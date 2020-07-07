27 Cute, Comfortable Dresses With Pockets For Under $45 On Amazon

There’s something about wearing a dress with pockets — it's like having a secret you’re dying to share. When another woman compliments your dress, you’ll inevitably respond with, “Thanks, it has pockets!” — and like clockwork, you’ll be met with delighted oohs and ahhs. Despite begging designers to give us functional pockets for years, they're still relatively rare to find in women's clothing, with dresses in particular sorely lacking in the pocket department. However, with a bit of digging, you can find cute, comfortable dresses with pockets — and for under $45 on Amazon, nonetheless.

To save yourself the time — and quite frankly, the frustration — of tracking down those rare, stylish dresses with actual, functional pockets, simply scroll through this editor-curated roundup, which features 28 cute and comfortable options in a range of silhouettes. In addition to having pockets, each pick was selected for its easy everyday comfort, so you can expect to see lots of pieces made of soft, breathable fabrics like cotton, linen, and rich, smooth jersey. As if that weren’t tempting enough, every dress on the list is available on Amazon for just $45 or less, and most are eligible for free, two-day Prime shipping.

So go ahead, what do you have to lose? Life is too short to wear clothes without pockets.

1 An Elegant Cocktail Dress That's Easy To Dress Up Or Down Amazon Lark & Ro Square Neck Dress $26 See on Amazon A square neckline adds '90s-chic appeal to this versatile A-line dress. Made of a dense, smoothing knit fabric with a hint of stretch for added comfort, it's polished enough to wear under a blazer for work or as a cocktail dress for an event, yet can easily be dressed down with a pair of comfortable sandals. It's fully lined, with a hidden back zipper and an asymmetrical hemline, and it comes in three colors: emerald, navy, or ivory. Available sizes: 0-16

2 The Perfect Everyday Sundress — & It Comes In So Many Colors & Prints Amazon Angashion Summer Midi Dress With Pockets $22 See on Amazon It's no wonder this vintage-inspired midi dress has more than 2,000 glowing reviews. It's one of those timeless, pretty pieces that takes virtually no effort to style, yet is sure to bring in compliments no matter where you wear it. Pair it with wedges and a floppy sun hat one day, retro sneakers the next — it'll even work with tall boots and a sleek jacket during the colder months. Available sizes: S-XXL

3 This Travel-Ready Swing Dress You'll Want To Buy In Every Color Amazon WEACZZY Casual Swing Dress $25 See on Amazon Soft, stretchy, and about as versatile as it gets, this sleeveless swing dress is one of those throw-on-and-go staples that's worth owning in multiples. While pockets on T-shirt dresses tend to add awkward-looking bulk, the swingy skirt on this one ensures they'll blend right in. Made with a smooth, stretchy rayon blend that won't wrinkle in your suitcase, it's available in 27 stylish colors and prints. Available sizes: XS-XXL

4 The Soft, Stretchy Skater Dress You'll Likely End Up Living In Amazon OUGES Button Down Skater Dress $17 See on Amazon Could anything be more effortless than this button-down skater dress? Made of soft, breathable cotton with a hint of added stretch, it's comfy and versatile enough to wear in any season, and the classic fit-and-flare silhouette looks amazing on literally everyone. Reviewers, for their part, certainly approve — in over 1,000 glowing five-star reviews, fans rave about its perfect fit, exceptional quality, and, of course, the pockets. Choose from 39 (!!!) colors and prints, including multiple short-sleeved options. Available sizes: S-XXL

5 A Cute Little Jersey Mini Dress With Ruffle-Adorned Sleeves Amazon Nemidor Ruffle Sleeve Swing Dress $26 See on Amazon Tiered ruffles at the sleeves add on-trend appeal to this otherwise simple swing dress. Endlessly easy to dress up or down, the versatile piece is about as comfy as it gets, thanks to the smooth, stretchy jersey knit fabric with which it's made. "This is an excellent go-to summer dress," one reviewer wrote. "It is comfortable, cute, and has an excellent sleeve for someone who doesn’t wear sleeveless but wants something cool for summer." Choose from 11 colors and prints. Available sizes: 14-26

