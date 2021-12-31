The colder months of the year are all about playing with cozy textures — think chunky knits and fluffy faux fur coats — but no texture straddles the line between timeless comfort and retro charm like the velvety ridges of corduroy fabric. If you’re curious about corduroy, the best corduroy pants are a great place to start. They’re super versatile, since they can be relaxed and slouchy, super structured, or even stretchy and tight, and come in shades ranging from subdued neutrals, to rich jewel tones, to super bright colors. This means that your pants can be dressy or casual, nostalgic or modern, loud or laid-back. No matter your preferred style, you can be sure it comes in corduroy — and this edit features 12 pairs of cords to match any look.

Corduroy pants come in many styles, many of which have details reminiscent of your favorite denim, whether you’d like to rock a skinny silhouette, ‘70s-era flares or corduroy mom jeans. However, trouser-style pleats transform the fabric into business-casual chic, while details like cuffed hems or a built-in belt can add a more unique touch. Stretchy corduroy leggings even offer a comfortable way to add texture to your cold weather layers.

Whatever style you choose, corduroy presents a unique opportunity to play with color because it comes in so many different shades. Vibrantly hued corduroy pants can be paired with a colorful top that clashes or complements, or you can go for a full-on monochromatic look. Try pairing them with a cool, casual T-shirt, bulky cardigan (hello, contrasting textures), or fun accessories like a statement purse or newsboy cap.

No matter how you style them, the corduroy pants below are ridged and ready to carry your cold weather wardrobe — and they’re all available on Amazon.

1 These Comfy Corduroy Trousers With A Relaxed Fit Amazon Minibee Cropped Corduroy Pants $33 See On Amazon For an easy look you can take to the office or almost anywhere else, these thick corduroy trousers are a solid place to start. The cotton pants have an elastic waist with a button closure, and pleats around the top ensure that the looser fit still looks pulled together. Side pockets provide a convenient place to tuck small items like a phone. Choose from a handful of neutral colors, like the classic brown pictured. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

2 A Pair Of Vintage-Style Corduroy Mom Jeans Amazon Levi’s High-Waisted Mom Jeans $50 See On Amazon With a high waist and easy fit that tapers at the legs, there’s nothing to dislike about these Levi’s corduroy mom jeans. The front zip closure, five pocket design, and other jean-reminiscent details make it obvious that these are the product of a brand that’s practically synonymous with American denim, and the very thin wales make the corduroy itself fairly subtle. For these reasons, the cotton-blend pants might be a good way for denim aficionados to try out wearing corduroy without making a loud and obvious commitment to the fabric. These pants come in two colors of corduroy — a rusty red and a pale blue — as well as in a handful of denim styles. Available sizes: 24 — 32

3 These Mid-Rise Corduroy Cigarette Pants Amazon AG Adriano Goldschmied Prima Mid-Rise Cigarette Leg Skinny Fit Pant $130 See On Amazon Cool, classic, and incredibly versatile, these AG cigarette pants are made from stretchy sateen corduroy with a skinny fit. A mid rise and ankle-length crop makes them easy to dress up or down, while the five-pocket design and zippered fly make them as seamless to wear as a pair of jeans. Best of all, the cotton-blend pants come in a wide array of colors, including earthy shades and brighter hues. Available sizes: 23 — 32

4 These Flared, ‘70s-Inspired Corduroy Pants Amazon Lee All Purpose Super Flare High-Rise Pants $89 See On Amazon The ‘70s are back and groovier than ever with these retro-inspired cords from Lee. The pull-on pants have an easy elastic waist that sits above the waist, with dramatically flared legs for that bellbottom look. Despite the pull-on design, tonal stitching, belt loops, and four pockets (two in front, two in back) give the cords some serious denim vibes — and if you don’t like the camel-colored corduroy, they do also come in blue denim. These pants are made from a lighter weight cotton blend, so you can wear them all year round. Available sizes: 24 — 32

