The Next Celeb-Approved Date Night Hairstyle You Should Try

Light the candles, grab your liquid eyeliner, and break out the over-$10 red wine — date nights are approaching. After a year spent at home and socially distanced, a return to going-out style is now on the horizon, and date night hairstyles are set to make a comeback. (And, you know, going on dates in general. Missed that.) From polished curls and lightweight coils to curtain bangs and beachy waves, doing the most with your hair just adds a little something extra to a special occasion outfit, regardless of where you’re going or who you’re going out with.

To help get started, TZR rounded up some of the most stylish hair looks from celebrities, all hair types, textures, and lengths included. Scroll through to find your next date night hairstyle, then shop the products that’ll make it much easier to DIY. Though you’re on your own as far as mastering your cat-eye liner and shopping for beverages.

Below, seven date night hairstyles to try next.

Jennifer Lopez

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez’s classic date night style — complete with face-framing tresses — is a staple for a reason. You can make the chignon or bun as complicated as you’d like, too.

Andra Day

Myriam Santos/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Piling natural curls on top of your head is such an easy way to create a going-out hairstyle with high impact. Leave a few twists out by your ears to help tie everything together.

Gemma Chan

Toni Anne Barson/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Frame your face with a slightly off-center part and loose curls that can be dressed up or down.

Zendaya

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Long braids are a hairstyle you’ll need to plan in advance, but they’re so worth it.

Scarlett Johansson

Dan MacMedan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Any hair length looks instantly cool when it’s pushed back, though this style is a great fit for short or mid-length hair.

Zoë Kravitz

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

It’s all about the spiky bangs with this piece-y pixie cut. Use a lightweight and light-hold styling product so you don’t weigh your hair down.

Dakota Johnson

Jacopo Raule/WireImage/Getty Images

Dakota Johnson is a street style icon, and her simple waves (and curtain bangs) are all you need for a casual date.