6 The Best-Selling Maxi Dress You'll Want In All 27 Colors & Prints Amazon GRECERELLE Split Maxi Dress $29 See on Amazon It's not hard to see why this best-selling maxi dress has more than 5,000 glowing reviews on Amazon. Equal parts comfy and chic, it's perfect for everything from running errands around town to meeting friends for happy hour. In fact, the soft, flowy design is so unrestrictive and breathable, you could even sleep in it, if you wanted to. Featuring slits at each side that hit right above the knee, it's cut in a relaxed, shapeless silhouette, with a V-neckline and slouchy short sleeves. Available sizes: XS-XXL

7 An Actually-Comfortable Pencil Dress That'll Pair Perfectly With Your Waist-Cinching Belts Amazon Moyabo Casual Pencil Dress $31 See on Amazon Sleek and stylish, this pencil dress proves you don't have to sacrifice comfort (or pockets!) to look sophisticated at work. With its relaxed top, fitted pencil skirt, and cinched elastic waist, the dress is practically tailor-made to pair with a stylish statement belt. It's made of soft, breathable cotton with plenty of added stretch, in a simple pull-on design with a round neckline and quarter-length sleeves. Choose from 12 colors and prints, including classic black, vintage-inspired florals, and an on-trend sunny yellow. Available sizes: S-XXL

8 A Classy Cocktail Dress That's Perfect For Semi-Formal Events Amazon Eliacher Backless Party Dress $36 See on Amazon It's not often that you find a stylish, sophisticated cocktail dress with pockets — which is why buying this one in multiples isn't a bad idea. Cut in a classic A-line silhouette with a V-neckline and pleated skirt, its strappy, open-back design adds the perfect touch of drama. Throw on some heels and pretty statement earrings, and you're ready for a party, dinner, or even a wedding. Available sizes: XS-XXL

9 This Relaxed, Breathable Maxi Dress That's Perfect For Hot Summer Days Amazon Kyerivs Casual Maxi Dress $26 See on Amazon A comfy, versatile staple you can throw on and go, this relaxed knit maxi dress is destined to be a favorite in your wardrobe. The simple design features slits at each side, thin straps, and a rounded V-neckline — embrace the shapeless silhouette and wear it as is, or add a waist-cinching belt to give it more shape. It's available in 21 colors and prints, including basic black, leopard, and a pretty lily print that exudes '90s-inspired charm. Available sizes: XS-XXL

10 A Timeless Dress That Can Work For Any Occasion — Casual Or Dressy Amazon LILBETTER Summer Casual Short Sleeve V-Neck Dress with Pockets $32 A figure-hugging wrap dress like this one will literally never go out of style. Timeless and elegant, it can be dressed up easily for a cocktail party or event, but it’s also perfect for summer strolling with sandals, a hat, and a straw bag like in the picture. In addition to the pockets, a soft, stretchy material (made with rayon and spandex) add to this dress’s functionality and comfort. Available sizes: 4-6 — 24-26

11 A Basic Maxi Dress In A Slouchy, Effortless Silhouette Amazon 28 Palms Sleeveless Maxi Dress $15 See on Amazon There's something effortlessly cool about this knit maxi dress. With its slouchy dropped waistline and floor-skimming silhouette, it's a versatile wardrobe basic with a touch of added edge. Play up the cool-girl aesthetic with flatform slides or chunky combat boots, or throw it on with some simple white sneakers for a more classic, sporty look. It comes in four solid colors — black, coral, aqua, or navy — as well as several fun, tropical-inspired prints. Available sizes: XS-XXL

12 A Faded Striped Mini Dress Made From Airy, Breathable Linen Amazon Goodthreads Washed Linen Flare Dress $32 See on Amazon Easy and breezy, this Goodthreads mini dress will add some artsy-chic appeal to your collection of go-to dresses. Pair it with Birkenstocks or chunky clogs now, then later, add tights, booties, and a cozy cardigan to transition into fall. Available sizes: XS-XXL

