prints on offer, Y2K lovers will truly adore the throwback aesthetic of this mini skirt. Because there are 20 prints to choose from, you can lean heavily into decades of yore with butterfly and daisy patterns, or skew more modern with marbled designs or colorful swirls. In the summer, this would look so good with a crop top in a punchy, contrasting color. Come fall, style it with a longline faux-leather trench and tall boots. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

8 A Comfortable Mini Skirt That Feels Like Your Favorite Pair Of Sweats Amazon American Apparel California Fleece Skirt $14 See On Amazon American Apparel knows a thing or two about designing seriously comfortable clothing, like this effortlessly cool mini skirt. Complete with a drawstring waistband, it’s constructed from a soft, brushed fleece material that feels as cozy yet breathable as your favorite pair of sweatpants, but with a silhouette that’s more versatile for year-round wear. Choose from the color seen here (apricot), crisp white, or white with tiny rainbows printed on it. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

9 This Classic Denim Skirt With A Cool Tie-Dye Finish Amazon Levi’s Premium High-Rise Deconstructed Skirt $50 See On Amazon Whether you choose the trendy tie-dye seen here or solid bright white, this mini skirt is destined to become a closet staple. Made from Levi’s premium stretch denim, it has a high-rise waist, a zippered fly, five pockets, and belt loops — all the fixings of a quintessential denim skirt. It also has a frayed, raw hem, which gives it a cool, casual vibe that’ll be the perfect accomplice to all of your warm-weather events. After Labor Day, wear it with a chunky white sweater and white ankle booties. Available sizes: 23 — 33