5 A Pair Of Cuffed Corduroy Trousers With A Built-In Belt Amazon 3.1 Phillip Lim Utility Corduroy Buckled Cropped Trousers $450 See On Amazon Corduroy takes a utilitarian turn in this sturdy pair of 3.1 Phillip Lim trousers. The mid-weight cotton cords aren’t stretchy, but feature a loose, comfortable fit. An attached belt with a snap closure adds some functional flare, and a cropped length with poplin cuffs provides a fun contrast. These pants only come in one color, but the soft beige is a total classic. Available sizes: 00 — 12

6 This Pair Of Corduroy Leggings That Look Like “Real” Pants Amazon HUE Corduroy Leggings $30 See On Amazon Love ‘em or hate ‘em, jeggings are here to stay — and with faux front pockets and a faux fly, as well as real pockets in the back, these corduroy leggings are playing a similar game by masquerading as the kind of pants that don’t have a stretchy pull-on design. That said, these leggings really are stretchy, since they’re made from a blend of cotton, polyester, and spandex, with a wide waistband that doesn’t feel constrictive. The thin whale corduroy is soft and velvety with a beautiful sheen, making the leggings great for wearing to work, dinner and drinks, or around-the-house lounging. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

7 A Pair Of Stretchy Corduroy Pants With A Classic, Straight-Leg Cut Amazon Woman Within Corduroy Straight Leg Stretch Pant $41 See On Amazon With a straight-leg design that sits at the waist, these corduroy pants are as classic as they are comfortable. The simple, timeless design makes them a total staple you’ll be glad to have in your wardrobe, no matter the occasion, and they come in tons of bright and neutral shades to match any color preference. The five-pocket pants have a zip-up fly, but they’re made from cotton and spandex, so they’re also soft and stretchy. Available sizes: 14 Plus — 38 Plus

8 This Perfectly Slouchy Pair Of Comfy Corduroy Pants Amazon GRACE KARIN corduroy pants $38 See On Amazon Easy and breezy is the name of the game with these wide-leg corduroy pants. They have an elastic waist that makes them ideal for wearing around the house, but the straight-leg fit and velvety-soft ribbing keeps them from appearing like strictly athleisure. Pair them with a sweater or silky tank top to play with contrasting textures, or with a T-shirt to keep things super simple. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

9 These High-Waisted Corduroy Leggings With Lots Of Stretch Amazon Land’s End Sport Knit High Rise Corduroy Legging $28 See On Amazon Made from Land’s End’s “Sport Cord Knit,” which is a stretchy, polyester-cotton-spandex blend, these corduroy leggings are wonderfully soft and comfortable. The fabric moves with your body, and the wide waistband won’t dig in or roll as you go about your day. Best of all, these mid-rise leggings have side pockets for small essentials, so you can opt to wear them as pants or under a dress or tunic. For an easy weekend outfit, throw them on with a big sweatshirt and sneakers, or wear them with a long sweater and boots for a simple, pulled-together look. The leggings come in a handful of colors as well as one print. Available sizes: X-Small Petite — 3X

10 A Pair Of Flared Corduroy Pants That Come In Fun, Bold Colors Amazon Floerns Elegant High Waist Flare Leg Corduroy Pants $29 See On Amazon Ready to rock flared pants like it’s the early aughts without going full-on ‘70s bellbottom? These corduroy pants are a great option. They’re made from stretchy, breathable corduroy and have a high-rise waist, five pockets, and a zip and button fly. The pants flare gently at the bottom in a way that’s noticeable but not dramatic, so they’re still pretty easy to wear. They come in a handful of different colors, like bright green, pale pink, and neutral brown. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

11 These High-Waisted, Skinny Corduroy Pants That Are Basic In The Best Way Amazon Seven7 Ultra High Rise Skinny Cords $37 See On Amazon If you live in your high-rise skinny jeans, these cords from Seven7 are essentially the corduroy counterpart for your beloved skinnies. The cotton fabric has a touch of spandex for stretch, and a subtle sheen makes the corduroy feel luxe and touchable. These have a zip-up fly and button closure, as well as five useful pockets. They come in eight different colors with dark, light, and colorful options. Available sizes: 4 — 16