13 A Timeless Fit & Flare Dress That's Equally Perfect For Work & Weekends Amazon Nemidor Summer Fit and Flare Dress $26 See on Amazon Think of this classic fit-and-flare dress as a blank canvas in your wardrobe, just waiting to be accessorized. Wear it with sporty white sneakers and a cropped jean jacket one day, sleek pumps and a statement belt the next — when a piece is this versatile, the possibilities are endless. The classic black version in the picture is a must, but be sure to check out the 32 other colors and prints it comes in, too. Available sizes: 14-26

14 This Tent-Style Maxi Dress That Comes In Tons Of Trendy Prints Amazon Wolddress Casual Maxi Dress $16 See on Amazon Another breezy maxi dress that's comfy enough to sleep in, this one is a great option if you're not a fan of side slits. The flowy, tent-like silhouette will make you feel like a total goddess, while the thin straps and plunging V-neckline show off the perfect amount of skin. Plus, it's available in a gorgeous range of 16 colors and prints, including the coolest pastel-tinged take on tie-dye. Available sizes: S-3X

15 This Short, Swingy Dress That You’ll Reach For Every Day Amazon MITILLY Summer Sleeveless V Neck Button Down Pocket Dress $31 Designed with hidden pockets in the layers of minimalist ruffles, this short, swingy dress will become your new summer go-to. That said, you could also pair it with a turtleneck, booties, and tights, and wear it during autumn or even winter (just throw on a chunky scarf). If you’re obsessed with the style, note that it comes in long-sleeved versions as well. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

16 A Sweet & Simple Midi Dress That's The Best Kind Of Basic Amazon MEROKEETY T-Shirt Midi Dress $20 See on Amazon It's easy to see why this top-rated midi dress is such a favorite among Amazon reviewers. Its simple design has the versatility of a basic, but a few well-chosen details — a patch pocket, subtle balloon sleeves, and, of course, two roomy side pockets — ensure it's anything but boring. Wear it with a silky head scarf to play up the artsy-chic, homespun aesthetic, or throw it on with white sneakers for a timeless casual look. Available sizes: S-XL

17 A Relaxed, Flowy Maxi Dress In A Cool Tie-Dye Print Amazon MakeMeChic Tie Dye Maxi Dress $20 See on Amazon It's lucky the tie-dye trend doesn't seem to be going anywhere, because you'll want to live in this tie-dye maxi dress all summer long. It's cut in a relaxed, flowy silhouette with a V-neckline, slouchy shoulders, and a curved, dropped hem with ventilation-boosting slits at each side. "It is so lightweight and perfect for hot summer days, but is also great paired with a jean jacket or cardigan in the fall," one reviewer noted. "I love the functional pockets." Available sizes: XS-XL

18 This Travel-Ready Maxi Dress That's Worth Owning In Multiples Amazon Daily Ritual Empire-Waist Maxi Dress $30 See on Amazon There are so many reasons to fall in love with this empire-waist maxi dress. For one, you'll feel like a total goddess wearing it — it's made of rich, smooth jersey, which ensures the slightly flowy skirt will drape beautifully and move with your body. Plus, it's about as soft and stretchy as your comfiest pair of pajamas, and since jersey is easy to care for and practically immune to wrinkling, it's an ideal travel dress. Oh, and just wait until you see the colors it comes in.... Available sizes: XS-XXL

19 This Cute Short-Sleeved Dress That Comes In Lots Of Cute Floral Prints Amazon Nemidor Casual V-Neck Plus Size Dress with Pockets $30 Cut in a classic, V-neck, wrap-style silhouette, this summery dress will look so cute with white sneakers and a chain-link crossbody, or strappy sandals and a basket bag. It’s sold in nine floral prints, some of which feel more dressy than others. The two pockets blend in with the dress discreetly, but they’re still spacious. Available sizes: 14 Plus — 26 Plus

