January and February may have collectively felt like a full year, but thankfully, the end is in sight. And now that spring is a mere weeks away, there’s a lot to look forward to. There are likely warm-weather vacations, loved ones’ weddings, and birthday celebrations on deck in the coming months. What to wear to said events? Look no further than the 2025 color trends, which will usher you into the sunny season — and beyond.

Last month, Pinterest released a report of its 2025 trending hues, and its selections are a mix of past popular colors — yes, butter yellow made the list — as well as some new, fresh shades, including dill pickle. “We’re seeing a strong appetite for bold, expressive colors that feel both playful and intentional,” Xanthe Wells, the social media platform’s vice president of global creative, tells TZR. “Even the more understated shades have a depth and richness that makes them stand out.” Though the expert says consumers are prioritizing investment pieces nowadays, she adds that consumers are steering away from neutrals like white, black, and navy. “In 2025, people are embracing greater self-expression than ever before.”

Below, scroll through 2025’s biggest color trends, as well as must-have products to shop.

Chocolate Brown

Carol Skoufis, the creative director of Bardot, points to chocolate brown as an of-the-moment hue to put on your radar this year. “It’s an alternative to black and an easy color that’ll update your wardrobe,” she tells TZR. “Chocolate brown has always been popular, but finally, it’s getting its overdue moment in the spotlight.” As Wells points out above, it may be time to experiment with fresh neutrals, such as this versatile shade.

Butter Yellow

Picking up where 2024 left off, butter yellow continues to rule the fashion scene, as confirmed by Pinterest’s 2025 color roundup. “It’s endured because of its warmth and versatility — it has the softness of a neutral while adding a touch of cheerful optimism,” Wells said when asked why the trend has stuck around this long. As for 2025, she’s noticing the shade evolve in dynamic ways. “Think richer golden tones or bolder, high-contrast pairings,” the color wiz explains. “It’s still a comforting color, but now with a bit more vibrancy and energy.”

Cherry Red

Though fire engine red had a chokehold on the industry the past few years, darker shades are stealing the thunder in 2025. “We’ve noticed a shift towards darker reds, like rich wine and burgundy tones, as last year's pop of red deepens into something a little more sensual,” notes Wells. Lean full-tilt into the trend by way of a maxi dress, or sprinkle just a hint of the color into your look via a boot or bag.

Dill Pickle

Thanks to the viral aesthetic from Charli’s XCX’s “Brat” album and the release of Wicked, much attention has been on green the past year — and there are no signs of that changing any time soon. In fact, Pinterest highlights a dill tone as a front-running shade in 2025. “Dill green feels more electric and fresher than the muted greens we’ve seen in the past, giving a fun, unexpected pop to spaces and wardrobes while still feeling grounded and organic,” says Wells.

Powder Pink

According to Carolina Lopez, the creative director of resortwear brand Cala De La Cruz, powder pink is coming in hot this season. The insider describes the color as “a gentle, inviting pastel that blends sophistication with playfulness.” And luxury designers are on the same page, as labels like Khaite, Jason Wu, and Brandon Maxwell incorporated soft pink in its Spring/Summer 2025 collections.