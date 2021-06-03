Just in time for #VaxGirlSummer, athleisure brand Alo Yoga has joined forces with every fashion girl’s favorite swimwear brand, Frankies Bikinis, to drop the collab of the season. Together, Alo Yoga x Frankies Bikinis have crafted a limited-edition swimwear capsule that feels like a joyful celebration of re-emergence fashion. All of summer’s most exhilarating bikini and one-piece trends are masterfully sprinkled throughout the collection. Think experimental checkerboard patterns, midriff flossing straps, and artfully placed cutouts. The 28-piece collection spans from bikinis to bucket hats, all of which channel the Los Angeles-inspired, cool-girl spirit that’s quintessential to both of the two brands.

The Tatum Top features skinny, crisscrossing straps that serve as a nod to the ongoing string cutout trend, which is proving to be one of the year’s defining styles. The Croft One-Piece, meanwhile, perfectly executes the high-cut look that you’ve seen all over your Instagram Feed. And while the collab between Alo Yoga and Frankies Bikinis feels very on trend, the collection also reflects a clear influence of throwback styles. The Benji Top features a swooping balconette design, helping to confirm that retro-inspired swimsuits will 100% take over this season. Prices start at $50 for the bucket hats while the suits range up to $185.

(+) Courtesy of Alo Yoga x Frankies Bikinis (+) Courtesy of Alo Yoga x Frankies Bikinis (+) Courtesy of Alo Yoga x Frankies Bikinis INFO 1/3

“This Alo x Frankies Bikinis collaboration is a perfect mesh of two like-minded brands at the forefront of immersing fashion trends into their respective category — activewear and swimwear,” said Francesca Aiello, founder and creative director of Frankies Bikinis, in a press release. Aiello believes the collaboration will speak to the dedicated cool girls from both Frankies Bikinis and Alo Yoga. Kaia Gerber and Kendall Jenner have endorsed Alo Yoga time and time again, helping to cement the brand as one of the hottest places to source athleisure piece. The same goes for Frankies Bikinis, whose swimsuits have been spotted on everyone from mega-influencer Kylie Jenner to tennis star Naomi Osaka. In fact, Osaka recently launched her own swimwear collection with the label.

The Alo Yoga x Frankies Bikinis collab is a one-time drop, so if a bikini catches your eye, it’s best to purchase quickly. All items are available to shop on Alo Yoga’s website and on Frankies Bikinis’ site, but for your shopping convenience, TZR has rounded up a few eye-catching selects from the collection to shop below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.