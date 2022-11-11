Not that you needed reminding, but the festive season is here — marked first by all the spooky Halloween decorations outside your neighbor’s home, then the email influx of your favorite brands’ 2022 holiday fashion campaigns. (Bella Hadid’s colorful ads for Swarovski really brought the message of cheer and celebrations to life.) Meanwhile, luxury labels like Tiffany & Co. and Prada as well as top retailers like Neiman Marcus are keen to re-introduce you to their selections of covetable gifts for the season, should you still need to buy a present or two.

You can catch up on all the holiday campaigns, ahead, which will not only provide you with gifting inspiration but also plenty of outfit ideas. For the Hailey Bieber fans out there, try recreating her silky black dress moment from the Tiffany & Co. ads at an upcoming party — wearing pieces from the luxe jewelry label will certainly help you nail the fancy vibes. Alternatively, if you’re simply looking for an item to buy for the season, whether as a treat to yourself or for a friend, you can’t go wrong with plucking something off Neiman Marcus’ Fantasy gifts list. (To start, might I suggest Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s Baccarat Rouge perfume or Monica Rich Kosann’s art deco diamond necklace?)

Below, the brands and retailers that will fulfill all your shopping and dressing needs in the upcoming months.

Tiffany & Co. x Andy Warhol

Mario Sorrenti

Hailey Bieber stars in the Tiffany Co. x Andy Warhol holiday campaign and film in a special moment for the luxury jewelry label. “This holiday season, we wanted to celebrate Andy Warhol and uplift his connection to Tiffany & Co. by taking inspiration from the iconic greeting cards that he created for our clients in the ’50s and ‘60s,” said Alexandre Arnault, executive vice president, product and communication, in a statement. The limited-edition collection will encompass everything from tableware and ornaments to greeting cards and playing cards that feature Warhol’s whimsical, festive motifs. You can shop the pieces in stores or on tiffany.com.

Swarovski

Swarovski

Dive head first into Swarovski’s vibrant word for the holidays. The jewelry brand tapped Bella Hadid to star in its seasonal campaign, where fans have a chance to witness the dazzling and elaborate pieces the label has to offer this month. If you’re still on the hunt for a gift to give, check out Swarovski’s festive crystal green Gemma necklace or gold-tone Constella rings along with more shimmery pieces.

Prada

David Sims

Prada’s holiday campaign centers around the joy of buying, and receiving, a gift from the house. After all, there’s no better feeling than unwrapping your present to find yourself face-to-face with a crisp white box bearing the house’s logo. As for what you should put into said box, peruse the website for ideas.

Neiman Marcus

Neiman Marcus

Neiman Marcus’ holiday campaign, dubbed “Make the Moment,” centers on festivity, community, and meaningful celebration. “Our Make the Moment campaign is an extension of our brand idea, Live Your Luxury,” says Darren “Daz” McColl, chief marketing officer at Neiman Marcus. “It takes the freedom and the boldness of individual style and places it in a holiday setting, where highly memorable, tradition-twisting moments are made.” This message was clearly carried throughout in the imagery, where models with beaming smiles posed in luxurious clothes and accessories, and further exemplified through the retailer’s annual Fantasy Gifts launch.

Coach

Anton Gottlob

Whatever Jennifer Lopez has in her closet, you’ll want to add into yours. The multi-hyphenate stars in Coach’s holiday campaign titled “Feel the Wonder” (alongside Not Okay actor Zoey Deutch and South Korean actor Chan-young Yoon) while carrying the brand’s latest Tabby shoulder bag. The message from the ads center on embracing your inner childhood-like wonder around the holiday season, while spotlighting the house’s Winter 2022 collection, which you can shop now.

Miu Miu

Tyrone Lebon

The Miu Miu Private Wishes campaign keeps the focus on the clothes and accessories, as the images serve to display the latest products from the label. According to a press release, the ads will “appeal to your personal fantasies.” Thus, whether you’re dreaming about wearing this feathery look to a New Year’s Eve party or toting the bag to drinks with your friends, you can make that fantasy come true simply by shopping your favorite pieces on miumiu.com.