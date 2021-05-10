Whether you struggle to find pants that fit without tailoring the hem, or just love to show a little ankle (or your favorite footwear), the best cropped jeans are a style staple you’ll be wearing for years to come.

But before you start shopping, some technical notes: Generally speaking, standard denim inseams hit around 30 inches, with ankle silhouettes measuring between 27 and 29 inches. Anything shorter can be considered cropped. Of course, it’s not always so cut and dry, because every pair of jeans will fit each wearer a little differently: If you have longer legs, ankle jeans might look ultra cropped on you; and if you’re petite, “cropped” denim may fit like a standard-length pair. To cover all those sizes and fit preferences, this edit includes a range of lengths.

Remember, too, that you can get a cropped version of most denim silhouettes — from a modern take on flares, to suddenly controversial skinnies (but, let’s be honest, they’re such a wardrobe staple). Possibly the biggest draw of shorter jeans, though, is how effortless it is to style them. They look cool with literally every type of shoe imaginable — chunky combat boots, athletic sneakers, strappy heels, you name it — and even offer the chance for a fun sock moment.

Though you likely already have a few pairs in your rotation, the best cropped jeans are absolutely worth stocking up on. Better yet? All these jeans are available on Amazon; so if you’re a Prime member, you might just have a pair at your doorstep in two days. Read on to shop these 12 editor-approved picks.

1 The Perfect Pair Of Cropped Black Skinny Jeans Amazon PAIGE Denim Transcend Verdugo Skinny Cropped Jeans $169 See On Amazon PAIGE Denim’s cropped skinnies are made with the label’s comfortable Transcend fabric, a super-soft denim (made from rayon, cotton, polyester, and spandex) that stretches but won’t stretch out. Basically, they feel like leggings but look like jeans — complete with five pockets, a classic zippered fly, and a low-rise waist. If you’re already stocked up on black denim, you can always pick up the same silhouette in blue. Inseam: 26.5 inches

Available sizes: 23 Regular — 32 Regular

Available colors: 1

2 A Pair Of Wide-Leg Jeans With A Raw, Frayed Hem Amazon Goodthreads High-Rise Wide-Leg Cropped Jeans $46 See On Amazon In case you missed it, wide-leg jeans are having a major resurgence right now, so this cropped pair — made from a classic, cotton-blend denim — racks up a ton of style points. The button fly, high-rise waist, and raw, frayed hem add interest to this essential silhouette, too. Choose from a selection of six blue washes, including one with subtle distressing. Inseam: 25.5 inches

Available sizes: 0 — 24 Regular

Available colors: 6

3 A Pair Of Classic Levi’s In A Cropped Silhouette Amazon Levi's 501 Crop Jeans $60 See On Amazon No denim edit would be complete without a pair of Levi’s 501s — and with a 26-inch inseam, this pair is a cropped version of the iconic silhouette, which features a straight-leg cut and a high rise that sits right above your waist. They’re made from lightly distressed denim with a tiny bit of stretch, so they’re the perfect alternative to skinny jeans if you, too, are getting in on the anti-skinny jeans trend. Doesn’t this pair just beg to be worn with your favorite lug-sole boots (or strappy sandals, or dad sneakers, or literally any pair of shoe in your repertoire)? They also come in white, gray, and lighter shades of blue. Inseam: 26 inches

Available sizes: 24 — 34

Available colors: 7

4 These Capris With A Lace-Up Front & Frayed Hem Amazon HUE Plus Size Shipwrecked Denim Capri $48 See On Amazon These aptly named Shipwrecked capris feature some pirate-inspired detailing — like a lace-up front, raw-fringe hem, and subtle, worn-in details at the knees — without looking costumey. They’re made with 2% spandex and pull on (that lace-up front is mostly decorative), so these figure-hugging pants are basically leggings masquerading as denim. Note that the manufacturer doesn’t specify the inseam length, but these capris land firmly in “cropped” territory. Wear them with your boldest heels for a night out. Available sizes: 1X — 3X

