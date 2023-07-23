Well, it’s official: We’ve entered peak summer. In other words? The steamiest days of the year are here, making the thought of submerging your body in brisk water so appealing. For those not fortunate enough to have a pool in their backyard or apartment complex, the nearby lake or shore is likely where you’ll be every weekend until Labor Day rolls around. If that’s the case, having all the essentials — like a sand-friendly tote, cans of LaCroix (a personal necessity of mine), and a trusty beach cover-up — ensures you’ll have a grand time by the water.

But if the word cover-up conjures up images of sarongs and kaftans (that you only wear once or twice a year, let’s be real), wipe those thoughts out of your mind. As TZR editors prove below, this warm-weather essential can go far beyond a lightweight, thigh-grazing number. Take the chic Dodo Bar Or crochet flared-leg trousers our Editor-in-Chief, Kathy Lee, wears on and off the beach all summer long. And if you’re on board with 2023’s no-pants look, take notes from TZR’s Senior Social Media Strategist, Maggie Haddad, who throws a Simon Miller x Mango crochet polo over her bathing suit for a beach to drinks outfit. The styles we all love work well beyond a day on the shore.

Ahead, dive into our editors’ favorite picks in this category, from one-and-done rompers to breezy shorts.