In a world where Apple Pay and credit cards reign supreme, the days of big, bulky wallets are long behind us. Like all things pint-sized (think: Jacquemus' now-iconic, Le Chiquito mini tote, and the '90s-inspired baguette bags that are all over social media), small wallets are once again all the rage. Choosing the best small wallet for you will mostly come down to your preferences in terms of aesthetics and materials, but whether you go for a compact card holder or a wallet proper, it should be slim enough to slide into a jacket pocket or small bag, while still being spacious enough to hold a few credit cards and some cash.

Ahead, you’ll find nine stylish mini wallets to choose from, from classic leather bifolds to statement-making card cases to decorative wallets-on-chains that you can attach to your keys. All of the best slim wallets featured here are tiny enough to fit into a small bag, but some have added features that make them noteworthy, like RFID-blocking technology, coin purses, or expandable, accordion-style designs.

Scroll on to shop the best small wallets for women, then don’t forget to check out these super-cute small bags, if you can’t get enough of all things micro.

1 A Classic Leather Card Case From Rag & Bone Amazon Rag & Bone Passenger Card Case $95 See on Amazon This simple bifold card case from Rag & Bone has plenty of slots for all your credit cards and IDs, and easily snaps shut with a single leather strap. It’s made from soft lambskin leather that will develop a patina over time, so it'll only get better-looking with age. Another nice feature is that the card slots are notched, which makes it easier to slide out your cards without having to pull or stretch the leather. Available colors: 1

2 A Slim Bifold Wallet That Comes In So Many Colors Amazon Borgassets Small Leather Wallet $17 See on Amazon If you’re looking for a cute bifold wallet, this one comes in 28 colors and leather finishes, so you’re sure to find one that matches your preferred aesthetic. Designed with a simple snap closure, it measures about 4 by 4 inches, so it's compact enough to fit inside pockets and small purses. There’s a large currency pocket so you can carry cash with you, as well as eight card slots, including a convenient exterior pocket for easy access to the cards you need most. Available colors: 28

3 A Rebecca Minkoff Micro-Wallet In A Statement-Making Print Amazon Rebecca Minkoff Molly Metro Wallet $88 See on Amazon This cowhide leather wallet from Rebecca Minkoff features a clear ID window and a magnetic snap closure to keep your essentials secure. The leather fabric is embossed with a bright, raspberry snakeskin design, and the flap is accented with a zippered trim. Inside the wallet, you'll find card slots, a small zippered coin pouch, and a convenient key ring that can be tucked away when not in use. Available colors: 1

4 A Minimalist Wallet With RFID-Blocking Technology Amazon ZOOEASS RFID Mini Leather Bifold Wallet $19 See on Amazon Measuring 5 by 4 inches, this simple leather wallet has tons of functional features that make it perfect for travel, including RFID blockers to keep your personal data secure. Designed with a coin enclosure for loose change, tons of card slots, and a clear ID slot, it's small enough to fit inside most pockets and purses, but is still super spacious. Available colors: 10

5 A Pretty Pink Card Case From 3.1 Phillip Lim Amazon 3.1 Phillip Lim Zip Around Card Case $95 See on Amazon Treat yourself to this pretty pink wallet from 3.1 Phillip Lim — besides just looking cute, the pastel color will make it easy to spot at the bottom of your bag. It zips fully closed, so you don't have to worry about your cards or cash slipping out, and it's made with dyed lambskin leather, so it has a luxuriously soft feel that'll only get better with time. Available colors: 2

6 An Accordion-Style Wallet With 12 Card Slots & RFID Blockers Amazon Earnda Credit Card Case Wallet $13 See on Amazon This leather, accordion-style wallet is perfect for people who keep a lot of cards on hand. It has 12 card slots, as well as large pockets for cash, and a closure that fully zips shut to ensure nothing falls out. Despite its large capacity, this wallet is pretty compact at about 4 by 3 inches, and is capable of blocking RFID skimmers as well. Available colors: 13

7 A Tiny Coach Wallet That You Can Attach To Your Keys Amazon Coach Signature Skinny ID Wallet $58 See on Amazon A classic Coach wallet is a great piece to have, and this wallet is small enough to fit into your pants' pockets. It has a convenient, clear ID window on one side, and the black leather exterior features Coach's iconic logo treatment. There are plenty of card slots to keep your essentials organized, and the attached keyring makes it easy to keep your ID, credit cards, and keys all in one place. Available colors: 1

8 A Faux-Leather Wallet That Can Replace A Small Bag Amazon AOXONEL Small Bifold Wristlet $20 See on Amazon This wallet can easily replace a small clutch or bag thanks to its convenient wrist loop. The metal buckle keeps the flap securely closed, and the faux leather material is a great ethical option that feels super soft to the touch. The wallet comes in several on-trend colors, like a light sage green and pastel blue that stand out in the best way against neutral-toned outfits and bags. Available colors: 6

9 A Classic, Slim Leather Bi-Fold Wallet With RFID Blockers Amazon Bellroy Hide & Seek Wallet $89 See on Amazon Bellroy’s slim leather wallet is a timeless classic that will last through years of daily use. The wallet is RFID-protected, and can hold up to 12 cards at a time. Made from environmentally conscious leather, this wallet measures 3.3 inches by 4.5 inches, so it’ll easily fit inside pockets or in a small compartment in your bag. There’s also plenty of space for cash, as well as a hidden pocket in the currency compartment. Available colors: 7