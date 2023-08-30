Everyone typically has Labor Day plans they look forward to. For some, that’s diving into a plate of potato salad at a neighbor’s end-of-summer barbecue. For others, maybe it’s about catching up on sleep. As for how fashion-savvy shoppers celebrate the holiday? That’s easy, if you fall into this bucket you’ll likely browse the internet for the best Labor Day fashion sales, with roughly 17 tabs open as you decide what to purchase. Or, well, maybe that’s what you would’ve done in the past — this year, you needn’t waste any energy searching for deals, as TZR did all the legwork for you.

If there’s a bikini or cover-up you’ve been eyeing all season, we’d say your chances of scooping up the piece at a discount are high. Jade Swim is offering 40% off sitewide, including sale items. And while, yes, many of the sales happening right now focus on warm-weather styles, some sites are serving up fall looks at can’t-miss prices, too. Take cult-favorite outerwear brand Apparis, the label’s providing customers with an additional 15% off markdowns. (This editor is about five seconds away from owning the brand’s bright green puffer vest.)

Go ahead and delete all the Labor Day marketing emails that are clogging up your inbox — we’ve gathered every deal worthy of a look, below. Plus, we’ll continue to update this post with new sales information, too, as they roll in so bookmark this post.

Simon Miller

Cool-girl label Simon Miller, who has an impressive A-list fan base, is running its Labor Day deals from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4. Over the weekend, you can get 20% off its sale selection — simply pop in LABORDAY20+ at the checkout, and you’re all set.

Jade Swim

If you have one last beach hoorah creeping up, we suggest buying this new one-piece from Jade Swim for the occasion. From now until Sept. 4, the label is having a 40% off sale sitewide with code LABORJADE.

Apparis

It’s about time to switch gears and swap your tanks for sweaters. Luckily for you, Apparis’ sale, which includes an extra 15% off markdowns, means you can spruce up your new-season wardrobe without it taking a toll on your wallet. Use the code LASTCHANCE, and that snuggly sweater is all yours.

Rebag

It’s not every day Rebag has a sale, so when the fashion girl-favorite site does offer a discount, you take full advantage of it. Today until Monday, shoppers can score 15% off on styles from luxury designers like Chanel, Dior, and Prada. What are you waiting for? Your dream bag awaits. (Note: exclusions do apply, so be sure to double-check the fine print.)

Mikoh

Should you be jetting off somewhere tropical this winter, start your vacay outfit shopping at Mikoh. From Aug. 31 until Sept. 5, the Cali-based label is having a 30% off sale extravaganza. Don’t forget to add the code LDW30 when you’re finalizing the purchase.

J.Crew

Listen up, minimalist dressers: J.Crew is offering one of those is-this-actually-real types of Labor Day sales. Translation? You can take 40% off your entire purchase and 50% off sale items right now with code SHOPNOW.

Girlfriend Collective

Beginning Sept. 1 through Sept. 4, take 20% off everything on Girlfriend’s Collective website. And that’s not all: If you spend $125 or more, you can get a free Please Recycle Backpack while they’re still in stock.