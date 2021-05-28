Just like high-rise jeans, high-waisted shorts are here to stay. It’s not hard to see why: The best high-waisted shorts are super comfortable, pair well with most tops, and tend to look a lot more elevated than their low-slung counterparts. In fact, with the right outfit, they can easily work for dressier occasions — just throw on a button-down shirt, some heels, and a great pair of earrings, and you’ll be ready for your next date night or dinner out with friends.

If your personal collection of high-waisted shorts could use an update, you’ve come to the right place. Ahead, you’ll find 15 pairs of the most stylish high-waisted shorts to choose from right now, from classic denim Levi’s to sporty-chic bike shorts. Whichever trend you've been itching to try — shorts made of supple leather, or shimmering nylon straight out of the ‘80s — you’re sure to find a couple of great options here.

And if you’re looking for some inspiration on how to style high-waisted shorts, check out these celeb-approved ways to wear bike shorts, and this guide to wearing high-rise trouser shorts like an influencer.

Scroll on to shop 15 of the best high-rise shorts on the market right now, all conveniently available for purchase through Amazon Fashion.

1 These Paperbag-Waist Shorts That Look Polished, But Feel Like Loungewear Amazon GRACE KARIN Tie Knot Shorts $22 See On Amazon These paperbag-waist shorts are actually just a shortened version of these best-selling pants, which Amazon reviewers are completely obsessed with. Unsurprisingly, the shorts are well on their way to becoming a cult favorite, too, with one reviewer describing them as “the holy grail of shorts.” Not only do they look super stylish, but the relaxed fit, elasticized waistband, and stretchy fabric means they’re as comfortable as a pair of pajama shorts, despite their polished look. Plus, they have pockets — what more could you want? Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors/prints: 31

2 The Iconic Levi’s Cutoffs That’ll Always Be In Style Amazon Levi's 501 Original Shorts $30 See On Amazon Worn by everyone from Marilyn Monroe to Rihanna, Levi’s 501s are arguably the most iconic denim shorts of all time. These 501 cut-offs are a must for every summer wardrobe — timeless, versatile, and effortlessly cool, they’re basically the original jean shorts. Just like the full-length jeans, the 501 shorts are made of heavyweight, 100% cotton denim with no stretch, and have a high-rise waist, straight cut, and signature button fly. Choose from over 10 colors, from classic blue denim to a fun, neon green. Available sizes: 24 — 34

Available colors/washes: 13

3 These Cozy Knit Shorts That Are Part Of A Chic, 3-Piece Set Amazon The Drop Women's Adrienne Pull-on Sweater Knit Short $35 See On Amazon These pull-on sweater shorts from The Drop are made of a texture-rich, sweater-like material that’s super soft, rather than itchy — so like all of the best knit shorts, they’re super comfy for lounging, yet cute enough to wear out. Thick ribbing at the waist and hemline complements the cozy look, while the ultra-high fit rise pairs perfectly with crop tops and bralettes. Best of all, the shorts are actually part of a chic lounge set — so be sure to order the matching V-neck tank and chunky, oversized cardigan to complete the look. Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X

Available colors: 2

4 The Best Bike Shorts You Can Buy, According To Amazon Reviewers Amazon BALEAF High Waist Biker Shorts $20 See On Amazon At this point, you probably don’t need to be convinced to get on board with the bike shorts trend — if you haven’t fallen in love by now, you probably have your reasons. But if you can’t get enough of the trend, and are looking to restock your inventory, you need to pick up a pair of these best-selling bike shorts from BALEAF. They’ve earned over 30,000 (!!!) five-star ratings and reviews on Amazon, and they’re sold in a ton of colors, in both long and short styles. Best of all, they have pockets — what’s not to love? Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Plus

Available colors/styles: 42

5 A Pair Of High-Waisted Satin Shorts That Are Like Sophisticated Pajamas Amazon The Drop Silky Stretch Pull-On Loose-Fit Short $40 See On Amazon Another pair of comfy, high-waisted shorts from The Drop, these are made of silky-smooth satin and have a relaxed, slouchy fit. The high drawstring waistband adds definition to their otherwise flowy silhouette, and they can easily be dressed up or down. Pair them with a fitted bodysuit or tank to play up your waist, or, pair them with the gorgeous matching cami, which has an intricate lace trim — who doesn’t love a slinky two-piece set? Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X

