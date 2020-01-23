At this point it's practically uniform to go about your day in workout clothes post sweat session. With that in mind, Banana Republic's latest collaboration with luxury activewear brand KORAL (which has been seen on the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Olivia Palermo) ensures that you no longer have to sacrifice fashion for function when it comes to workout clothes. The new partnership features everything from sports bras and leggings, to tank tops and hoodies — making it a one stop shop for all things athletic-wear.

Founded in 2014, KORAL set out to create designs with a purpose that will comfortably fit into your busy lifestyle while keeping you looking and feeling good. Following that mantra, it makes sense that the brand would partner with premium clothing brand Banana Republic. The exclusive collection includes more than 30 pieces featuring some of the activewear brand’s most popular styles, plus a set of never-before-seen designs exclusive to the retailer.

And if one of your New Year's resolutions is to make more conscious fashion decisions, KORAL believes in using the highest quality materials for optimal fit, style and athletic performance - so expect these to last through multiple wears and washes.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Some of your favorite celebs are also a fan of KORAL's designs and have been seen wearing several different styles on multiple occasions (— the highly coveted Lustrous High-Rise Leggings being the fan favorite). And the classic black color-way gets an exclusive makeover in a shiny light grey hue, as well as, a striking olive green camouflage print that is especially great for outdoor workouts. If you're looking for the perfect accomplice, you don't want to miss the matching Sweeper Lustrous Sports Bra that will complete a coordinating set. Perfect for yoga or grabbing coffee alike, the duality of this collection promises endless rotation in your closet. No matter the intensity of your workout, KORAL's offering at Banana Republic is sure to have your activewear collection on lock.

Available in stores and online at BananaRepublic.com, scroll down to shop TZR's picks from the collection