Available colors: 2

5 These Cropped Skinny Jeans With An On-Trend, Button-Up Front Amazon Lucky Brand Mid-Rise Ava Skinny Jeans $56 See On Amazon A button-up fly adds retro flair to these cropped skinny jeans — and also happens to be a big denim trend right now. Otherwise, this pair — made from stretch-cotton denim — has all the trappings of an ideal pair of skinnies, with five pockets, belt loops, and a mid-rise front. As you browse, though, keep an eye on the measurements for this style, as it comes in a range of inseams (some of which are decidedly not cropped). Still, this length offers a ton of prints and washes to choose from, including one made from black velvet that’s perfect for nights out, or to wear during the colder months. Inseam: 27 inches

Available sizes: 24 — 35

Available colors: 21

6 A Pair Of Straight Cropped Jeans With A High-Rise Waist Amazon Levi's 724 High-Rise Straight Crop Jeans $40 See On Amazon Nobody does denim quite like Levi’s, so these straight cropped jeans deserve a spot on this list, too. These feature a super-high-rise silhouette and are made with more stretch than 501s, resulting in a snugger, sleeker fit. This style is available in several shades of blue as well as black, and some colors have distressed detailing, too. Inseam: 26 inches

Available sizes: 24 — 34

Available colors: 7

7 These Cropped Flares With A Leather-Like Coating Amazon Sanctuary Connector Kick Cropped Jeans $34 See On Amazon Every closet could use a pair of leather (or, in this case, leather-adjacent) pants. These cropped jeans — made from a stretchy blend of viscose, nylon, and elastane — have a coated finish that gives them the edgy-cool look of real (or faux) leather, without the added upkeep or cost. Other design highlights include a zip fly with a two-button closure, two zippered pockets, and a slightly flared hem that elevates the look. The other colors and prints on offer are every bit as interesting, like leopard, gingham, and baby pink — though only the black comes coated. Inseam: 26 inches

Available sizes: 24 — 34

Available colors: 13

8 These Slim-Fit Capris An Unbeatable Price Amazon Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Mid-Rise Slim-Fit Capris $22 See On Amazon These capri jeans are a part of Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.’s Gold Label, a collection of high-quality denim pieces at more approachable price points. These are made from ultra-stretchy, cotton-blend denim that feels comfortable without losing its shape, and the quality looks and feels so much more expensive than it is. And with over 4,400 five-star ratings, they’re one of the most popular cropped styles on Amazon. Choose from black, white, or a few blue shades — but keep in mind that all colorways (except black) feature sewn, rolled cuffs. Inseam: 22.5 inches

Available sizes: 2 — 28

Available colors: 6

9 A Pair Of Slim Cropped Jeans With A Hint Of Stretch Amazon Daily Ritual Girlfriend Jeans $40 See On Amazon These slim, cropped jeans are designed with a girlfriend silhouette: Fitted through the hip and thigh, with a more relaxed cut toward the knees and cuffs. Made with a bit of elastane, they have just a hint of stretch but will keep their shape even after repeat wears. Grab them in a range of blues, all with a touch of fading and whiskering; one has some distressed detailing, too. Inseam: 27 inches

Available sizes: 0 — 14

Available colors: 5

10 These Capri Jeans With A Mini Kicked-Out Hem Amazon Lee Legendary Capri Jeans $33 See On Amazon For another surprisingly affordable option, consider these easy-breezy capri jeans from Lee. A slightly kicked-out hem updates the classic look, and they’re complete with a mid-rise cut, five pockets, and a zip-and-button fly. The pair pictured here is made from a blend of cotton, polyester, rayon, and spandex in a faded, dark wash, but you can also get these jeans in lighter blue, pinstripe, and ecru. Inseam: 22 inches

Available sizes: 2 — 18 (available in petite sizes)

Available colors: 4