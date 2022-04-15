Some trends come and go, while others withstand the test of time. Bohemian dresses — and their floral designs, eccentric patterns, and flowing silhouettes — are thankfully one of the latter. Boho dresses have always been a constant at music festivals and flea markets, and, sure, you may even remember celebrities like Nicole Richie and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen (pre-The Row) wearing these gauzy frocks back in the early aughts. But thanks to their easy-to-wear fits and designers like Ulla Johnson and Spell & The Gypsy reinvigorating the look, bohemian dresses aren’t going anywhere.

With the sun shining brighter, there’s no better way to ring in the warmer season than by adding a billowy boho dress to your spring/summer wardrobe rotation. Depending on your personal preference, you can find bohemian dresses that rest either right above the knee or down at the ankles, in both moody dark hues and lighter, summery shades. And with their free-flowing form, these frocks all pair perfectly with wide-brimmed hats, booties, sandals, your favorite crossbody bag, and raffia clutches. With all that versatility, they’re practically destined to become one of your closet go-tos.

To answer age-old question “What would Stevie Nicks wear?” below you’ll find a curation of fashion-forward bohemian dresses that would make even the Fleetwood Mac singer jealous. Scroll on to see and shop the best bohemian dresses to add to your wardrobe this season.

