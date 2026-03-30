Rachel Zoe is in the midst of a banner year. She is, of course, back on our screens as a cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 15, winning over viewers with her signature boho-chic style (one word: kaftans) and witty humor. And if it feels like The Zoe Report’s editor-at-large is absolutely everywhere right now, you’re not wrong — she has been making the red-carpet rounds at warp speed. Most recently, over the weekend, she touched down in Miami to accept the Style Icon of the Year award at the 2026 New You Beauty Awards.

Zoe accepted the accolade on Saturday, attending the high-style affair held at the 1 Hotel South Beach. “I feel honored to be honored for my style because it’s something that’s easy for me and something that I love,” she shared on the red carpet. “Style is just a part of who I am — it’s how I breathe; it’s how I think. So, it feels great to be awarded for it.”

Naturally, Zoe brought the drama to the event, donning an icy blue cutout gown from Bronx and Banco, cinched with a glitzy belt. She upped the ante with a dazzling diamond drop vintage Dior necklace and ring as well as Briony Raymond and Ring Concierge rings, and Valentino heels. The style expert finished the look with her signature long blond hair and glowing bombshell makeup.

New You Beauty

As part of the event, Zoe was also on The Influence of Beauty panel alongside celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta — who took home the Brand of the Year award for his namesake beauty company — and Emmy-winning television host Jeannie Mai, who was honored as the Health and Beauty Trailblazer. Together, the trio led a discussion on artistry, impact, and the evolution of influence.

John Parra/Getty Images Entertainment

Other winners at the 2026 New You Beauty Awards — known as one of South Florida’s premier beauty industry events — included Farouk Shami (who won the Lifetime Achievement Award), Briana Cisneros (Celebrity Hairstylist of the Year), and Courtney Noonan (New You Influencer of the Year).