20 A Sweatshirt-Style Cocoon Dress That's Cozy Enough To Lounge In Amazon Goodthreads Fleece Cocoon Dress $31 See on Amazon A cocoon silhouette adds sophistication to this soft and sporty T-shirt dress — made of plush, substantial fleece that's reminiscent of a lightweight sweatshirt, it's the perfect comfy staple to throw on with sneakers on the weekends. Featuring a crew neckline and ribbed cuffs at the neck, sleeves, and hemline, it comes in brick red, sunny yellow, turquoise, and a pink-y terra cotta, in addition to the heathered gray option pictured above. Available sizes: XS-XXL

21 This Versatile Midi Dress That's Great For So Many Occasions Amazon levaca Flowy Midi Belt Dress $35 See on Amazon Simple A-line dresses, like this one, will literally always be in style, and for good reason. The classic silhouette looks great on literally everyone, and lends itself to a wide range of occasions, from weddings and baby showers to casual days at the office. Visually-elongating vertical stripes and a waist-cinching bow make this one a particularly pretty pick, and reviewers love how "it doesn't pull the dress down awkwardly when you put a heavy cell phone in the pocket." Available sizes: S-XL

22 A Sleek Bodycon Dress In An Eye-Catching Print Amazon Floerns Sleeveless Bodycon Dress $20 See on Amazon The selection of fun prints it comes in is what makes this cute little bodycon dress special. While it's easy to assume pockets would add too much bulk for such a fitted silhouette, reviewers actually find the opposite is true, noting how the pretty draped detail they create provides a bit of extra, smoothing coverage. "It looks and fits like a far more expensive dress, and the pockets are a great feature," one person wrote. Available sizes: XS-XL

23 A Versatile Swing Dress That's Perfect For Work Amazon Nemidor V-Neck Swing Dress $28 See on Amazon With its surplice-style V-neckline and full, swingy skirt, this swing dress will visually define your waist and create a natural hourglass shape. Because the top is solid, while the skirt is patterned, the dress looks like two separate pieces — try adding a vintage belt at the waist to complete the look. "The pockets fall in the right place and don't add any weird shape," one reviewer noted approvingly. "I'm in love." Available sizes: 14-26

24 A Basic Mini Dress That's Perfect For Hot Days — & Has More Than 2,200 Five-Star Reviews Amazon Unbranded* Loose Plain Short Dress $22 See on Amazon Even if your entire wardrobe is made up of all things comfy and practical, this racerback mini dress is sure to stand out. Soft and stretchy, it's about as breathable as wearing nothing at all, making it an especially great option for the hottest summer days. Featuring an empire waist and a curved, dropped hemline, it comes in 27 stylish solid colors and prints — best of luck narrowing down your favorites. Available sizes: XS-3X

25 A Vintage-Inspired Halter Dress With A Twirl-Worthy Skirt Amazon KILIG Halter Neck Sundress $16 See on Amazon Channel Marilyn Monroe in this pretty halter dress — its full, floaty skirt gives the piece a vintage-inspired look that's sure to bring in compliments. It's made of soft, breathable cotton with a touch of added stretch, and has a high halter neckline with a keyhole-style tie in the back. If the white version is a bit too Marilyn for you, it also comes in 24 more colors and prints, including tropical-tinged florals and an of-the-moment shade of pink. Available sizes: S-XXL

26 A Comfy Knit Midi Dress With A Waist-Cinching Tie Detail Amazon MEROKEETY Tie Waist Midi Dress $29 See on Amazon A waist-cinching tie detail and color-blocked design add visual interest to this soft, stretchy midi dress, which has a relaxed, comfy fit and falls just below the knee. Hidden elastic at the waist reinforces the adjustable bow, which reviewers say looks equally cute tied in the front or in the back. "I have had so many compliments on this dress. It hugs in the right places and I just love how the sleeves look," commented one reviewer. "I love the deep pockets," noted another. "Big enough for my cell phone." Available sizes: S-XL