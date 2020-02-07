Spell & The Gypsy's New Collection Is Filled With '70s Nostalgia

While spring doesn’t officially start until Mar. 19, the anticipation of warmer weather has already started seeping into everyone’s thoughts. And there’s no better way to prepare for the new season than by updating your wardrobe with fresh pieces. Lucky for you, Spell & The Gypsy’s new collection is chock-full of retro-inspired pieces that’ll encourage you to head on that next adventure — and the timing couldn't be better.

If you’ve been keeping tabs on the latest celebrity and It girl-approved labels to sweep the fashion scene, chances are you’ve noticed that a handful of them come from one place: Australia. Whether it’s chic ‘90s-inspired dresses or edgy denim pieces, it’s clear to see that designers from Down Under know good style. And now, the latest Australian brand to make an undeniably cool splash on the scene is Spell & The Gypsy, which is launching its latest collection, The Journey.

Perhaps you’ve already seen Spell & The Gypsy’s breezy pieces on the likes of Alessandra Ambrosio and Margot Robbie. The label — which is fondly referred to as Spell — has been a favorite among Hollywood’s A-list stars for its easy and effortless dresses and kimonos that perfectly capture the bohemian spirit. And for its latest styles, Spell is taking an edgier approach by pulling inspiration from one of the most iconic decades in fashion.

Courtesy of Spell & The Gypsy Courtesy of Spell & The Gypsy Courtesy of Spell & The Gypsy Courtesy of Spell & The Gypsy

Inspired by the path of personal voyage and self-discovery, The Journey features everything from T-shirts and printed dresses to metallic knits and faux shearling-trim coats reminiscent of Penny Lane’s signature jacket in Almost Famous, giving a nod to the free-spirited lifestyle that defined the ‘70s.

Whether you’re the type of person to dive headfirst into bohemian-inspired ensembles or you prefer to only wear one piece embodying the aesthetic, there’s no doubt that there’s something in this collection that’ll fit into your wardrobe. Wear a graphic tee with your favorite pair of lived-in jeans. And if you’re feeling bold, throw a statement coat over your ensemble for a rockstar look that’s bound to turn heads. For the moments when you want something simple to throw on, you won’t go wrong with a floral print skirt or the metallic knit dress.

Courtesy of Spell & The Gypsy Courtesy of Spell & The Gypsy Courtesy of Spell & The Gypsy Courtesy of Spell & The Gypsy

Spell & The Gypsy’s The Journey collection launches on Feb. 11 at 3 p.m. PT, so be sure to market your calendars. Once the collection debuts, head over to Spell & The Gypsy’s website to shop the collection.