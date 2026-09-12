The basketball craze that practically took over NYC this past summer, turning everyone into a screaming fan thanks to the victorious New York Knicks, seems to have infiltrated the minds of Manhattan’s top designers for New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027. Thrown in the mix with last season’s must-have capri pants and boxer shorts are looser, lower hanging bottoms that sit below the knee and are likely to swish when you move — not to be mistaken for a basketball passing cleanly through the net.

What started as a hero piece at Rachel Comey — an aqua blue pair adorned with circular silver metal accents down the sides and around the bottom — has become a MVP contender for what we can expect to see at the shows throughout the rest of the week. Also on Sept. 9, Cult Gaia’s Jasmine Larian sent her more tailored iteration of the court-chic bottom down the runway, paired with a fully embellished camisole and matching flats. (The look would have also worked with white Nike Dunks, just saying.)

At Tommy Hilfiger on Sept. 10, the trend may have not so unexpectedly peaked, when the master of collegiate-sportswear showed roomy shorts in solid colors in navy with gold buttons against an oversized white polo shirt with coordinating stripes. Later in the afternoon, Kallmeyer presented what could be the most sophisticated and sought-after version of the long short, which may technically fall into the pedal pusher or capri category but still deserves a mention. Pleated and expertly cut, the bottoms were styled with a monochromatic waistcoat and an ankle grazing duster.

(+) Cult Gaia John Lamparski/Getty Images (+) Tommy Hilfiger Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Michael Kors joined the team early Friday morning with a billowy knee length short in black, accessorized with a skinny white belt and blue shoes. The cropped blazer he showed with it proves the silhouette is more than just a sporty staple and that it has some serious corporate wardrobe potential when executed correctly. Jamie Haller shortened hers a bit, but made up for the lack of length with intricate beaded flowers that made them the most covetable in this editor’s opinion.

(+) Michael Kors Julia D'Ambola/BFA.com/Shutterstock (+) Kallmeyer Courtesy of Kallmeyer INFO 1/2

A.L.C. offered a minimalist-meets-literal take with two classic pairs, one in black and one in greige, the latter of which appeared to be a silk-satin fabrication that can easily be dressed up or down. Extra points to those who leave the drawstrings exposed and hanging long, as designer Andrea Lieberman did in the brand’s lookbook. 3.1 Phillip Lim, Veronica Beard, and Adam Lippes also came to play — pairing their long shorts with a matching eyelet dress, a blazer and a button down, respectively. Those who wish to subscribe to the cool-girl personal style narrative can opt for Kate Barton’s take, done in white with origami-like folds at the knees.

We are by no means fortune tellers but New York’s fashion set is about to possess some serious game.