Available colors: 5

6 These Shimmering, Shiny Bike Shorts That Are Totally On Trend Amazon Core 10 Shine Biker Shorts $26 See On Amazon The vibrant, shimmering spandex of the ‘80s is experiencing a major comeback, and these shiny bike shorts are an effortlessly wearable (and super comfortable) take on the trend. Made with Core 10’s “Liquid Shine” performance fabric, they’re super stretchy and breathable, and have a wide waistband and 5-inch inseam. It’s also worth noting that the brand recommends sizing down if you prefer a more snug, supportive fit. Available sizes: Large — 3X

Available colors: 3

7 Another Pair Of Classic Levi’s — But These Go Up To Your Ribcage Amazon Levi's Ribcage Shorts $56 See On Amazon Another pair of classic, high-waisted denim shorts from Levi’s, the Ribcage Shorts are perfect for those who believe there’s no such thing as too high-waisted (if you’re looking for the best high-waisted shorts for long torsos, look no further). At 12 inches, the Ribcage is Levi’s highest rise yet — they’ll more than likely come all the way up to your ribcage (hence the name, obviously), which will in turn make your legs seem miles long. Available sizes: 23 — 34

Available washes: 5

8 These Super-Comfy Cotton Bike Shorts That Are Worth Stocking Up On Amazon Woman Within Plus Size Cotton Biker Shorts $19 See On Amazon These basic bike shorts are made of super-soft, lightweight cotton, so despite their tight fit, they’re actually comfy enough to lounge in. Featuring a thin elastic waistband and a long, 9-inch inseam, they’re super easy to style in unexpected ways, since their simple design lacks the visible stitching, pockets, and other sporty details most yoga-style bike shorts have. Available sizes: Small Plus — 4X

Available colors: 7

9 These Luxe Leather Bike Shorts From J. Lo’s Favorite Activewear Brand Amazon Koral Activewear High Rise Biker Shorts $65 See On Amazon Designed to look like leather (though they’re really made with polyamide and lycra spandex), these bike shorts feel particularly stylish right now. Koral Activewear’s high-end athleisure is constantly spotted on the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Olivia Palermo, so you’ll have no shortage of inspiration to turn to when it comes to styling these. Keep them sporty with a hoodie, or dress them up with a blazer and heels. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

10 These High-Waisted Denim Shorts That Come In Lots Of Cute Colors & Prints Amazon Gloria Vanderbilt Basic Jean Short $23 See On Amazon These high-rise jean shorts from Gloria Vanderbilt are pretty simple, but something about the cut oozes ‘90s charm. Made of comfy, cotton denim with a generous dose of added stretch, they’re available in several colors, washes, and prints — go with the pretty floral pair to lean into the retro vibe, or stick with classic black or blue for maximum versatility. Available sizes: 6 Petite — 24

Available styles: 12

11 The Comfiest Pair Of High-Rise Shorts You’ll Ever Own Amazon WiWi Bamboo Casual Shorts $20 See On Amazon Made of airy bamboo viscose and 5% spandex, these just may be the most comfortable shorts out there. The fabric is super soft, the fit is flowy, and they have a high-rise waist that can be pulled up or down further, depending on your preferences. They’re perfect for sleeping and lounging, obviously, but you could also dress them up a bit with sneakers and a denim jacket, for an easy, casual-chic look. Available sizes: Small — 4X

Available colors: 5

12 These Soft & Stretchy Bermuda Shorts For A Bit More Coverage Amazon HUE Denim High Waist Bermuda Shorts $32 See On Amazon Prefer a longer hem? Then go with these denim Bermuda shorts, which are actually super comfortable, thanks to the ultra-soft denim fabric with which they’re made. Sold in black, white, and blue denim (pictured), they have subtle fraying at the hemline, which adds a cool, understated touch to the otherwise simple design. Available sizes: XS — 3X

Available colors: 3

14 These Cute Denim Shorts With A Paperbag-Style Waist Amazon GRAPENT Denim Paper Bag Shorts $28 See On Amazon Love the paperbag waist trend, but don’t want to give up denim? These high-waisted shorts offer the best of both worlds. Made of a soft, stretchy fabric, they’re super comfortable, yet stylish — and they even have roomy front pockets, so they’re functional as well. Choose from various denim washes in light or dark shades of blue. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 23