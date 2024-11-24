Pumpkin pie. The National Dog Show. Football games. Hometown meet-ups with your childhood friends. When it comes to the week of Thanksgiving, there’s plenty to look forward to. And between all the cooking and mingling, there’s also the opportunity to pull out your phone and browse the Black Friday sales. Because, no, you needn’t step foot inside a store anymore — every brand offers can’t-miss discounts online nowadays (and thank goodness).

With the holidays drawing near, consider this the perfect chance to check off some people on your list. For instance, should you be shopping for your older sister, who you rarely see without shiny gold jewelry, head over to Mejuri’s website. From now until Dec. 3, customers can take 25% off the whole site, with a minimum spend of $150. Or, for that friend who has been itching for a Hill House Nap Dress, make her day by surprising her with the look, which is now a whopping 30% off (along with the whole site). And don’t forget to treat yourself to something — or, you know, a few things — during the promotions. These sales only happen once a year, after all.

On that note, are you to discover all the Black Friday fashion sales? If yes, continue scrolling below. Happy shopping!

Dissh

From now until 9 a.m. EST on Dec. 3, Dissh is giving customers 25% off almost everything. However, some exclusions apply — any styles online marked as Excluded and Pre-Order aren’t part of the sale. For a seamless shopping experience, the discount will automatically be applied at checkout.

Mejuri

Black Friday is Mejuri’s biggest sale of the whole year — so plan accordingly. This time around, shoppers can take 25% off the whole site, with a minimum spend of $150. What’s more, there will be a private sale for Mejuri+ members from Nov. 22 to the 24. Then, it will be available to the public from Nov. 25 to Dec. 2. During the event, there will be deals on top sellers like the Stevie Hoops, Puffy Charlotte Ring, and Letter Necklace.

Hill House

Fashion girl-favorite brand Hill House is offering 30% off everything — yes, everything — from now until Dec. 2. Then, starting Nov. 5, the label’s Stock Up Special kicks off, which means an additional discount on core styles.

Naked Cashmere

There’s nothing like a well-rounded collection of plush cashmere pieces in the winter. Should you be eager to stock up on more styles, here’s some good news: You can take 30% off sitewide at Naked Cashmere until Dec. 2.

Jennifer Behr

Jennifer Behr — a one-stop-shop for festive accessories like sparkly jewelry, headbands, and bows — is having a 30% off deal from now until Dec. 4. Your holiday outfits are about to get a chic pick-me-up.

Tanya Taylor

Tanya Taylor’s Black Friday sale has officially begun, so consider browsing through the select 25% off styles — dresses, knitwear, skirts, and more included. Other looks, however, are up to 65% off.

With Clarity

Take advantage of luxury jewelry brand With Clarity’s early BF sale, which includes up to 25% off sitewide until Nov. 26. The label will also be offering up to 30% off pieces from Nov. 27 until Dec. 8.

Larroudé

Instead of a traditional BF promo, Larroudé is allowing its community early access to its spring 2025 collection with an exclusive 30% off. Offering pre-orders for its latest assortment, the label aims to only produce based on demand.

Jenny Bird

If you need to refresh your jewelry collection, look no further than celebrity-favorite label Jenny Bird. From now until Dec. 2, various core styles and its JB Sun collection will be discounted by up to 50%. Meanwhile, there’s also the opportunity to nab 25% off select product bundles curated by the team.