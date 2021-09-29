TZR Shop is The Zoe Report’s shoppable guide to editor-approved buys in fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle. Here, our team constantly updates you with our favorite dresses for every occasion, from casual brunches to date nights to weddings, and all for $150 or less. Best of all, you can checkout right on this page — no clicking out to multiple retailers required.

With a calendar full of engagements and events, who has time to shop from store to store? Fortunately for you, your wardrobe, and yes, even your wallet, there’s no need to look further than right here for all the affordable dresses you need for that busy social calendar.

Whether it’s a full-length number for a wedding, a cozy sweater dress for day-to-day errands, a dressy date-night outfit, or a breezy linen frock for an upcoming vacay, you’ll find it all below — and all with price tags as attractive as the garments themselves.

From mini dresses to maxi dresses, casual dresses to wedding guest dresses, black dresses and party dresses, scroll to shop all of our editor-favorite dresses for under $150. Now, endless browsing is one less thing you’ll have to pencil in.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Mini Dresses

Midi Dresses

Maxi Dresses

Black Dresses

Sweater Dresses

Casual Dresses

Work Dresses

Date Night Dresses

Wedding Guest Dresses

Party Dresses

Vacation Dresses